New Patriot

When God leaves a remnant, it is to make corrections, rebuild, and convey a message. Isaiah 58:12 "Those from among YOU will rebuild the ancient ruins; You will raise up the age-old foundations; And you will be called the repairer of the breach, The restorer of the streets in which to dwell."

God is designating places on earth where His remnant human beings will survive and carry a message. REMNANT HUMAN BEINGS REJECT TRANSHUMAN MARK OF THE BEAST NON-VACCINE "VACCINES" AND RETAIN THE GENETIC BLUEPRINT THAT IS INHERENT IN OUR CREATION BY GOD.

Isaiah 61: "The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me, because the Lord has anointed me....to proclaim the favorable year of the Lord AND THE DAY OF VENGEANCE OF OUR GOD"

The wrath of the Lamb is now being manifested. Read and meditate upon Revelation, chapter 6.