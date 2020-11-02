Create New Account
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
52:55
thumbnail
The Snare Jesus Christ upside down and backwards (Jonathan Kleck) U Tube Zack Wintz
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
57 views • 8 months ago
01:42:09
thumbnail
Jesus said you would Know Absolutely you are saved!!!!!!!!! U Tube: Zack Wintz
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
73 views • 8 months ago
01:21:30
thumbnail
Portrait of Obama, The Serpent from the Garden, It is Finished (Jonathan Kleck) u Tube - Zack Wintz
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
215 views • a year ago
01:49:04
thumbnail
Audience Hall Fiery Flying Serpent (Jonathan Kleck ) U tube - Zack Wintz
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
115 views • a year ago
45:17
thumbnail
beast unleashed telegraphed and in your face (Jonathan Kleck) u tube Zack Wintz
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
187 views • a year ago
32:59
thumbnail
Cannibalistic World Government Wake Up (Jonathan Kleck) U tube Channel - Zack Wintz
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
197 views • a year ago
20:31
thumbnail
Anti-Christ UNVEILED- The Sun Rising in the West (Jonathan Kleck) U tube Zack wintz
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
706 views • 2 years ago
02:31:01
thumbnail
Why Jonathan Kleck is the Angel of the Church of Philadelphia ( Prophet ) Part 2
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
71 views • 2 years ago
02:29:15
thumbnail
Why Jonathan Kleck is the Angel of the Church of Philadelphia ( Prophet ) Part 1
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
431 views • 2 years ago
11:21
thumbnail
Michael Speer at Grand Junction ( u tube Zack Wintz)
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
97 views • 3 years ago
11:21
thumbnail
Michael Speer at Grand Junction u tube Zack Wintz
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
56 views • 3 years ago
12:30
thumbnail
Jonathan Kleck at Grand junction u tube Zack Wintz
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
1151 views • 3 years ago
23:06
thumbnail
#3 The Twin System - Strong Delusion ( U tube Channel: Zack Wintz)
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
175 views • 3 years ago
17:08
thumbnail
#2 Your Scriptures Say You Are Gods - Angels( U tube Channel: Zack Wintz)
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
119 views • 3 years ago
25:30
thumbnail
#1 They Turn Everything Upside Down( U Tube Channel: Zack Wintz)
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
1002 views • 3 years ago
11:30
thumbnail
Jonathan Kleck Series Intro - System of Control (u tube Channel: Zack Wintz)
Jesus=turn it upside down(up)
224 views • 3 years ago

