J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
Support This Content Creator
15:57
FEATURED VIDEO
A Remonstrant’s Renunciations of the Satan and His Domain of Darkness | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
23 views • 01/26/2024

Contained herein is an audio reading of an article published on my website, The Neo-Remonstrance Commences (The Remonstrant Blogspot), entitled ‘A Remonstrant’s Renunciations ’ (22 Sept. 2022 – 20 Oct. 2023).

Note: This video/audio presentation is an abridgement of the aforementioned, original article.

In order to read the article in its entirety, see the link to the following web page:

https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com/p/a-remonstrants-renunciations.html

https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

Copyright © J. D. Gallé, 2022, 2023. All rights reserved.

℗ J. D. Gallé, 2024. All rights reserved.


Memorandum: This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.


Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).


Neo-Remonstrance tags and authorised Neo-Remonstration:

J.D. Gallé

J. D. Gallé

@neoremonstrance

neoremonstrance

The Neo-Remonstrance Commences

The Remonstrant Blogspot

Blogger (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/neoremonstrance

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@neoremonstrance

Gab: https://www.gab.com/neoremonstrance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/neoremonstrance

Arminian, Arminians, Arminianism

Neo-Remonstrance, Neo-Remonstrant, Neo-Remonstrantism

Remonstrance, Remonstrant, Remonstrants, Remonstrantism

The Isle of Neo-Remonstratio

5:55
Thomas R. Schreiner’s Perspective on Apostasy: an Arminian Analysis | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
22 views • 15 days ago
15:57
A Remonstrant’s Renunciations of the Satan and His Domain of Darkness | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
23 views • 16 days ago
18:35
Attention Non–Law Enforcement Perpetrators of Systematic Stalking and Harassment | Renata Murray (Mirror)
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
40 views • a month ago
02:12:49
Hive Mind: Communitarianism and Systematic Stalking (‘Gang-stalking’) | William Boot and Joe Lillie (Mirror)
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
41 views • a month ago
5:56
Locke vs Odle: Globe-affirming Pastor Patiently Portrays Love of Christ to Impenitent Flat-earther (Mirror)
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
54 views • 2 months ago
1:38
Phoney God-lovers and (What Should Be) the Obvious Incongruity between Loving God and Contemning Truth | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
47 views • 2 months ago
0:41
John 13.35: a Hyper-Calvinistic Paraphrase | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
32 views • 2 months ago
2:39
Arminianism and the Good News of Jesus Christ | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
41 views • 2 months ago
1:32
The Principal Point of Contention between Arminian and Calvinistic Soteriologies | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
42 views • 2 months ago
1:00
Neo-Remonstration in a Nutshell | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
32 views • 2 months ago
8:58
The Targeting Programme and Moral, Societal Decay: the State of Play | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
65 views • 2 months ago
8:16
Christians and the Mark of the Beast: an Arminian’s Appeal | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
87 views • 3 months ago
27:37
Systematic Stalking: the Unnewness of Federal Intimidation and Lawlessness | Alan Hostetter (Mirror)
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
54 views • 3 months ago
14:45
Spiritual-warfare Prayer against Sorrow, Loneliness, Grief, Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, and Despair | Endure until the End (Mirror)
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
49 views • 3 months ago
7:07
Systematic Stalking and ‘the Programme’: the Effects of Ecclesiastical, Familial, and Governmental Betrayal | TI Joe (Mirror)
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
48 views • 3 months ago
02:23:11
‘The Programme’: Systematic Stalking, Directed Conversation, DEWs, and More | Dr X_ (Mirrors)
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
61 views • 3 months ago
0:43
Introducing The Neo-Remonstrance Commences: First Take | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
49 views • 3 months ago
12:06
The Cost of Widespread Cowardice and Blind Obedience: Mass Conformism to Tyranny | Academy of Ideas (Mirror)
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
54 views • 3 months ago
02:38:57
Age of Deceit, Part III: Remnants in the Cyber_Hive Earth (2019) | Gonzo Shimura (Mirror)
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
53 views • 3 months ago
2:28
In Honour of Thomas Ray Horn (1957–2023) | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
133 views • 3 months ago
3:14
Christ’s Victory over Evil; and, a Word of Warning to the Wicked | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
88 views • 3 months ago
4:02
The Slanderous One: the Nature, Intent, and Futurity of the Devil | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
58 views • 3 months ago
2:00
Exhortation to Salvation | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
55 views • 3 months ago
1:16
John 3.16–21, 35–36: a Remonstrant’s Revised Rendering (or, an Alternate Arminian Translation) | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
60 views • 3 months ago
0:19
The Reason for My Being | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
44 views • 3 months ago
1:12
Leaving and Letting Go of This World: a Remonstrant’s Reflections | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
46 views • 3 months ago
0:12
Now Is the Time to Turn to the Lord Jesus Christ | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
40 views • 3 months ago
0:55
Matthew 16.23–27: a Remonstrant’s Rendering | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
50 views • 3 months ago
1:05
Loving the World Is Clinging to a Sinking Ship | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
43 views • 3 months ago
25:36
Prayer against Spiritual Harassers, Gang-stalkers, and Monitoring Spirits | Robert Clancy (Mirror)
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
89 views • 3 months ago
21:11
Mammon, Treachery, Self-Idolatry, and Systematic Stalking | Controlling the Narrative (Mirror)
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
73 views • 3 months ago
1:07
A Remonstrant’s Renunciation of the Adversary; and, an Arminian’s Affirmation of the Anointed One | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
50 views • 3 months ago
1:14
The Lord Jesus Christ Is above Every Authority | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
57 views • 3 months ago
1:00
Bodily Autonomy and Illegitimate Governmental Authority | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
51 views • 3 months ago
1:17
Renouncement of a Malignant Narcissist: or, Renunciation of a Wicked Human Being | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
50 views • 3 months ago
13:00
A Low-level, ‘Gang-stalker’ Psychopath Prattles on about Life and ‘the Programme’ | neoremonstrance
J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance
77 views • 4 months ago

