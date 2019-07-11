Create New Account
PAUL McGUIRECheckmark Icon
01:33:35
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
TPMR 01/19/24 | MILLIONS REALIZING IT REALLY IS A CONSPIRACY! | PAUL McGUIRE
234 views • 01/19/2024

💥 DON’T MISS THIS! 💥 CENS🚫RED ON YOUTUBE 💥 Join Internationally Recognized Prophecy Expert, Minister, Speaker and Author, Paul McGuire as he analyzes current events through the lens of Bible Prophecy. WEBSITE: http://WWW.PAULMcGUIRE.US/

01:29:00
thumbnail
TPMR 02/01/24 | BECOMING ONE WITH THE HIVE MIND OF EVIL! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
45 views • 10 days ago
01:54:41
thumbnail
TPMR 01/31/24 | LUCIFERIAN CULT MASTERMINDS OF MADNESS! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
53 views • 10 days ago
01:46:19
thumbnail
TPMR 01/30/24 | 5G, ENERGY BEAM, & EMF WARFARE! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
15 views • 11 days ago
02:13:37
thumbnail
TPMR 01/29/24 | DEMORALIZING CHILDREN FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
47 views • 12 days ago
02:14:21
thumbnail
TPMR 01/26/24 | FUSING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
65 views • 16 days ago
01:12:19
thumbnail
TPMR 01/25/24 | BRAIN FOG IN THE CLOUD AND HIVE MIND MENTALITY! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
79 views • 16 days ago
01:07:35
thumbnail
TPMR 01/24/24 | MORE MANUFACTURED PANDEMICS COMING OUR WAY! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
81 views • 17 days ago
01:43:43
thumbnail
TPMR 01/23/24 | IMPLEMENTING THE TECHNOLOGY TO TRANSFORM HUMANS! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
69 views • 18 days ago
01:29:11
thumbnail
TPMR 01/22/24 | PUPPET MASTERS ARE INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
175 views • 20 days ago
01:33:35
thumbnail
TPMR 01/19/24 | MILLIONS REALIZING IT REALLY IS A CONSPIRACY! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
234 views • 22 days ago
01:23:20
thumbnail
TPMR 01/18/24 | LIARS, TYRANTS, AND DICTATORS! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
49 views • 23 days ago
02:04:06
thumbnail
TPMR 01/17/24 | VITAL INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR FUTURE! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
72 views • 24 days ago
01:18:32
thumbnail
TPMR 01/16/24 | DIGITAL ID WILL CONTROL YOUR REALITY! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
66 views • 25 days ago
01:11:15
thumbnail
TPMR 01/15/24 | HOLDING BACK THE NIGHTMARE! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
107 views • a month ago
01:22:26
thumbnail
TPMR 01/12/24 | 2024: YEAR AMERICA & THE WORLD IS SAVED OR DESTROYED! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
95 views • a month ago
01:22:56
thumbnail
TPMR 01/11/24 | APPEALING TO EVERYONE AND LOSING EVERYTHING! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
44 views • a month ago
01:38:22
thumbnail
TPMR 01/10/24 | THE FIRST INTERDIMENSIONAL STARGATE PORTAL! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
96 views • a month ago
01:39:18
thumbnail
TPMR 01/09/24 | INTEGRATING SCIENCE WITH THE OCCULT! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
53 views • a month ago
01:08:39
thumbnail
TPMR 01/08/24 | BEYOND MANSLAUGHTER SECRET REPORT! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
91 views • a month ago
01:03:09
thumbnail
TPMR 01/05/24 | RECALLING 2023: THE CHAOS ZONE! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
71 views • a month ago
01:39:35
thumbnail
TPMR 01/04/24 | DANGER LEVEL IS NOW CATASTROPHIC! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
193 views • a month ago
01:37:55
thumbnail
TPMR 01/03/24 | 2024: THE PRECIPICE OF COMMITTING GLOBAL SUICIDE! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
157 views • a month ago
01:26:30
thumbnail
TPMR 01/02/24 | TAKING BACK AMERICA IN 2024! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
143 views • a month ago
01:27:18
thumbnail
TPMR 01/01/24 | ILLUMINATI 2024: SPIRITUAL WAR FOR PLANET EARTH! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
110 views • a month ago
01:44:51
thumbnail
TPMR 12/29/23 | SUPERNATURAL POWER FROM ON HIGH! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
96 views • a month ago
01:13:20
thumbnail
TPMR 12/28/23 | ACQUIRE BOUNDLESS POWER FROM HEAVEN! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
86 views • a month ago
02:01:03
thumbnail
TPMR 12/27/23 | GOD’S SOVEREIGNTY IN A SUPERNATURAL WORLD! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
54 views • a month ago
35:13
thumbnail
TPMR 12/26/23 | SUPERNATURAL INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE LAST DAYS! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
341 views • 2 months ago
01:36:44
thumbnail
TPMR 12/25/23 | GOD’S SPIRITUAL WARRIORS ARE SUPER SOLDIERS! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
71 views • 2 months ago
01:10:23
thumbnail
TPMR 12/22/23 | ACTUAL INTENTION OF 5G! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
226 views • 2 months ago
01:28:23
thumbnail
TPMR 12/21/23 | CHINESE THOUGHT CONTROL WEAPON! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
57 views • 2 months ago
01:35:46
thumbnail
TPMR 12/20/23 | QUANTUM LEAP IN TIME TRAVEL ADVANCEMENT! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
100 views • 2 months ago
01:31:53
thumbnail
TPMR 12/19/23 | THE DANGEROUS FUTURE OF AMERICA! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
77 views • 2 months ago
01:19:24
thumbnail
TPMR 12/18/23 | THE AGGRESSIVE ATTACK AGAINST AMERICA! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
90 views • 2 months ago
01:14:03
thumbnail
TPMR 12/15/23 | ADVANCING TOWARDS TECHNOLOGICAL ARMAGEDDON! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
83 views • 2 months ago
52:40
thumbnail
TPMR 12/14/23 | CHINA'S MILITARY ON THE RISE! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
91 views • 2 months ago

