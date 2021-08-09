Create New Account
EYES OPEN
36:48
FEATURED VIDEO
The Internet of Bodies by Injection
09/12/2021
Lipids, Graphene, Full Body Hydrogel Subdermal BioSensor formed under the skin and over brain by Injection will be the end of Personal Bodily Privacy. Many will arrive at the year 2030 ignorantly connected to a Network of Bodies monitored by Artificial Intelligence. Uploads and Downloads, Brain transmitions back and forth in the Internet of Bodies will be Satan's attempt to be Omniscient. This may be the cause of the Great Falling Away spoken of in the Holy Scriptures.

Refuse Injection!

Jesus Saves! Ask for forgiveness and surrender the sinful lifestyle.
0:37
thumbnail
Luciferase Bioluminescent Enzyme Evident After COVID Shot (2nd Clip)
EYES OPEN
75 views • 2 years ago
0:56
thumbnail
Luciferase Bioluminescent Enzyme Evident After COVID Shot
EYES OPEN
252 views • 2 years ago
1:59
thumbnail
HOAXID-19: The Scamdemic Pt2
EYES OPEN
130 views • 2 years ago
0:15
thumbnail
HOAXID-19: The Scamdemic
EYES OPEN
61 views • 2 years ago
4:48
thumbnail
Centralized News
EYES OPEN
70 views • 2 years ago
4:06
thumbnail
U.S. Crisis Actors
EYES OPEN
466 views • 2 years ago
1:25
thumbnail
FAUCI RUBBER MASK MALFUNCTION
EYES OPEN
546 views • 3 years ago
12:19
thumbnail
Zeitgeist 2025 - Author Thomas R. Horn
EYES OPEN
122 views • 3 years ago

