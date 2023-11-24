Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
RockOfHoreb
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
1:28
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
WW3: US DESTROYER UNDER ATTACK!
1702 views • 12/03/2023

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American warship and multiple commercial ships came under attack Sunday in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said. Yemen’s Houthi rebels later claimed attacks on two ships they described as being linked to Israel, but did not acknowledge targeting a U.S. Navy vessel. “We’re aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available,” the Pentagon said. The Carney is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The British military earlier said there had been a suspected drone attack and explosions in the Red Sea, without elaborating. The Pentagon did not identify where it believed the fire came from. However, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been launching a series of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, as well as launching drones and missiles targeting Israel as it wages war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said the attack began about 10 a.m. in Sanaa, Yemen, and had gone on for as much as five hours. Another U.S. official who similarly spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason said the Carney had intercepted at least one drone during the attack. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis. However, a Houthi military spokesman earlier said an “important” statement would be released shortly.

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
0:44
thumbnail
MUSK: LAST MAN STANDING FOR FREE SPEECH!
RockOfHoreb
39 views • 2 months ago
1:28
thumbnail
WW3: US DESTROYER UNDER ATTACK!
RockOfHoreb
1702 views • 2 months ago
5:25
thumbnail
WARNING: DO NOT WATCH! YOU WILL SURELY CRY!
RockOfHoreb
219 views • 2 months ago
1:30
thumbnail
King Charles announces his plan to Exterminate Humanity - Net Zero (Humans)
RockOfHoreb
1222 views • 2 months ago
25:28
thumbnail
PROOF: China Deadly Bio Lab in the USA
RockOfHoreb
86 views • 2 months ago
0:24
thumbnail
Atheist's Worst Big Bang Logic Nightmare!
RockOfHoreb
78 views • 2 months ago
1:08
thumbnail
20 Million Dead, 2 Billion Adverse Reaction
RockOfHoreb
104 views • 2 months ago
0:34
thumbnail
FREAK SHOW: TWO MAN CONSTESTANTS AT MISS UNIVERSE 2023
RockOfHoreb
234 views • 2 months ago
2:09
thumbnail
Next Gen Virus is Here! The Pig Virus!
RockOfHoreb
243 views • 2 months ago
7:48
thumbnail
More Illegal Immigrants Coming Into The Western World
RockOfHoreb
256 views • 3 months ago
4:29
thumbnail
ILLEGAL INVASION: ARIZONA BORDER OPEN TO ALL FREE TO COME IN
RockOfHoreb
82 views • 3 months ago
1:32
thumbnail
BANKS ON FIRE: UBS, HSBC UK ON THE VERGE OF BANK RUN LIKE THIS VIDEO?
RockOfHoreb
103 views • 3 months ago
14:20
thumbnail
HAMAS OFFICIAL: WE NEVER KILL CIVILIANS!
RockOfHoreb
21 views • 3 months ago
0:30
thumbnail
US ARMY: VERY SERIOUS, RECRUIT ALL WHITE MEN! WAR IS ON!
RockOfHoreb
102 views • 3 months ago
2:30
thumbnail
PROOF WE ARE IN THE BEGINNING OF TOTAL COLLAPSE
RockOfHoreb
89 views • 3 months ago
3:56
thumbnail
TRUMP IS OUT OF THE RACE?
RockOfHoreb
183 views • 3 months ago
0:53
thumbnail
NY GOV: WE WILL FORCIBLY TAKE YOU AWAY FROM YOUR HOMES!
RockOfHoreb
1983 views • 3 months ago
4:01
thumbnail
Putin is Dead! Nuclear War is Cancelled!
RockOfHoreb
357 views • 3 months ago
0:42
thumbnail
Pope Francis invites 44 trans men to lunch in the Vatican. What do you think?
RockOfHoreb
74 views • 3 months ago
13:38
thumbnail
WARNING: COVID 2.0 VIRUS FOR CHILDREN NOW OUT IN BEIJING
RockOfHoreb
298 views • 3 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket