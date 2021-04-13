mrscindymp

Sharing how Covid was planned with Event 201 A Global Pandemic Exercise

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/event201/scenario.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174

And now, they just had a tabletop meeting going over Catastrophic Contagion A Global Challenge Exercise sharing how a "fictional" enterovirus causes mass deaths, greater than Covid did!

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/2022-catastrophic-contagion/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1oGfPt9AORA

"Bill Gates Tells You The Agenda21 Agenda2030 Depopulation Initiative "We Have 6.8 Billion People, If We Do A Really Good Job On Vaccines, We Could Lower That Number By 15%"

https://www.brighteon.com/bb8e214d-1c05-4248-9880-4c97e4f73ac9

The Covid vaccine weakened people's immune systems so now the new virus can wreak havoc!

https://www.brighteon.com/49474486-96ca-447f-a56f-89004fe36c50

"The DEVOLUTION of covid vaccine efficacy"

https://www.brighteon.com/3ea4b0ea-be58-405e-ba9b-1c684d97b5d8

China has 90.2% of its population fully vaccinated, yet they are currently expected to see 60% infection rate in the next 90 days! And those falling ill are having 50, 60 or 70% oxygen levels!

https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2022/12/15/1143002538/china-appears-to-be-facing-what-could-be-the-world-s-largest-coronavirus-outbrea

We need to prepare by NOT getting vaccinated (weakening our immune system and causing other health issues), being healthy and living healthy, and preparing with supplies for an enterovirus epidemic!

Cindy


















































