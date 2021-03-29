Radical Truth

Create New Account
01:11:12
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Lights Out: When Islam Rules America
86 views • 03/29/2021

Created in 2019, this video explains what's happening in America in regard to the Islamization of four major areas of society: Education, Immigration, Government, and Churches. It reveals what has already happened in other countries, and how America is currently following in their footsteps. Most importantly, this video includes the ULTIMATE SOLUTION to the Islamization of America.

Here are the books mentioned in this presentation:

"An American Woman Living in Egypt: Life During an Islamic Takeover"
https://amzn.to/38J9s5E
"Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War Between Islam and the West"
https://amzn.to/2O4COmZ
"Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad" https://amzn.to/2MDbWu2
"Muslim Mafia: Inside the Secret Underworld that's Conspiring to Islamize America" https://amzn.to/3uDxrvQ
"See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government's Submission to Jihad"
https://amzn.to/3uJmadg
"The Red-Green Axis 2.0: An Existential Threat to America and the World"
https://amzn.to/3pXihOw
"From the Crescent to the Cross: My Extraordinary Journey to the Heart of God"
https://amzn.to/3dXh3QW

*** NOTICE: This video mentions other videos found on "Vimeo," however, that channel no longer exists, so all referenced videos can be found here instead: www.BitChute.com/TonyGurule ***

 *** This presentation is now available on DVD, and it includes the presentations on the Muslim Brotherhood and Sharia (Islamic law) as well. For details, contact: [email protected] ***

Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net

Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate

