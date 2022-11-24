mysticalbible

The Heavenly City is four square, the length, breadth and height are equal. The Bible tells us that each side is 12,000 furlongs, that is approximately 1,500 miles or a little over 2,400km. That would be 6,000 miles around the base of the city. The height is also 1,500 miles. Man thinks he's so great when he builds something a few hundred meters in the air. You can imagine the Heavenly city to be any shape you want, but I believe it is a pyramidal crystal. As for the material its made from, the Bible tells us that it is pure gold like unto clear glass. An unimaginably gigantic golden crystal that is alive with the light and power of God. That's our home, that is the city of the future, built by God. Bought and paid for by Jesus Christ, you cannot get there by your own good works, only Jesus saves. Just accept that you can't get there by your own good works; Jesus said I am the door, no man can come unto the Father but by Me. Simply believe in your heart that He died for your sins, accept Him as your Savior and the gates to the Heavenly City are open to you. To learn more about this and other subjects please visit our blog: https://mystical-bible.com

