01:08:21
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Died Suddenly
1092 views • 11/25/2022

"Died Suddenly" is a documentary that explores bizarre surge of people who have "died suddenly" after receiving the so-called COVID-19 "vaccine." Why? Because what we've been witnessing since the "vaccine" rollout has amounted to the greatest orchestrated die-off in the history of the world. Therefore, it's a story that must be told. The mainstream propaganda media won't tell you that non-COVID-related deaths (All-Cause Mortality) among 18-64-year-olds is up by 40%, according to insurance company statistics. Otherwise, healthy people are unexpectedly dropping dead all across the globe. What we're seeing is "a 12-Sigma Event," said one scientist in the film, adding, this mass die-off is a "1 in 800 years event, which is 12 standard deviations above the Mean Death Rate."

SEMPER LIBERTAS

https://FreedomMovement.info

Thank you for your prayers and Bitcoin support

bc1qrueuk6wtq5dravpy6lfpzszdc7kshml6yd4c48

02:31:24
thumbnail
The Illuminati Plot to Enslave The World
FreedomMovement.info
67 views • a year ago
02:30:12
thumbnail
Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds (Part 3 of 3)
FreedomMovement.info
8 views • a year ago
02:20:19
thumbnail
Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds (Part 2 of 3)
FreedomMovement.info
9 views • a year ago
02:30:12
thumbnail
Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds (Part 1 of 3)
FreedomMovement.info
15 views • a year ago
04:20:11
thumbnail
The Great Reset: A Warning to Humanity (Part 3 of 3)
FreedomMovement.info
4 views • a year ago
03:59:18
thumbnail
The Great Reset: A Warning to Humanity (Part 2 of 3)
FreedomMovement.info
2 views • a year ago
03:59:11
thumbnail
The Great Reset: A Warning to Humanity (Part 1 of 3)
FreedomMovement.info
11 views • a year ago
03:59:01
thumbnail
Emergency Freedom Movement Briefing
FreedomMovement.info
284 views • a year ago
04:58:23
thumbnail
The Way of Men
FreedomMovement.info
15 views • a year ago
01:57:53
thumbnail
No Treason: The Constitution of No Authority
FreedomMovement.info
12 views • a year ago
4:08
thumbnail
News You Can Trust About Pfizer
FreedomMovement.info
41 views • a year ago
43:28
thumbnail
Fabian Socialism Unmasked
FreedomMovement.info
69 views • a year ago
38:57
thumbnail
The Roots of Toxic Leftist Culture
FreedomMovement.info
30 views • a year ago
01:16:49
thumbnail
COVID-19 Shots are AI Bioweapons
FreedomMovement.info
849 views • a year ago
02:40:23
thumbnail
The Speed of Fake COVID Science
FreedomMovement.info
24 views • a year ago
02:02:23
thumbnail
The Real Alex Jones
FreedomMovement.info
108 views • a year ago
01:49:55
thumbnail
The Real Anthony Fauci Movie
FreedomMovement.info
441 views • a year ago
12:38
thumbnail
The Religion of Totalitarianism
FreedomMovement.info
30 views • a year ago
4:50
thumbnail
U.S. Weather Control Programs Exposed
FreedomMovement.info
37 views • a year ago
02:47:35
thumbnail
Brainwashed America
FreedomMovement.info
42 views • a year ago
12:22
thumbnail
Mass Psychosis: The Greatest Threat to Humanity
FreedomMovement.info
12 views • a year ago
12:42
thumbnail
Fear Psychosis and The Cult of Safety
FreedomMovement.info
11 views • a year ago
12:29
thumbnail
Mainstream Media: The Greatest Enemy of Truth
FreedomMovement.info
51 views • a year ago
7:42
thumbnail
How We Enslave Ourselves
FreedomMovement.info
57 views • a year ago
11:10
thumbnail
The Pathology of Social Media
FreedomMovement.info
31 views • a year ago
20:54
thumbnail
Rape of The Public's Mind
FreedomMovement.info
44 views • 2 years ago
02:04:49
thumbnail
COVIDLAND 3: The Shot
FreedomMovement.info
150 views • 2 years ago
14:14
thumbnail
Chris Webby - Wake Up Call
FreedomMovement.info
66 views • 2 years ago
7:44
thumbnail
Biden Funded COVID-19 Development
FreedomMovement.info
43 views • 2 years ago
44:11
thumbnail
Freedom Movement Briefing 06.01.22
FreedomMovement.info
72 views • 2 years ago
02:59:45
thumbnail
Monkey Pox PSYOP Now Underway
FreedomMovement.info
11 views • 2 years ago
38:09
thumbnail
China Planning to Invade America
FreedomMovement.info
1196 views • 2 years ago
13:56
thumbnail
25 Million People Screaming for Help
FreedomMovement.info
506 views • 2 years ago
6:27
thumbnail
History & Meaning of The Peace Symbol
FreedomMovement.info
56 views • 2 years ago
31:27
thumbnail
How To Stop Oath Breakers
FreedomMovement.info
24 views • 2 years ago

