Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
#RestaurarPortugal
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
30:18
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
01) A DIVIDA ODIOSA (29 Março, 2022) | #RestaurarPortugal
129 views • 05/16/2022

Canal #RestaurarPortugal:

Actualização à DIVIDA ODIOSA, com a A SAGA DO TESOURO GLOBAL -- A Recuperação dos Bens Globais da Família d'Ávila:  https://tinyurl.com/fundos-historia-update  |  vídeo nº52: https://www.brighteon.com/7ac9bd4b-99ef-42f9-bd53-25ce11ce3139


Lista do Projecto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18f09ff2-4bb3-4632-b1a9-ba211d3f27b1?index=1

Listas de vídeos disponíveis: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal/playlists?page=1


#RESTAURARPORTUGAL e/ou #RestaurarPT: https://linktr.ee/restaurarportugal

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
22:10
thumbnail
57) CONTROLO MENTAL, POLÍTICA E SOCIEDADE
#RestaurarPortugal
31 views • 13 days ago
5:45
thumbnail
56) A Engenharia da Crise controla as Ideologias do Ego
#RestaurarPortugal
12 views • 19 days ago
7:07
thumbnail
2024-01-02 | A Dívida Nacional é crédito do governo legítimo (De jure)
#RestaurarPortugal
15 views • a month ago
6:33
thumbnail
2024-01-03 | Aviso Público Internacional – A Corrupção da Condenação
#RestaurarPortugal
16 views • a month ago
13:31
thumbnail
55) RESTAURAR em lugar da fazer Revolução
#RestaurarPortugal
58 views • 5 months ago
52:42
thumbnail
Podcast nº 02: Súmula final e o Tribunal do Vaticano
#RestaurarPortugal
57 views • 7 months ago
1:35
thumbnail
54) O INTERESSE POLÍTICO HEGEMÓNICO
#RestaurarPortugal
9 views • 7 months ago
6:30
thumbnail
Acesso às sessões de dúvidas
#RestaurarPortugal
12 views • 7 months ago
2:16
thumbnail
Tema do Podcast (legendado PT) – Tudo o que vem antes das palavras
#RestaurarPortugal
11 views • 7 months ago
7:09
thumbnail
53) Os Portugueses e Portugal (reflexões de Jorge Marrão)
#RestaurarPortugal
13 views • 7 months ago
47:16
thumbnail
Podcast nº 01: Panorama político 2023 – Uma conversa casual
#RestaurarPortugal
17 views • 7 months ago
2:17
thumbnail
Tema do Podcast – Tudo o que vem antes das palavras (Restaurar Portugal)
#RestaurarPortugal
13 views • 7 months ago
50:57
thumbnail
52) Leitura sobre a Saga do Tesouro Global - artigo de Anna Von Reitz
#RestaurarPortugal
27 views • 7 months ago
23:58
thumbnail
51) Sistema Bancário Bilateral Público Internacional (SBBPI)
#RestaurarPortugal
39 views • 7 months ago
4:55
thumbnail
50) Dr. Rui Castro descreve a solução, o #RestaurarPT
#RestaurarPortugal
22 views • 8 months ago
4:13
thumbnail
49) Acabaram as moedas 'fiat' ou fiduciárias | Fiat currencies are over
#RestaurarPortugal
14 views • 8 months ago
59:58
thumbnail
48) O HOMEM E A BESTA (2023) - Direito e a Revisão Constitucional
#RestaurarPortugal
56 views • 8 months ago
6:05
thumbnail
47) A mentira da separação de poderes do Estado actual
#RestaurarPortugal
43 views • 9 months ago
2:14
thumbnail
46) Portugal, a ditadura de Partidos
#RestaurarPortugal
14 views • 9 months ago
14:54
thumbnail
45) Portugal no fim da Era de Peixes
#RestaurarPortugal
25 views • 9 months ago
0:22
thumbnail
44) O Fim do Totalitarismo do Intelecto
#RestaurarPortugal
13 views • 9 months ago
24:04
thumbnail
43) DOENÇA DO MAL [2] - A Gente da Mentira
#RestaurarPortugal
86 views • 9 months ago
7:10
thumbnail
42) DESAFIO e SOLUÇÃO com Valérie Bugault
#RestaurarPortugal
24 views • 10 months ago
18:23
thumbnail
41) A Fraude do Nome legal e o Direito Continental Europeu
#RestaurarPortugal
53 views • a year ago
6:22
thumbnail
40) PODER: Partidocracia e individualismo
#RestaurarPortugal
9 views • a year ago
29:49
thumbnail
39) Valérie Bugault – Papel político da nação e a reconstrução da sociedade
#RestaurarPortugal
3 views • a year ago
17:18
thumbnail
38) DOENÇA DO MAL [1] - Verdade e humilhação
#RestaurarPortugal
48 views • a year ago
5:27
thumbnail
37) Reply to Call 35) ─ Unincorporated Lawful American Government
#RestaurarPortugal
65 views • a year ago
5:35
thumbnail
36) O dilema de despertar – Aarón Garcia Peña (Poeta)
#RestaurarPortugal
4 views • a year ago
10:43
thumbnail
35) Chamada geral ─ Governo Público Americano
#RestaurarPortugal
24 views • a year ago
6:55
thumbnail
34) Papel central das Assembleias locais espontâneas
#RestaurarPortugal
25 views • a year ago
6:20
thumbnail
33) Da riqueza da Nação, à riqueza da Organização
#RestaurarPortugal
34 views • a year ago
5:17
thumbnail
32) Jorge Marrão vislumbra o #RestaurarPortugal
#RestaurarPortugal
59 views • a year ago
7:46
thumbnail
31) CHOQUE – A responsabilidade
#RestaurarPortugal
34 views • a year ago
14:10
thumbnail
30) DOMINAÇÃO – Como tudo começou
#RestaurarPortugal
48 views • a year ago
14:47
thumbnail
29) DOMINAÇÃO – Linguagem e Pensamento
#RestaurarPortugal
50 views • a year ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket