01:11:56
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
WE HAVE TO MAKE THIS CONSCIOUS!! Globalist Plan to Make You Own Nothing -- ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH - ABSOLUTE MUST COMPREHEND!! YOUR LIFE & FUTURE DEPEND ON IT!! -- THE GREAT TAKING - By David Rogers Webb
331 views • 12/17/2023
The shattering documentary produced by David Rogers Webb, based on his book, alerts us all to the privately controlled Central Banks’ preparations for the inevitable financial collapse.

Former Hedge Fund Manager and author, David Rogers Webb, announces “The Great Taking,” premiering exclusively on CHD.TV on Saturday, December 9th at 8 p.m. ET. The not-for-profit documentary exposes the scheme by Central Bankers to subjugate humanity by taking all securities, bank deposits and property financed with debt. Running time is 71 minutes. The film is produced by Webb and Executive Produced by Vera Sharav, Holocaust Survivor and director of the 5-part docuseries Never Again Is Now Global. Webb takes us on a 50-year journey of how the Central Banking systems have secretly put collateral confiscation schemes in place, making everyone from all walks of life vulnerable when the inevitable financial collapse comes. The fine print is revealed in this shattering documentary. As Webb outlines, “It is now assured that in the implosion of the derivatives complex, collateral will be swept up on a vast scale. The plumbing to do this is in place. Legal certainty has been established that the collateral can be taken immediately and without judicial review, by entities described in court documents as ‘the protected class’. Even sophisticated professional investors, who were assured that their securities are ‘segregated’, will not be protected.” That these legal constructs are in place now is irrefutable.


Download a copy of The Great Taking HERE:

https://thegreattaking.com/

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
46:40
thumbnail
All Your Financial Assets Could DISAPPEAR | John Rubino
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
1558 views • 13 days ago
20:38
thumbnail
The World Isn’t Ready for What’s Coming in 30 Days
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
345 views • 13 days ago
03:00:11
thumbnail
MUST WATCH: Targeted Transhuman Individuals Symposium - Energy Harvesting From The Human Body By Wireless Body Area Network - A Cause For The Electrical Conductivity Loss in Human Blood?
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
165 views • 13 days ago
21:51
thumbnail
It's Here: The Fed New Plan Changes Everything
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
158 views • 14 days ago
9:19
thumbnail
The Corrupt Parasitic Globalist Crime Syndicate Price Perception Management Scam Is Ending!!
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
59 views • 14 days ago
5:34
thumbnail
Underground Tunnels and Hybrid Breeding Programs · Jan 26, 2024 Greg Reese · The hidden agenda to seed the human race after a great cataclysmic reset
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
212 views • 14 days ago
02:41:36
thumbnail
Santos Bonacci Know Thyself Part 2 Continued
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
1 view • 14 days ago
50:19
thumbnail
Princeton's William Happer exposes climate hoax manipulations and rebuts myth of carbon pollution
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
104 views • 14 days ago
10:06
thumbnail
Top Doctor Blows The Whistle, Admits Vaccinated Are Developing Full Blown AIDS
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
369 views • 14 days ago
01:41:00
thumbnail
Know Thyself - The Oracle of Delphi PART 2 -- Santos Bonnaci -- NOTA BENE: Brighteon is blocking the 4th installment "Part 2 Continued". You can watch it on Rumble by clicking on the link below.
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
22 views • 15 days ago
02:05:18
thumbnail
THE 1 FIELD | A film by Tsipi Raz (2019)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
25 views • 15 days ago
52:45
thumbnail
It's Planned: Tank The Entire Credit System | Bill Holter
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
60 views • 16 days ago
41:45
thumbnail
SPECIAL REPORT! When the World Wakes Up to The SILVER STORY...LOOK OUT ABOVE!! (Andy Schectman)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
136 views • 16 days ago
02:34:30
thumbnail
Know Thyself - The Oracle of Delphi PART 1 Continued -- Santos Bonnaci -- NOTA BENE: Brighteon is blocking the 4th installment "Part 2 Continued". Watch it on Rumble by clicking on the link below.
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
42 views • 16 days ago
37:32
thumbnail
Doug Casey on Argentine President Milei, Russia Putin and Financial Collapse Imminent, America Headed for the Gutter
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
74 views • 16 days ago
12:06
thumbnail
Bank of America Sends Massive Warning to Customers, Drops Bombshell For 2024
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
173 views • 16 days ago
14:24
thumbnail
FROM RICHES TO RAGS
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
31 views • 16 days ago
01:37:26
thumbnail
Know Thyself - The Oracle of Delphi PART 1 -- Santos Bonnaci -- NOTA BENE: Brighteon is blocking the 4th installment "Part 2 Continued". You can watch it on Rumble by clicking on the link below.
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
23 views • 17 days ago
11:13
thumbnail
'Turbo-AIDS' Set To Kill BILLIONS After 'Disease X' Rollout, Gates Insider Warns
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
307 views • 17 days ago
21:36
thumbnail
FREE ALL HUMANS FROM BIRTH CERTIFICATE BOND(AGE) -- Santos Bonacci outside court, Melbourne, Australia April 1st. 2014 -- Learn more about this through watching the videos linked underneath this video
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
86 views • 18 days ago
11:19
thumbnail
Neo Feudalism and Perpetuating Slavery -- Whitney Webb
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
123 views • 18 days ago
36:01
thumbnail
Gonzalo Lira talks about Victoria Nuland and Ukraine
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
43 views • 18 days ago
5:07
thumbnail
Rothschild Corporate Lackey Victoria Nuland Plan To Destroy Nuclear Power Plant & “Blame Rothschild Controlled Russia” · January 23, 2024 Greg Reese -- THIS IS WHAT CONTROLLED OPPOSITION IS!!
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
47 views • 18 days ago
8:41
thumbnail
Child Sex Workers 'Fully Booked' at Davos, WEF Insider Says
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
115 views • 18 days ago
21:44
thumbnail
Universe or Matrix? (Mind Blowing!!!!)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
62 views • 19 days ago
15:11
thumbnail
In the sentiment of Karl Marx: “Accuse your enemy of what you are doing, as you are doing it to create confusion.” -- Antonio Guterres is ‘outraged’ at citizens valuing independence
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
101 views • 19 days ago
12:13
thumbnail
Credit Card Crisis Is Causing 2008 Level Delinquencies, This Is Bad...
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
158 views • 19 days ago
51:20
thumbnail
DISEASE X BIOTERROR -- DR. JASON DEAN
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
230 views • 20 days ago
11:24
thumbnail
Jesse Watters: Davos is now a ‘debaucherous insane asylum’
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
302 views • 21 days ago
12:06
thumbnail
Are We In A Recession Now?
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
166 views • 21 days ago
11:15
thumbnail
Financial Crisis Is Imminent, As 30% Of Americans Just Missed Payments
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
801 views • 21 days ago
18:28
thumbnail
My Take on Milei Preaching Small Government and Freedom in Davos
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
38 views • 22 days ago
17:14
thumbnail
15 Big Restaurant Chains That Are Falling Apart In 2024
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
113 views • 22 days ago
3:21
thumbnail
TO KNOW = TO BE PREPARED Heads up by David Martin, exposing the venture partnership Clade-X, presented by the CORPORATE globalist crime syndicate as "Disease X”, to ready the PASSAGE of the WHO-IHR
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
1612 views • 22 days ago
57:35
thumbnail
DEVIL IN THE WATER
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
111 views • 22 days ago
22:42
thumbnail
WEF’s Globalist Plot Called Out Directly To Their Smug Faces By Javier Milei
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
57 views • 23 days ago

