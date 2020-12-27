Stophypocrisy

Create New Account
17:20
thumbnail
UN Has Weaponized Illegal Migration, Gives Out ATM Cash Cards To Invaders
133 views • 01/02/2023

Newly added footage proves migrants are given ATM cards to make it to the US from as far south as Chile and Argentina. Even Middle East migrants are showing up.

100+ million invaders will destabilize the U.S. This is an act of war, it is an invasion by foreigners who don't know they are being used as pawns by the UN. This is the UN/WEF plan to destroy the U.S.

In my opinion, it seems the UN/WEF has an all-or-nothing goal that will start with the North American Union. If they succeed in destroying Russia then their next move will be a world government under a communist-type of rule.


4:04
THREE RUSSIAN FIGHTER JETS INTERCEPTS US B-52 BOMBER OVER BLACK SEA
172 views • a year ago
8:10
RUSSIA WILL EASILY DESTROY U.S. PATRIOT MISSILE SYSTEMS USING HYPERSONIC MISSILES
55 views • a year ago
3:33
Russian Ministry Of Defense Says 401,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Have Been Eliminated
54 views • a year ago
3:04
Russian Fighter Jet Smashes Into US Reaper Drone Over The Black Sea
458 views • a year ago
8:02
Russian Subs Deployed Off American Shores Can Destroy Any City In Minutes
52 views • a year ago
8:11
RUSSIA USES NEW 1500KG MEGA BUNKER-BUSTER FOR FIRST TIME ON BATTLEFIELD
287 views • a year ago
8:21
Why is Russia sending older anti-aircraft guns ZSU-23-4 Shilka SPAAG into modern warfare?
51 views • a year ago
8:59
How Can You Live Around People That Hate You?
216 views • a year ago
2:33
Russian Forces Take Out Fleeing Ukrainian Forces
283 views • a year ago
4:07
They Still Want WWIII
212 views • a year ago
4:25
New Russian Submarine Fires Kalibr Cruise Missile Into Ukraine Hitting Ground Targets
105 views • a year ago
41:19
PUTIN VOWS TO CONTINUE YEAR-LONG US/UKRAINE PROXY WAR
108 views • a year ago
5:55
Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0 - The New Frigate Admiral Gorshkov Sits Off The East Coast Of The U.S.
93 views • a year ago
11:43
RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR UPDATE - COLONEL U.S. ARMY (RET) DOUGLAS MACGREGOR
100 views • a year ago
5:55
RUSSIA'S NUCLEAR POWERED CRISE MISSILE 'BUREVESTNIK'
51 views • a year ago
8:13
RUSSIA RAPIDLY MOVES PART OF BLACK SEA NAVAL FLEET HEADED TOWARDS ODESSA
708 views • a year ago
2:27
Russians Advance On Ukrainians Positions
95 views • a year ago
1:42
EXTREMELY RARE COMBAT FOOTAGE ON UKRAINIAN POSITION NEAR KREMINNA - WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES
101 views • a year ago
0:14
Desperate Ukrainian Recruitment Tactics
73 views • a year ago
5:15
Russians are not communists, they are Nationalists Col. Douglas Macgregor (Ret)
30 views • a year ago
0:47
Russian Artillery Hit Sends Ukrainian Soldiers Flying - Warning Some May Find This Disturbing!
2154 views • a year ago
17:20
UN Has Weaponized Illegal Migration, Gives Out ATM Cash Cards To Invaders
133 views • a year ago
1:19
US Mercenaries In Bahmut, Ukraine Come Under Fire!
176 views • a year ago
3:41
Breaking: Grand Jury Request Goes Through In Florida
247 views • a year ago
26:25
"THE BOTTOM LINE IS UKRAINE IS LOSING" COLONEL DOUGLAS MACGREGOR
255 views • a year ago
8:50
Professor Frances Boyle "I Think I Found The Smoking Gun"
95 views • 3 years ago
2:30
Zombie Apocalypse Now
125 views • 3 years ago
22:12
Jabbed 2, The Genie Is Out Of The Bottle!
77 views • 3 years ago
1:03
PedoJoe Meet Wick
72 views • 3 years ago
1:03
Kill Whitey
92 views • 3 years ago
5:25
Dr. Fauci's Crazy Clown World
60 views • 3 years ago
0:39
Israeli's Fake The CvJab
295 views • 3 years ago

