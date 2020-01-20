Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
New Patriot
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
Support This Content Creator
16:34
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
THE REMNANT HAS A MESSAGE AND A MISSION
6027 views • 10/22/2022

When God leaves a remnant, it is to make corrections, rebuild, and convey a message.   Isaiah 58:12  "Those from among YOU will rebuild the ancient ruins;  You will raise up the age-old foundations;  And you will be called the repairer of the breach, The restorer of the streets in which to dwell."

God is designating places on earth where His remnant human beings will survive and carry a message.  REMNANT HUMAN BEINGS REJECT TRANSHUMAN MARK OF THE BEAST NON-VACCINE "VACCINES" AND RETAIN THE GENETIC BLUEPRINT THAT IS INHERENT IN OUR CREATION BY GOD.

Isaiah 61:  "The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me, because the Lord has anointed me....to proclaim the favorable year of the Lord AND THE DAY OF VENGEANCE OF OUR GOD"

The wrath of the Lamb is now being manifested.  Read and meditate upon Revelation, chapter 6.

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
8:38
thumbnail
Who is the Antichrist?
New Patriot
456 views • 10 days ago
3:24
thumbnail
How and Why I am Optimistic Even in the Face of God's Judgment
New Patriot
98 views • 10 days ago
8:27
thumbnail
TWENTY-SIX States are Now Standing with Texas!
New Patriot
573 views • 12 days ago
3:23
thumbnail
States' Rights - The Creature is not Greater than the Creator
New Patriot
368 views • 12 days ago
8:47
thumbnail
Evidence that the Mark of the Beast is a Jab in the Arm
New Patriot
1806 views • 18 days ago
3:53
thumbnail
More Proof the "Vaccinated" are Emitting MAC Addresses
New Patriot
3797 views • 21 days ago
5:45
thumbnail
10 Hardball Questions for President Trump
New Patriot
613 views • 23 days ago
9:17
thumbnail
Is Donald Trump Who He Represents Himself to Be?
New Patriot
1057 views • 25 days ago
27:33
thumbnail
Do Not be Assimilated into the A.I. Neural Net That Has Been Cast Over Humanity
New Patriot
913 views • a month ago
13:22
thumbnail
Anatomy of an American Civil War
New Patriot
769 views • a month ago
29:34
thumbnail
Things to Expect in 2024 and Beyond
New Patriot
1912 views • a month ago
12:35
thumbnail
Civil War - Is This What is Coming? - Two Americas, Two Presidents Claiming the Presidency and Communist China Spec Ops Supporting the Blue America
New Patriot
985 views • 2 months ago
17:10
thumbnail
A House Divided Against Itself Cannot Stand - Civil War Heads Up
New Patriot
970 views • 2 months ago
13:35
thumbnail
The Invasion of California is On
New Patriot
1096 views • 2 months ago
20:10
thumbnail
There is Death in Zionism and Dispensationalism
New Patriot
628 views • 2 months ago
20:43
thumbnail
Why Eschatology Matters and How it Can Mean the Difference Between Life and Death
New Patriot
849 views • 2 months ago
5:52
thumbnail
Depopulation Events in The Book of Revelation
New Patriot
1178 views • 2 months ago
20:52
thumbnail
The Two Harvests - One Will be Taken, One Will be Left
New Patriot
681 views • 2 months ago
19:32
thumbnail
TDS is NOT IN REMISSION! Prepare for a 2024 Characterized by Violence and Tyranny
New Patriot
742 views • 2 months ago
20:35
thumbnail
Israel's Reconquista and the Evangelical Zionists' Proxy Crusade for a Greater Israel
New Patriot
777 views • 3 months ago
7:59
thumbnail
Did you Know the Largest Israeli Military Base is NOT EVEN IN ISRAEL? Watch for the construction of the BEN GURION CANAL through Gaza
New Patriot
1854 views • 3 months ago
5:49
thumbnail
Naboth Had a Vineyard, Speaker Johnson
New Patriot
719 views • 3 months ago
11:50
thumbnail
Update from the Balkans
New Patriot
640 views • 3 months ago
22:22
thumbnail
An Appeal to American Christians who Blindly Support Political Israel - Who is the Israel of God?
New Patriot
1209 views • 3 months ago
23:03
thumbnail
Do You Support Israel or Hamas?
New Patriot
909 views • 4 months ago
22:06
thumbnail
The Unification of all Muslims and the Leading Role of Turkey against Israel
New Patriot
1220 views • 4 months ago
11:52
thumbnail
The Gaza Operation is a Land Grab - The Proof is Here
New Patriot
1548 views • 4 months ago
18:15
thumbnail
Beware the Media Narrative - Don't be Deceived into Getting on the Bandwagon - This is the South Front of the same World War
New Patriot
1263 views • 4 months ago
22:04
thumbnail
The Day After
New Patriot
1255 views • 4 months ago
27:26
thumbnail
Prepare for an Ultimatum from Russia
New Patriot
1418 views • 5 months ago
28:57
thumbnail
Nato is Preparing for an Army of 3.5 Million to Fight Russia
New Patriot
1202 views • 5 months ago
18:52
thumbnail
America's Probationary Period is Ending
New Patriot
1046 views • 5 months ago
25:38
thumbnail
I Hope You are Ready for What is Coming
New Patriot
1648 views • 5 months ago
22:10
thumbnail
What is Behind Lahaina's Black Fence?
New Patriot
1307 views • 5 months ago
29:44
thumbnail
The Beast Calls Down Fire from the Sky and Deceives the People
New Patriot
1589 views • 6 months ago
17:00
thumbnail
And the Second Beast performed great signs to cause even fire from heaven to come down to earth...
New Patriot
1276 views • 6 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket