Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
mysticalbible
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
5:57
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Revelation 21
71 views • 11/27/2022

The Heavenly City is four square, the length, breadth and height are equal. The Bible tells us that each side is 12,000 furlongs, that is approximately 1,500 miles or a little over 2,400km.  That would be 6,000 miles around the base of the city. The height is also 1,500 miles. Man thinks he's so great when he builds something a few hundred meters in the air. You can imagine the Heavenly city to be any shape you want, but I believe it is a pyramidal crystal. As for the material its made from, the Bible tells us that it is pure gold like unto clear glass. An unimaginably gigantic golden crystal that is alive with the light and power of God. That's our home, that is the city of the future, built by God. Bought and paid for by Jesus Christ, you cannot get there by your own good works, only Jesus saves. Just accept that you can't get there by your own good works; Jesus said I am the door, no man can come unto the Father but by Me. Simply believe in your heart that He died for your sins, accept Him as your Savior and the gates to the Heavenly City are open to you. To learn more about this and other subjects please visit our blog: https://mystical-bible.com

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
3:28
thumbnail
Revelation 13:3
mysticalbible
67 views • a year ago
3:21
thumbnail
NWO
mysticalbible
36 views • a year ago
4:09
thumbnail
Revelation 20
mysticalbible
21 views • a year ago
5:57
thumbnail
Revelation 21
mysticalbible
71 views • a year ago
5:14
thumbnail
Revelation 22
mysticalbible
97 views • a year ago
2:32
thumbnail
Out of Memphis
mysticalbible
61 views • a year ago
7:10
thumbnail
Keys Are Our Wilderness
mysticalbible
42 views • a year ago
18:53
thumbnail
Keys of the Kingdom
mysticalbible
29 views • a year ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket