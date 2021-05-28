pax hominibus bonae voluntatis

Create New Account
01:36:18
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
INTRODUCTION TO "CONSPIRACY THEORIES" - PART 2. - THE METAPHYSICS
73 views • 12/11/2022

Introduction to "conspiracy theories" under the light of traditional metaphysics, based on René Guénon's work. We mentioned this in Part 1, but here it is developed as much as possible in about 1h30. This should situate the whole "conspiracy" cloud and should make it clear, that what is happening, is in reality a spiritual struggle, where everybody is called to make a choice.

Originally, I wrote it for my fellow Hungarian. But, as this topic is the most serious ever, therefore, it has been translated to the English speaking public.

----------

By the way, I was really highly impressed by quality of the translation Google AI provided, for a text that is rather hard to translate correctly. I only had to make minimal adjustments. 

I had the strange feeling that the AI got interested as well... so its doing his best to get it right, even with very long complex sentences. :-)

22:13
thumbnail
The new "pandemic tabletop exercise" by B&M Gates Foundation - TARGETING CHILDREN!!!
49 views • a year ago
8:13
thumbnail
The Satanic Temple’s Religious Abortion Ritual - OFFICIAL VIDEO!
81 views • a year ago
11:02
thumbnail
Gérard Rennick, Australian Senator explodes the COVID narrative
28 views • a year ago
01:36:18
thumbnail
INTRODUCTION TO "CONSPIRACY THEORIES" - PART 2. - THE METAPHYSICS
73 views • a year ago
01:45:58
thumbnail
Bevezetés az úgynevezett „összeesküvés elméletekbe” – 2.rész
8 views • a year ago
37:05
thumbnail
Putyin 2022 szeptember 30-i beszéde
33 views • a year ago
37:05
thumbnail
Putin’s speech on 30.09.2022.
273 views • a year ago
03:43:05
thumbnail
(en_sthu) Putin speech 17/06/2022 - Putyin a 25. Szentpétervári Nemzetközi Gazdasági Fórumon
40 views • 2 years ago
37:27
thumbnail
Bevezetés az úgynevezett „összeesküvés elméletekbe”
40 views • 2 years ago
42:12
thumbnail
Torture in Ukraine (eng-subs) - A MUST SEE
11 views • 2 years ago
3:48
thumbnail
Ukrainian journalist of tatar origine calls for murder of russian children quoting nazi Eichmann
11 views • 2 years ago
2:25
thumbnail
Appel au meurtre des enfants russes par un journaliste tatar-ukrainien
10 views • 2 years ago
2:51
thumbnail
Az elvakult ukrán oroszgyűlölet
20 views • 2 years ago
19:57
thumbnail
Washington hopes to re-establish its hyper-power thanks to the war in Ukraine - by Thierry Meyssan
22 views • 2 years ago
50:58
thumbnail
Orbán Viktor az ukrán halál-listán és más kapcsolódó témák - Magyaroknak
33 views • 2 years ago
38:08
thumbnail
Viktor Orban Hungarian PM on Ukraine's deathlist - and about those who operate it
50 views • 2 years ago
11:25
thumbnail
Deepstate and NATO in Ukraine : "Make Nazism Great Again" (strategic-culture.org, 2022 March 24)
34 views • 2 years ago
13:24
thumbnail
Uncle Sam's Bio-Weapons Extravaganza - The UNZ Review 26 April 2022
20 views • 2 years ago
29:30
thumbnail
Украина: Вторая мировая война продолжается - Тьерри Мейсан 26 АПР. 2022
30 views • 2 years ago
32:21
thumbnail
Ukrajna: A második világháború folytatódik. (Thierry Meyssan, 2022 április 26)
10 views • 2 years ago
30:49
thumbnail
Ukraine - the Second World War continues, by Thierry Meyssan, 29 April 2022
30 views • 2 years ago
54:57
thumbnail
The rise of a Nazi society - additional datas to our previous video
50 views • 2 years ago
01:00:40
thumbnail
The rise of a nazi society - Nazi education camps for children in Ukraine
11 views • 2 years ago
1:45
thumbnail
Ukrán Háborús propaganda kampány film – 2022 április 10 tájáról
62 views • 2 years ago
1:45
thumbnail
Some Ukrainian propaganda video [Be prepared. Quite shocking. 16+]
126 views • 2 years ago
12:15
thumbnail
Речь Виктора Орбана после победы на выборах Фидес-ХДНП - Будапешт, 3 апреля 2022 г.
1 view • 2 years ago
12:15
thumbnail
Discours de Viktor Orbán après la victoire du Fidesz-KDNP aux élections du 3 avril 2022
10 views • 2 years ago
12:15
thumbnail
Viktor Orbán's speech after the Fidesz-KDNP election victory - Budapest , April 3, 2022.
11 views • 2 years ago
1:34
thumbnail
Volodimir Zelensky challenges Orban Viktor at EU parliament by video on 3rd April 2022
169 views • 2 years ago
22:14
thumbnail
Discours de Viktor Orbán à l'assemblée de campagne - 1er avril 2022 Székesfehérvár
20 views • 2 years ago
22:14
thumbnail
Выступление Виктора Орбана на предвыборной ассамблее - April 1, 2022 Székesfehérvár
11 views • 2 years ago
22:14
thumbnail
Orbán Viktor campaign speech on the 1st April 2022 at Székesfehérvár – ENG subs
0 view • 2 years ago
10:14
thumbnail
Dr. Andrew Wakefield Mi Is Pontosan A Pfizer Oltas
95 views • 2 years ago
35:58
thumbnail
A valtozatok vilagjarvanyanak alattomos arca magyar felirattal
23 views • 2 years ago
12:32
thumbnail
Tarjani Szilvia molekularis biologus - Amit nem tudtal a PCR tesztröl
14 views • 2 years ago
14:30
thumbnail
Sitrep: Operation Z - April 03, 2022 [TheSaker]
80 views • 2 years ago

