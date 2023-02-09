Create New Account
Rational TV
The Inventor of Fiber Optics & Laser Guided Weapons
06/30/2023

A man from Ghana -- Dr. Thomas Mensah-- invented Fiber Optics and smart munitions/ precision weapons for the Pentagon. Without Fiber Optics cables there would be no Google or Facebook or Amazon or Tiktok or YouTube or live streaming or high speed internet etc. His invention has literally made the American economy trillions of dollars and created numerous billionaires for America and Europe and Asia. He is the president & CEO of Georgia Aerospace Systems which manufactures composite materials for the Pentagon to use for advanced aircraft and missiles.

He was chosen to work on specialized projects for NASA (superconductors in communication applications); the USA military (the smart munitions Picatinny Arsenal); and the U.S Department of Energy (fiber optics sensors for highway traffic monitoring). He also led a team in the design of one of the most advanced scalable high vacuum radio frequency sputtering systems used for manufacturing electronic products like computer chips. He is the chairman of Lightwave Systems which is a fiber optics company that builds broadband networks in America and in southern Sahara Africa.

BlackRock executive's dark secrets: Abigail Gold Geller 🌑
116 views • 15 days ago
The Big Secret of BlackRock, Inc.
47 views • 16 days ago
How the Best and Brightest Excel in 'university'
30 views • 22 days ago
Sorcery Brought Wealth To one But Tragedies To Others
91 views • a month ago
Unjust Tax System + Lady Gaga's Big Secret
245 views • 2 months ago
Eerily: Kanye West has Disappeared 😱
235 views • 2 months ago
Katie Groves - Deep State Child Trafficking Survivor Speaks Out
117 views • 2 months ago
Origin of AIDS/HIV
212 views • 3 months ago
Meet 14-year old Ethiopian immigrant named America’s Top Young Scientist
134 views • 3 months ago
Generator Converts Air Into Free Energy
464 views • 3 months ago
The Michael Jackson Conspiracy: Aphrodite Jones
191 views • 4 months ago
The Border Issue + bitchute censorship 😶🚫
443 views • 4 months ago
The Lahaina Conspiracy and Cover-up
992 views • 5 months ago
SOUTH AFRICA PHYSICIST INVENTED WORLD'S FIRST DIGITAL LASER
78 views • 6 months ago
"HOSPITALS" ARE DUMPING PATIENTS ON STREETS IN COLD WEATHER ❄️ 😱
50 views • 6 months ago
Niger Coup | WW3: Russia vs US/NATO | False Flag Attacks
161 views • 6 months ago
Kenyan Inventors Create Robotic Arm Operated By Brain Signals 🧠 ⚡💡
195 views • 6 months ago
Chicken Grown in Bioreactors 😱😱😱
155 views • 7 months ago
The Inventor of Guided Missiles & Electrical Resistors
45 views • 7 months ago
Machine Produces Water 🌊💦 From Thin Air
157 views • 7 months ago
The Unauthorized Biography of Kobe Bryant 🏀 ⚰️
105 views • 8 months ago
This Couple Invented CCTV security cameras
65 views • 8 months ago
A Genius Invents Free Energy Devices
467 views • 8 months ago
Is This Even Justice At All ("Ukrainian/Foreign Aid")?
62 views • 9 months ago
Explanation of the Cleopatra Backlash
57 views • 9 months ago
Ainu People Now Almost Extinct 💔
79 views • 9 months ago
Abby Grossberg Lawsuit Shows Transcript of Tucker Carlson Secret Audio 😱
404 views • 9 months ago
UK MP Diane Abbott suspended For Free Speech. Don Lemon & Tucker Carlson fired
9 views • 9 months ago
'OFFICIALS' CAUGHT ON AUDIO HIRING FRENCH MAFIA HITMEN
158 views • 10 months ago
The Resilience of an Honors Student Galvanizes the World 🌍 💡
57 views • 10 months ago
Governor Jesse Ventura Was Confronted By CIA After Accidentally Winning Election
144 views • 10 months ago
Governor Jesse Ventura Confronted By Adult and Child CIA agents
122 views • 10 months ago

