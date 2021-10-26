Create New Account
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
31:52
The Sequel to The Fall of The Cabal - Part 27_ The World Economic Forum – The End of Homo Sapiens
765 views • 07/02/2023

The Sequel to The Fall of The Cabal - Part 27_ The World Economic Forum – The End of Homo Sapiens
---------


Time to meet the WEF, the biggest and most dangerous political NGO in the world. See how they infiltrated every aspect of society, putting their puppets in high places, brainwashing them with their training programs, and making sure the WEF’s wicked goals be implemented on a global scale. Their goals? The same as always: world dominance, a New World Order, depopulation of the masses, and the utter submission of the remaining useless eaters.

Can this be PROVEN?! ABSOLUTELY, it IS, and HAS BEEN in this episode. Watch how the spokesmen of the WEF, Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harari, confirm in their very own words the horror picture that we present to you just before we let them talk. Had we not let them say it, you would’ve never believed us. Do you want to know what kind of future they have in mind for us, in the very short term? Then watch this episode!
---------
31:52
2:05
The FLAT EARTHER Anthem. This is why Flat Earthers think like they do.
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
208 views • 9 months ago
2:05
The FLAT EARTHER Anthem. This is why Flat Earthers think like they do.
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
164 views • 9 months ago
01:43:30
Shroud Of Turin_ Evidence Of Its Authenticity by The God Talk
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
75 views • 10 months ago
52:38
X22 REPORT Ep. 3035b - If The Criminals Control It All, What Must Be Done_ There Is Only One Way, Eq
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
113 views • 10 months ago
02:26:37
DIED SUDDENLY WATCH PARTY - LIVE @9PM EST, Saturday, April 1st
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
432 views • 10 months ago
17:52
You Won't Believe What He Just Said on the Senate Floor!
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
258 views • 10 months ago
10:40
'YOU HAVE NOT BEEN RECOGNIZED' She TRIED To Block Jim Jordan... INSTANTLY Regretted It
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
228 views • 10 months ago
2:20
This girl was mutilated irreversibly at 16 - It's really sad!
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
376 views • 10 months ago
7:07
ORDER IN THE COURT!_ Federal judges pledge not to hire Stanford Law students for clerkships
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
29 views • 10 months ago
9:05
MAJOR ALERT! Military Just Released This Creature And It Can Alter You From The Inside Out!
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
571 views • 10 months ago
7:21
Jim Jordan reveals what the 'most scary thing of all' is.....
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
170 views • 10 months ago
48:57
Episode 2629_ Whistleblower In Arizona Expose The Fraud
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
39 views • 10 months ago
15:38
HUGE_ The Cases Are MUCH BIGGER Thank You Think!
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
125 views • 10 months ago
0:33
FEDS PUT LIEN ON FIELD MCCONNELL'S PROPERTY SAME DAY TRUMP ISSUED TRANSNATIONAL TRAFFICKING E_O
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
38 views • 10 months ago
36:22
April Showers! Indictments Unsealed [A]rrests! Military Start M.O.A.B. Incoming! Big Month!
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
94 views • 10 months ago
47:44
4.1.23_ Trump Indictment update, A WEEK to REMEMBER, April Showers, PRAY!
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
7 views • 10 months ago
45:52
_Babylon Will Fall_- Wars, Diaspora & God's Timing
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
68 views • 10 months ago
38:46
11 Great Things About Heaven Part Two
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
17 views • 10 months ago
20:24
WORLD FIRST_ ROBOTIC ARMS Assembling Via Nanotech Inside COVID-19 _Vaccines_ - Filmed In Real Time -
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
280 views • 10 months ago
1:48
Did Bud Light Really Just Use A Bathing Genital Mutilation Enthusiast To Market Their Beer
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
207 views • 10 months ago
0:52
Abortion Process Explanation & Description
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
59 views • 10 months ago
1:13
A Boxer 'dies suddenly' after attempting to punch an invisible opponent
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
317 views • 10 months ago
1:49
UNJABBED - A Marvelous Cartoon - Episode 1
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
427 views • 10 months ago
2:06
UNJABBED - A Marvelous Cartoon - Episode 2
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
257 views • 10 months ago
3:55
UNJABBED - A Marvelous Cartoon - Episode 3
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
177 views • 10 months ago
3:33
UNJABBED - A Marvelous Cartoon - Episode 4
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
154 views • 10 months ago
3:50
UNJABBED - A Marvelous Cartoon - Episode 5
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
126 views • 10 months ago
6:18
UNJABBED - A Marvelous Cartoon - Episode 6
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
127 views • 10 months ago
02:30:30
J6 DC Police Exposed! Economic Update. PraiseNPrayer. Mar 27, 2023
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
20 views • 10 months ago
02:01:46
BIDEN MUST GO NOW! “Nuke Russia..Protect Trannys…Society Is Stronger _EP3389-8AM
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
14 views • 10 months ago
33:57
PETE CALLS THE VA ABOUT WOKETARD LETTER HE RECEIVED
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
8 views • 10 months ago
01:58:41
BREAKING JUAN O'SAVIN SPECIAL REPORT Mar30! MONUMENTAL Shock Wave Is About To Change The World! WOW!
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
278 views • 10 months ago
52:02
Julie Green - March 31 2023 - MANY PROPHECIES BEING FULFILLED NORTH KOREA, ARIZONA, ELECTIONS, BIDE
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
61 views • 10 months ago
1:32
Skull and Boners - Both Baby Bush and Daddy Bush did some nasty things to get into Skull and Bones💀
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
87 views • 10 months ago
2:34
Mr Miles Guo is being held in federal jail due to his possession of exclusive Intel about how the CC
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
17 views • 10 months ago

