Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
The Matthew Byers Show
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
01:13:31
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Christianity: Brought to You By Pfizer - Pastor Matthew Byers
274 views • 06/30/2023

➤ Partner with Pastor Matthew: https://www.paypal.me/matthewryanbyers 

➤ E-Transfer: [email protected]

➤ Invite Matthew to your podcast or to preach, or for prayer requests or pastoral guidance, email at: [email protected]

➤ Free eBooks: 

➤ Plandemic: Lucifer's Agenda: https://bit.ly/plandemiclucifersagenda

➤The Abomination of Homosexuality: https://bit.ly/theabominationofhomosexuality 

➤You are listening to the preaching ministry of Matthew Ryan Byers of Matthew Byers Ministries. All glory and praise to Jesus Christ. May God bless you. Thank you for your prayers and support! 








Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
58:57
thumbnail
The 7 Rewards for Islamic Terrorism
The Matthew Byers Show
25 views • a month ago
56:01
thumbnail
Lucifer's Lodge: Exposing Freemasonry | False Religion, False God, False Salvation
The Matthew Byers Show
157 views • 2 months ago
15:00
thumbnail
Massive 55-Foot Hindu-Idol Demon Erected in Canada - Matthew Byers
The Matthew Byers Show
235 views • 2 months ago
43:06
thumbnail
Plan-demic Prophets of Baal (Sermon)
The Matthew Byers Show
40 views • 2 months ago
51:33
thumbnail
The Talmud, Crucifying Jesus, Rejecting the Messiah
The Matthew Byers Show
208 views • 4 months ago
01:01:14
thumbnail
"Sparkle Creed" LGBTQ Church Service Blasphemy — Pastor Matthew Byers
The Matthew Byers Show
94 views • 7 months ago
01:00:38
thumbnail
God's Love vs Gay Pride — Pastor Matthew Byers
The Matthew Byers Show
50 views • 7 months ago
59:48
thumbnail
Sodomites: "We're Coming For Your Children" - Pastor Matthew Byers
The Matthew Byers Show
163 views • 7 months ago
01:13:31
thumbnail
Christianity: Brought to You By Pfizer - Pastor Matthew Byers
The Matthew Byers Show
274 views • 7 months ago
7:10
thumbnail
"COVID-19" -- it was all planned... never forget
The Matthew Byers Show
382 views • 8 months ago
4:08
thumbnail
Graphene Oxide mRNA Nano-Tech IS NOW IN ALL "VACCINES" ....
The Matthew Byers Show
961 views • 9 months ago
8:13
thumbnail
The Next Plandemic IS ALREADY PLANNED... WHO Says So.
The Matthew Byers Show
1403 views • 9 months ago
8:50
thumbnail
NEVER FORGET... They Want To Kill You With "Vaccines" ... Remember?
The Matthew Byers Show
435 views • 9 months ago
28:04
thumbnail
Satan Has Infiltrated MOST Christian Churches...
The Matthew Byers Show
679 views • 10 months ago
16:07
thumbnail
THE WEST HAS FALLEN... Sermon
The Matthew Byers Show
406 views • a year ago
16:39
thumbnail
NEW PLANDEMIC: Event 202 "Catastrophic Contagion" WARNING TO ALL CHRISTIANS
The Matthew Byers Show
929 views • a year ago
15:25
thumbnail
Jesus Christ Hates COVID-19 "Vaccine" Abominations
The Matthew Byers Show
374 views • a year ago
8:19
thumbnail
MUST READ: 300 PAGE DOCUMENT PROVES CHURCH SOLD SOUL TO COVID-19 ANTICHRIST
The Matthew Byers Show
592 views • a year ago
28:12
thumbnail
What Is Causing Animals To Walk In Circles?? 5G....
The Matthew Byers Show
854 views • a year ago
9:48
thumbnail
Homily: "COVID-19 Vaccines & The Spotless Bride of Christ"
The Matthew Byers Show
352 views • a year ago
0:48
thumbnail
Chinese Communist Party OPEN FIRES On Protesters...
The Matthew Byers Show
534 views • a year ago
2:43
thumbnail
5 More Terrifying Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths... Demons Snatching Souls :/
The Matthew Byers Show
2522 views • a year ago
13:00
thumbnail
THE COMPLETELY MONITORED, TRACKED, CONTROLLED, LOCKED DOWN, GRAPHENE FILLED LIFE OF THE FUTURE
The Matthew Byers Show
1109 views • a year ago
43:51
thumbnail
FREEMASON PRISON (Full Documentary) - Hollywood, Music, Sports, Games, Corporations, Wars, Space, Politics...
The Matthew Byers Show
732 views • a year ago
03:45:15
thumbnail
Illuminati Exposed From Within: Ex-32 Degree Freemason, Vampire, 2nd Degree Church of Satan Member Dismantles Pedophile Cult
The Matthew Byers Show
926 views • a year ago
01:19:53
thumbnail
SATANISM HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT (Classic Full Documentary: Geraldo Rivera TV Special)
The Matthew Byers Show
628 views • a year ago
10:02
thumbnail
Central Bank Digital Currencies ARE ALMOST HERE... Complete Beast System Implimentation
The Matthew Byers Show
477 views • a year ago
10:16
thumbnail
NEVER FORGET: COVID-19 Is A Global Operation DEPLOYED BY SATANIC FREEMASONS "33 Cases"
The Matthew Byers Show
625 views • a year ago
0:30
thumbnail
MASSIVE 4 Foot Snake Clot Removed From Vaxxed Woman's Throat NEVER SEEN BEFORE BY DOCTORS
The Matthew Byers Show
2729 views • a year ago
5:04
thumbnail
FIFA World Cup 2022 Satanic Opening Ceremony Declaring One World Order NWO Morgan Freeman
The Matthew Byers Show
1019 views • a year ago
0:23
thumbnail
Bill Gates Mosquitos With Serial Numbers?? Is this real...
The Matthew Byers Show
908 views • a year ago
14:21
thumbnail
Preacher Rebukes Christian Mask Wearers & Triple Vaxxers / Apostate Churches
The Matthew Byers Show
1280 views • a year ago
8:10
thumbnail
10 Minutes of COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths, Heart Attacks & 5G Cellphone VAX Death
The Matthew Byers Show
1651 views • a year ago
01:08:21
thumbnail
World Premiere: Died Suddenly (FULL MOVIE) Stew Peters Network
The Matthew Byers Show
852 views • a year ago
52:02
thumbnail
100% PROOF DONALD TRUMP IS A FREE MASON & MEMBER OF THE SYNAGOGE OF SATAN
The Matthew Byers Show
2111 views • a year ago
9:40
thumbnail
Celebrities: "I Sold My Soul To The DEVIL..."
The Matthew Byers Show
2003 views • a year ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket