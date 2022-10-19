Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Read To Me
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
57:35
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
The Real Anthony Fauci - Chapter 1 Part 2
62 views • 05/12/2023

This video introduces you to chapter 1 and goes through 14 - 26 pages with a little commentary.

Where you can find the video books:

1. https://www.brighteon.com/000b04d0-a5d4-4017-a5ba-cf90672b7b1c

2. https://www.bitchute.com/video/KxkWMj4aCm66/


3. https://rumble.com/v2cjtai-readtome-promo-video.html


If you would like to support me in helping me pay for my medical expenses. Please uses the link below:


https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZFt


If you would like to support this work. Please use the link below:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DrPastorJohn


Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
57:35
thumbnail
The Real Anthony Fauci - Chapter 1 Part 2
Read To Me
62 views • 9 months ago
01:08:30
thumbnail
The Real Anthony Fauci - Chapter 1 Part 1
Read To Me
57 views • 10 months ago
49:05
thumbnail
The Real Anthony Fauci - Book Introduction
Read To Me
55 views • a year ago
3:03
thumbnail
ReadToMe Promo video
Read To Me
3 views • a year ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket