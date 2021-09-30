OneHouseOffTheGrid.com

Create New Account
30:41
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Introduction & Overview--Solar, Wind, & Energy Rebates & Tax Credits
104 views • 01/04/2023

Video going over how Americans can get 30 to 50% federal tax CREDITS or up to $14,000 in upfront/at-point-of-sale REBATE$ for certain energy upgrades under President Biden's 8/16/22 signing of the landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that is set to expire on 1/1/34.  To view the "Powerpoint," log into your Gmail before visiting: tinyurl.com/IRApowerpoint For more up-to-date IRA information, visit: tinyurl.com/InflationReductionAct101 

For a FREE, WRITTEN game-plan to have energy, water, AND food INDEPENDENCE, log into your Gmail to view the following documents on Google Drive by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/1HOGservices

Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid

To request a FREE net zero energy or off-grid consultation for your home and/or business, fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

Want solar but you rent or live in a condo/apartment? If so, see if community solar is offered in your area by clicking-on:
greensunshinepower.justviv.com/communitysolar

If you have questions about getting community solar and/or to supplement or replace your income by becoming a part- or full-time independent Viv Consultant contact my Viv Network sponsor:

Joseph Birnie in NJ:

m: 201.937.3369

[email protected]

and tell him that Danny Tseng referred you or just give them: greensunshinepower.justviv.com

$$$ To say “GOOD-BYE” to your business'’ energy bills & to be TOTALLY energy independent, visit our commercial buildings division’s, Green Sunshine Power Co.,  sites at:

tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu & youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany


To share this video, use: https://tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo


Learn more at the following sites:

WindPowerForDummies.com

For those in S. Florida: Linktr.ee/FLenergyAndSun

Leave a VM at my office at 786.441.2727 w/ ?'s, to apply to become a OneHouseOffTheGrid Sales or Marketing Partner, or partnership inquiries.

Find Me on Linkedin at: linkedin.com/in/multimillionmlmcoaching

or at:

Linktr.ee/DannyZen



Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
24:46
thumbnail
January 10th is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day!
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
9 views • a month ago
1:14
thumbnail
Full-Spectrum, Fiber Optic Solar Daylighting System in Minnesota
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
102 views • a month ago
8:56
thumbnail
Saving Energy (and Your Health) with True Full-Spectrum and Balanced LEDs
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
85 views • a month ago
13:17
thumbnail
120 volt vs. 240 volt Off-Grid Laundry with Ultrasonic Cleaners
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
169 views • a month ago
34:03
thumbnail
The FASTEST way to get everyone "off-the-grid!": Get Congress to Pass the "Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act"
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
154 views • 2 months ago
01:08:47
thumbnail
Energy, Water, Food, & Sewage Independence Workshop
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
136 views • 2 months ago
5:32
thumbnail
Solar Cooker Overview: The All-American Sun Oven
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
40 views • 2 months ago
15:29
thumbnail
Off-Grid Cooking with the 100% sun-powered Sun Oven box-style solar cooker
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
29 views • 2 months ago
8:54
thumbnail
Clean Your Clothes Dryer's Lint Trap So You Don't Burn-Down Your Future Off-Grid House!
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
54 views • 2 months ago
53:14
thumbnail
A Look Back: Major blackout hits New York City on July 13, 1977 for 25 Hours
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
24 views • 2 months ago
1:24
thumbnail
The Great Northeast Blackout of 1965
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
154 views • 2 months ago
2:52
thumbnail
This House Runs Entirely on DC Power
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
347 views • 2 months ago
7:37
thumbnail
Lower Your Energy Bills by 74% with "Integrative Design" Ideas Taken from America's "Greenest" Office Building
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
151 views • 2 months ago
30:56
thumbnail
Ultra Energy Efficient Off-Grid or On-Grid Heating by Heating Just Your Body vs. Your Bedroom or Entire Home with LESS THAN ~60 watts!
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
214 views • 2 months ago
11:08
thumbnail
Protect Your Off-Grid or Grid-Tied Solar Panels, Appliances, Vehicles, & MORE from an EMP Strike!
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
97 views • 2 months ago
1:43
thumbnail
More power station attacks: In Washington state and Oregon, Dec. 8, 2022
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
163 views • 3 months ago
24:44
thumbnail
Electric Bills 101
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
29 views • 3 months ago
10:15
thumbnail
Why You Need a Parabolic Solar Burner for an Extended Grid-Down Situation
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
248 views • 3 months ago
9:12
thumbnail
Break Free, and Grow Your Own Food and Medicine
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
58 views • 3 months ago
2:17
thumbnail
2013 April Silicon Valley, CA Heightened fears of U.S. terrorism after power grid attack
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
27 views • 3 months ago
12:52
thumbnail
What's Your Home's "MPG?" Find Out with a Home Energy Audit & Tune-Up Service!
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
9 views • 3 months ago
10:02
thumbnail
Money that You COULD Have Had to Go "Off-the-Grid!": "Ethics in Energy Act of 2023" to STOP Utility Corruption
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
28 views • 3 months ago
1:32
thumbnail
Drone Attack on Grid is a First (Philadelphia, 2020.7.16
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
223 views • 3 months ago
2:08
thumbnail
Make Your Own Safe Drinking Water FROM AIR with Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs)!
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
235 views • 3 months ago
3:11
thumbnail
Save ~33% on Your Energy Bills with North America's Most Energy-Efficient Windows & Doors
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
52 views • 3 months ago
15:42
thumbnail
Ultra Energy-Efficient, “Smart” LED Light Bulbs with Built-in, Rechargeable, Lithium-Ion Battery & Patented Air Gap
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
34 views • 4 months ago
13:20
thumbnail
How secure is America's electric grid?
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
27 views • 4 months ago
10:20
thumbnail
Power Grid Attacks in North Carolina (3 Dec. 2022)
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
51 views • 4 months ago
2:14
thumbnail
Grid Down, Power Up" documentary trailer
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
31 views • 4 months ago
4:06
thumbnail
Another Reason to Go "Off-Grid:" You're OVER-Paying On Your Energy Bill$ by ~66%!
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
141 views • 4 months ago
4:23
thumbnail
Save ~10 to ~20% on you A/C operating costs with a drop-in freon alternative
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
45 views • 5 months ago
1:19
thumbnail
Feed an Army of 100 While 100% off-the-grid with 100% SOLAR-POWERED Solar Cooking
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
79 views • 5 months ago
16:12
thumbnail
MORE Important than Being "Off-the-Grid:" Tell Your Congresspersons to Support the Fossil-Free Finance Act of 2023
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
19 views • 6 months ago
22:29
thumbnail
Saving $$$ & Energy by Eliminating 'Phantom/Vampire' Plug Loads with Remote Circruit Breaker Cut-Off Switches
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
25 views • 6 months ago
29:09
thumbnail
Go BIG, Go FAST, Go NOW! (to REVERSE Climate Change)
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
37 views • 6 months ago
0:28
thumbnail
Save Energy & Money by Eliminating "Phantom/Vampire" Plug Loads
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
230 views • 6 months ago

