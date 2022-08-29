Create New Account
12:50
thumbnail
USING TEXAS... TO DEFY SCOTUS AND LEAVE TRUMP OFF 2024 BALLOT
125 views • 01/25/2024

***ALERT*** IS THIS SUPREME COURT/TXAS/BIDEN/ABBOT SCRIPTED?

****At a time when states want to remove trump from the ballot and Supreme Court decision are all that's stopping that... Is Texas defying SCOTUS setting the stage for states to ignore SXOTUS about leaving Trump off the ballot??!!! IS THIS A SET UP? Becuz Abbot could have and SHOULD HAVE done this at any time over 3 1/2 years. He does it NOW.? AFTER 6-20 MILLION MIGRANTS!(according to reports, depending who you ask). It looks like they let everyone in and are locking the door! Was this SCOTUS play, waiting in the wings? Or did the right just completely get maneuvered? Becuz sure as hell, states are gonna use this to defy SCOTUS about putting Trump on the ballots. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]


5:58
thumbnail
****OCTOBER SUPRISE****
LetsBoGrandon
57 views • 11 days ago
9:31
thumbnail
HAVE OUR U.S. POLITICIANS TAKEN AN OATH TO THE U.N./WEF/WHO?. IS THAT WHY THEYRE NOT SWORN IN? BECUZ THEY LITERALLY WORK FOR THE NWO?
LetsBoGrandon
125 views • 11 days ago
7:35
thumbnail
**911**911**911** "THE ELIZEBETH WARREN AMMO ACT" FILED IN THE U.N. BY AN "AMERICAN SENATOR"
LetsBoGrandon
133 views • 11 days ago
23:56
thumbnail
DEEP BREATHS PEOPLE AND HEADS UP, SOMETHING STINKS. OH, ITS BIG ALT MEDIA
LetsBoGrandon
747 views • 13 days ago
5:27
thumbnail
NEXT TIME A LEFTARD TRIES SAYING, "THE ECONOMY IS GOING GREAT!"... Joe told me so... Duuuuh
LetsBoGrandon
83 views • 14 days ago
12:50
thumbnail
USING TEXAS... TO DEFY SCOTUS AND LEAVE TRUMP OFF 2024 BALLOT
LetsBoGrandon
125 views • 15 days ago
12:50
thumbnail
**WAS THIS SET UP?**Will Blue states use Texas difying SCOTUS as an excuse to defy SCOTUS orders to "Leave Trump on the 2024 ballot"?
LetsBoGrandon
28 views • 15 days ago
12:50
thumbnail
SET UP? OR MANEUVERING? Will states use Texas example to defy SCOTUS and take Trump off the 2024 ballot?
LetsBoGrandon
31 views • 15 days ago
11:14
thumbnail
TEXAS: MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE? AND WHERE IS ALEX JONES ON THIS STORY?
LetsBoGrandon
63 views • 15 days ago
7:33
thumbnail
It's not "Disease X". It's "TEN".AKA "THE 10 OUTER SHELLS" of their organism with over 2K patents and the "10 Kings"
LetsBoGrandon
168 views • 20 days ago
2:28
thumbnail
Catch me at BITCHUTE AND RUMBLE for new seriesk
LetsBoGrandon
63 views • 21 days ago
7:20
thumbnail
TO THOSE WHO SUBSCRIBE TO THIS CHANNEL. MY EMAIL JAS BEEN TAKEN DOWN
LetsBoGrandon
78 views • a month ago
10:37
thumbnail
DO YOU KNOW POPLE THAT JAVE ALREADY BEEN TO THE HOSPITAL FOR RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS?
LetsBoGrandon
137 views • a month ago
11:48
thumbnail
HA! DOES THIS PICTURE SAY 1000 WORDS OR WHAT!?!**** AS THE J6 PSYOP ROLLS ON THRU BIG ALT MEDIA
LetsBoGrandon
167 views • a month ago
10:40
thumbnail
The BLACKMAILED
LetsBoGrandon
53 views • a month ago
8:53
thumbnail
EPSTEIN "FLIGHT LOG STORY"... IS AN OUTRIGHT LIE. From the criminal POV.
LetsBoGrandon
121 views • a month ago
4:45
thumbnail
YEP. I SAID IT. THESE ARENT IMMIGRANTS. THESE ARE PERPETRATORS.
LetsBoGrandon
153 views • a month ago
9:50
thumbnail
TWITTER, AKA, "X" ... Also known as, "DIGITAL PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE" Another Trojan Horse?
LetsBoGrandon
129 views • a month ago
7:38
thumbnail
DEFAMING AND SLANDERING DONALD TRUMP IN PUBLIC... AND NO LAWSUIT? WHATS UP WITH THAT? LOL
LetsBoGrandon
89 views • a month ago
10:29
thumbnail
PART 2: MYCOPLASMA/CANCER/VIRUS FOLLOW UP WITH A MINOR COTRECTION
LetsBoGrandon
118 views • a month ago
14:08
thumbnail
MYCOPLASMA(AKA CANCER), VIRUS, PARASITES ...AND YOU
LetsBoGrandon
212 views • a month ago
5:45
thumbnail
FOR ALL THOSE THAT THINK INFORMING OTHERS IS "FEAR MONGERING"
LetsBoGrandon
106 views • a month ago
9:43
thumbnail
AMERICAN HEROS ARE ASKING FOR YOUR SUPPORT. IF ANYONE CARES...
LetsBoGrandon
107 views • a month ago
8:45
thumbnail
WHAT HAPPENED TO ALL THE TERRORISMS? JUST SAYING...
LetsBoGrandon
82 views • a month ago
17:14
thumbnail
WHEN ARE WERE GONNA STOP THE COVID-19 LIE? WHY ARE OUR "HEROS" STILL REPORTING THIS LIKE IT WAS REAL?
LetsBoGrandon
261 views • a month ago
18:52
thumbnail
**ATTENTION FOOD GROWERS** EVIDENCE OF LOW PHOTONS/SUN LAST YEAR. DECODING THE OBSERVATIONS
LetsBoGrandon
214 views • a month ago
8:00
thumbnail
TELL ME WHAT MAKES MORE SENSE. ALTERNATE NARRATIVE, TO WHAT WE KNOW ARE LIES ANYWAY
LetsBoGrandon
84 views • a month ago
10:55
thumbnail
THE TRUTH ABOUT PHARMAKEA AND THE MEDICAL SYSTEM WAS IN PLAIN SIGHT THE WHOLE TIME
LetsBoGrandon
889 views • a month ago
8:56
thumbnail
THE "EPSTEIN LIST" WILL NEVER HAPPEN. WHOEVER KILLED HIM WILL KILL THE INTERNET TOO
LetsBoGrandon
421 views • a month ago
11:55
thumbnail
FAKE FOOD, LAB GROWN FOOD, "FOOD LIKE SUBSTANCES", HUMANIZED PORK AND ZEE BUGS
LetsBoGrandon
83 views • a month ago
5:09
thumbnail
"THE GREAT COINCIDENCE"...?? REALLY?? FLY THROUGH TWICE.
LetsBoGrandon
439 views • 2 months ago
24:44
thumbnail
INVASION USA?
LetsBoGrandon
184 views • 2 months ago
6:01
thumbnail
INFORMATIONAL HYGEINE
LetsBoGrandon
61 views • 2 months ago
8:11
thumbnail
THE ISRAELI GRIFT MACHINE. A BIBLICAL SCHOLAR EXPLAINS WHAT EVERYONE IS AFRAID TO POST. THE TRUTH
LetsBoGrandon
779 views • 2 months ago
14:29
thumbnail
DEMOLITION STARTS WITH KNOWING HOW THINGS GOT PUT TOGETHER **DISMANTLING THE APPARATUS**MUST SEE!**
LetsBoGrandon
69 views • 2 months ago
10:51
thumbnail
EVEN RFB SAYS ALEX AND COMPANY ARE PART OF THIS
LetsBoGrandon
255 views • 2 months ago

