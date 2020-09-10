Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Student of The Last Days
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
3:07
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
AS THE DAYS OF NOAH ONCE AGAIN.
44 views • 10/12/2023

We like to believe we live in “Modern times”. We are progressive, some men say. We have now “progressed” all the way to the times of Noah. Just a quick reminder of what it was like in those days as recorded in the WORD of Truth.


Genesis 6: 11
The earth also was corrupt before God, and the earth was filled with violence.
12:
And God looked upon the earth, and, behold, it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth.
13:
And God said unto Noah, The end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence through them; and, behold, I will destroy them with the earth
Let’s take a close look at the Hebrew word translated in English as violence.
It’s Hamas. There is a link in the description to the strongs Lexicon H2555
Transliteration
ḥāmās

I. The word is pronounced Hamas and means violence, wrong, cruelty, injustice
It is important to note that the word of God makes it very clear what side of this conflict he is on.
It also records that this conflict will expand rapidly and absolutely will not stay confined to the middle east. We must understand what the mountains of Samaria are. Every nation where the children of Israel are, this conflict will follow. That includes but is not limited to, the United States. Fear not!
Isaiah 54: 17
No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is of me, saith the LORD.
In Biblical numerics, 17 means victory and Israel will be victorious in the end. Isaiah told us what happens to those who speak against his nation Israel. The good news is, there is still time to repent and get on the right side of this conflict. We have sinned against the LORD. That includes me and you. I will humble myself and repent of my wickedness, will you?
Mark 1:15
And saying, the time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand: repent ye, and believe the gospel.
Star tuned, tomorrow’s headlines were written down long ago, and will be fulfilled to the letter.
Zephaniah chapter 2:1
Gather yourselves together, yea, gather together, O nation not desired;
NOTE; this nation is identified in verse 5

2 :
Before the decree bring forth, before the day pass as the chaff, before the fierce anger of the LORD come upon you, before the day of the LORD'S anger come upon you.
3:
Seek ye the LORD, all ye meek of the earth, which have wrought his judgment; seek righteousness, seek meekness: it may be ye shall be hid in the day of the LORD'S anger.
4:

For Gaza shall be forsaken, and Ashkelon a desolation: they shall drive out Ashdod at the noon day, and Ekron shall be rooted up.
5:
Woe unto the inhabitants of the sea coast, the nation of the Cherethites! the word of the LORD is against you; O Canaan, the land of the Philistines, I will even destroy thee, that there shall be no inhabitant.
As we learned in the previous video, the Cherethites means the executioners. I don’t think I need to tell you who those people are. Recent events have made that very clear to anyone who didn’t already know.
The violence brings recompence, upon their own heads. This is the year of recompences.
Isaiah 34: 8 For it is the day of the LORD'S vengeance, and the year of recompences for the controversy of Zion.
Hamas: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h2555/kjv/wlc/0-1/
The executioners:
https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h3774/kjv/wlc/0-1/

Student of the last days website:
http://welcomehome777.com/

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
16:35
thumbnail
Important message from Pat | 10- 12 - 2023
Student of The Last Days
45 views • 4 months ago
3:07
thumbnail
AS THE DAYS OF NOAH ONCE AGAIN.
Student of The Last Days
44 views • 4 months ago
2:41
thumbnail
The executioners are in today's news, and Bible Prophecy.
Student of The Last Days
48 views • 4 months ago
2:51
thumbnail
And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies.
Student of The Last Days
4 views • a year ago
43:57
thumbnail
The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few.
Student of The Last Days
35 views • a year ago
18:28
thumbnail
The power of darkness during the last hour.
Student of The Last Days
59 views • a year ago
27:35
thumbnail
The 6th Trump may be closer than you think.
Student of The Last Days
126 views • a year ago
23:50
thumbnail
The transgressors are reaching fullness. | Satancon Boston April 2023
Student of The Last Days
20 views • a year ago
21:51
thumbnail
And except that the Lord had shortened those days, no flesh should be saved.
Student of The Last Days
52 views • a year ago
2:06
thumbnail
Don't worry, I'm Vaxxed! Very funny stand up comedy.
Student of The Last Days
89 views • a year ago
42:12
thumbnail
The Hour Of Temptation Draws Near.
Student of The Last Days
28 views • a year ago
18:04
thumbnail
Final Warnings of Judgment to come upon the nations.
Student of The Last Days
99 views • a year ago
21:09
thumbnail
Shining a light in the darkness 2023
Student of The Last Days
41 views • a year ago
02:02:25
thumbnail
Secret Doctrine Of Freemasonry
Student of The Last Days
258 views • a year ago
33:02
thumbnail
2022 Major Events Review | Biblical Prophecy Fulfilled Part 2
Student of The Last Days
50 views • a year ago
22:48
thumbnail
2022 Review Significant events | Biblical Prophecies fulfilled Part 1
Student of The Last Days
78 views • a year ago
15:03
thumbnail
Merry Christmas 2022
Student of The Last Days
42 views • a year ago
46:57
thumbnail
For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them.
Student of The Last Days
64 views • a year ago
27:21
thumbnail
Nancy Pelosi wants to kick the dragon - what could go wrong?
Student of The Last Days
127 views • 2 years ago
47:29
thumbnail
A call to remembrance | Christianity 101
Student of The Last Days
21 views • 2 years ago
35:49
thumbnail
Fear not! World war 3 is not what is coming next.
Student of The Last Days
86 views • 2 years ago
36:16
thumbnail
Reason for optimism during these perilous times.
Student of The Last Days
42 views • 2 years ago
26:04
thumbnail
False Prophets Denounced | Jeremiah chapter 23 part 2
Student of The Last Days
23 views • 2 years ago
49:10
thumbnail
A grievous whirlwind - tornadoes and natural disasters in bible prophecy
Student of The Last Days
26 views • 2 years ago
37:58
thumbnail
2021 Review and 2022 look ahead | Get Ready
Student of The Last Days
45 views • 2 years ago
26:00
thumbnail
Mandatory Vaccine Passport Nightmare - rejecting the digital branding of humans.
Student of The Last Days
53 views • 2 years ago
12:34
thumbnail
Digital Branding of humans | The WHO strategy.
Student of The Last Days
113 views • 2 years ago
36:47
thumbnail
The Beast Identified | United Nations set up the image.
Student of The Last Days
253 views • 2 years ago
40:36
thumbnail
The Mart of the Nations - The global supply chain crisis explained.
Student of The Last Days
182 views • 2 years ago
37:40
thumbnail
The Davos Agenda - The Beast Lives (for now)
Student of The Last Days
71 views • 2 years ago
43:06
thumbnail
The Great Reset is in Revelation | The deadly wound Part 1
Student of The Last Days
34 views • 2 years ago
32:25
thumbnail
Last days and date setting | The Sword of the Spirit
Student of The Last Days
64 views • 2 years ago
24:10
thumbnail
Revelation 12 and November 19, 2021 Blood Moon Connection
Student of The Last Days
346 views • 2 years ago
23:15
thumbnail
Episode 78 A new beginning | Studet of The Last Days Podcast
Student of The Last Days
32 views • 2 years ago
59:45
thumbnail
SPECIAL INVESTIGATION: What Really Happened in Wuhan
Student of The Last Days
2 views • 2 years ago
6:20
thumbnail
Global calamities on the increase August 2021
Student of The Last Days
73 views • 3 years ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket