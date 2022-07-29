Create New Account
Nicodemus Serpico
16:01
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Political SB "winning," (VAXX-pusher) Uche dies, D.Hamlin $ell$ out & lethal new norm - WHO CARES...?!?
48 views • 02/28/2023

PCR test is faulty, COUPE-19 LuckDown dictates were detrimentally diabolically backward, Ivermectin/Hydroxychloroquine/etc. PRE-EXISTING cures were perfectly effective for a relatively non-lethal (fabricated) "plague," science became top-dated mandate with extreme prejudice & absolute censorship, yet over 3 years of 2 weeks to "flatten curve" and psychos are still going around muzzling themselves and pushing toxic serums as NEW NORM....!?!?!  WTFH  

SEE FOR YOURSELF production - This video ignores the Dual Coding theory to bombard you with nonstop overwhelming facts, so strap in! It begs the question of whether or not the NFL is actually *scripted (and if you're still wondering about that, then you might be a fan of the WWE); whether it is used as a typical vehicle of Mass Media Malarkey/propaganda; challenging the question of why the NFL nor its Players' Association have been held accountable yet with regards to its historical stance on lethal practices (what some go as far as labeling "historical fasscissm"); is "GETTING MINEZ" all that really matters or do Alleged "conspiring postulates" have merit thereby directly affecting you and all around you; and what are you actively doing to embody and encourage ceasing detrimental change or diabolical quid pro quo...? +++

3:08
thumbnail
2023 Transformers, Rise (Up) Beasts! Oi Vey, Are THEY/THEM serious with this $hit!?
Nicodemus Serpico
91 views • 8 months ago
5:40
thumbnail
"Lamya's Poem" (2021) --Muslim Mother's Day.... And/or Anti-Christian DumbWah...!?!
Nicodemus Serpico
19 views • 9 months ago
6:21
thumbnail
"Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" (2023) "REALISTIC FICTION" Izlame-ick PROPAGANDA
Nicodemus Serpico
46 views • 9 months ago
01:06:56
thumbnail
Autonomous Knowledge - Discussion with JimBob on WWW implications
Nicodemus Serpico
17 views • 9 months ago
04:48:44
thumbnail
"Undercover Dawah: How Mass Media has Subtly Influenced the Perception of Islam"
Nicodemus Serpico
6 views • 9 months ago
04:56:55
thumbnail
Elle ISO elohim & YoBroInChrist's "SUPER-GROUP" on Substitutional Atonement comparison! SAY WHAT!?
Nicodemus Serpico
2 views • 9 months ago
9:58
thumbnail
The [Cheeky] Sheik (1921) -A deeehp dive!----Izlame, MohomoD & bacha-bazi, oh my! *Hollywood's Dawah
Nicodemus Serpico
13 views • 9 months ago
4:19
thumbnail
Muslim "Elyas" "PUBLIC JERK" (DOXXING) towards Christian-Apologetics -Why?
Nicodemus Serpico
18 views • 9 months ago
1:06
thumbnail
"LIGHTEN UP, [Mohammedan]!" ---- Stripes (1981) SPOOF
Nicodemus Serpico
24 views • 9 months ago
1:37
thumbnail
(1998) "TheWaterboy" SPOOFed --- Musklimbs' "prophetic" science & Izlame-ick essence spread -WHY?!?
Nicodemus Serpico
36 views • 9 months ago
3:20
thumbnail
Mo-Dirt meats Zaynab! Oi Vey...! (tongue-sucking, okay) Why? --- It's NOT Greek to me!!
Nicodemus Serpico
15 views • 9 months ago
6:15
thumbnail
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (circa 2023) ---- SNEAK-PEAK@ What are THEY/THEM up to!!?!! HERRMMM
Nicodemus Serpico
40 views • 9 months ago
14:59
thumbnail
CRITICALLY damning/xpose section -no.7- FL(A)ggED ---- "Why Mass Media Supports Izlam"
Nicodemus Serpico
2 views • a year ago
01:27:25
thumbnail
Why Have Hollywood & "THEY/THEM" Been Supporting Islam?
Nicodemus Serpico
26 views • a year ago
1:01
thumbnail
ISN'T MORE OF THE SAME, WHILE EXPECTING DIFFERENT RESULTS, INSANITY...?
Nicodemus Serpico
63 views • a year ago
4:26
thumbnail
Mass Media MICROCHIPPING conditioning
Nicodemus Serpico
78 views • a year ago
18:54
thumbnail
THOR 2022 - Tolerance & Thunderstruck! An in-depth analysis of THEIR Myths
Nicodemus Serpico
23 views • a year ago
8:04
thumbnail
A "sheep," or A "GOAT?" - Mass Media's influence on culture worldwide
Nicodemus Serpico
5 views • 2 years ago
12:59
thumbnail
"Turning Red" ANALYSIS ---- The Who, What, And Why!? "Allegedly" conditioning pedo-groomers & cult groupies, And how!
Nicodemus Serpico
55 views • 2 years ago

