01:30:58
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Coffee Talk Ep13 (SARS-CoV-2 genome integration and why you will get cancer) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
2727 views • 11/07/2022

SOURCE:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33958444/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8946961/


* Dr. Paul Cottrell does not represent Harvard University in any official capacity. His comments are his alone.


** Please contact your healthcare professional on your particular healthcare questions and concerns.

02:32:39
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep53 (UNRWA, Iran, Houthi strike, Strike on US soldiers) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
64 views • 12 days ago
02:15:00
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep52 (UNRWA, Oil Tanker, Houthi strike, Strike on US soldiers) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
123 views • 13 days ago
51:40
thumbnail
Disease HxNx Ep9 (Influenza, NP-RBD fusion protein) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
105 views • 16 days ago
01:42:10
thumbnail
Disease HxNx Ep8 (China Hospital, Fusion Proteins, H7N9) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
79 views • 16 days ago
02:53:21
thumbnail
Disease HxNx Ep7 (China, Trump, Davos, H7N9, Disease X) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
110 views • 17 days ago
02:33:12
thumbnail
Disease HxNx Ep6 (H7N9, Maine, Hospital Outbreaks, SP500) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
137 views • 18 days ago
04:22:31
thumbnail
Disease HxNx Ep5 (Metadata perspectives, H7N9, H9N2, H5N1, Ebola Lab) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
111 views • 19 days ago
02:46:52
thumbnail
Disease HxNx Ep4 (Metaphysics, 1918 history, SARS-CoV-3) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
114 views • 23 days ago
01:51:47
thumbnail
Disease HxNx Ep3 (Yoshihiro Kawaoka, 1918 flu, H7N9 and SARS) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
138 views • 24 days ago
01:58:59
thumbnail
Disease HxNx Ep2 (H7N9 and N5N1 importance) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
155 views • 25 days ago
03:33:28
thumbnail
Disease HxNx Ep1 (Introduction) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
207 views • 25 days ago
02:03:36
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep51 (John Hogue on Ukraine and 2024 events pt6) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
73 views • a month ago
01:35:40
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep50 (US and UK strike Yemen and oil markets) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
55 views • a month ago
51:06
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep49 (Dr. Su Shi Cheng and turbo cancer) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
117 views • a month ago
01:02:08
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep48 (Sowell and Fryer were right and Claudine Gay was wrong) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
60 views • a month ago
52:08
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep45 (DEI is programming for reparations and other stuff) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
34 views • a month ago
48:41
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep47 (Aliens in Miami?) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
121 views • a month ago
40:57
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep46 (Remove Lloyd Austin, foreign money in the Ivy League) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
69 views • a month ago
01:32:15
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep44 (DEI will lead to reparations) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
60 views • a month ago
02:06:12
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep43 (Ms. Taiwan discusses DEI, Harvard University and China) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
30 views • a month ago
55:22
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep42 (Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns part 2) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
56 views • a month ago
53:56
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep41 (Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
89 views • a month ago
01:47:55
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep40 (Japan Earthquake, Black Book, Israel-Hamas War, Iran) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
142 views • a month ago
01:06:32
thumbnail
Around the world with Celeste Solum, Gail Angeles and Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
301 views • a month ago
01:33:25
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep38 (China White Lung and why it is happening pt3) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
180 views • a month ago
02:36:07
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep39 (China White Lung and why it is happening pt4) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
120 views • 2 months ago
03:13:17
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep37 (John Hogue on the Israel-Hamas War part 5) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
97 views • 2 months ago
02:38:17
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep36 (Israel-Hamas War, IDF, Hostages, West Bank) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
79 views • 2 months ago
20:00
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep35 (Weekly Hospitalizations 12-14-23 update) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
95 views • 2 months ago
02:36:27
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep34 (Israel-Hamas War, Dershowitz and Finkelstein debate) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
39 views • 2 months ago
49:23
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep30 (White Lung and AIDS-Like Syndrome) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
306 views • 2 months ago
02:40:33
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep33 (Harvard President Claudine Gay failed Harvard and America) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
12 views • 2 months ago
01:28:33
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep32 (Harvard President Claudine Gay is a failed leader) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
24 views • 2 months ago
02:34:20
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep31 (Harvard President Claudine Gay needs to be forced out) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
17 views • 2 months ago
34:32
thumbnail
Gail Angeles interview with Ernanda
Dr. Paul Cottrell
109 views • 2 months ago
01:48:03
thumbnail
The New Yorker Ep29 (Ivy League presidents fail on the job) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
60 views • 2 months ago

