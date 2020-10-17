Create New Account
09:08:00
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
J'Y CROIS PAS
327 views • 12/10/2020
Compilation de videos pour dénoncer la grande déception, tout le monde doit être informé, notre future en dépend.
9 heures de video pour denoncer 500 ans de mensonges

Liens videos
Spiro Skouras event 201 https://youtu.be/mx8xKcQMTRs

Venus ifejiagwa President Tanzanie https://youtu.be/1UM9nbq3aAw

Video ITV test PCR pas dispo https://www.bitchute.com/video/0pa3b8aqsjMd/

Ema Krusi tests pcr, vous avez dit contagieux https://youtu.be/zchEAWywtes

Alexis Cossette-Trudel https://gab.com/radioquebec

Amélie Paul/Bernard Lachance https://youtu.be/aY-ddzsJDMM

Doc Mailloux et Josey https://youtu.be/eohpBJKFSyU

11 septembre Frekence https://www.bitchute.com/video/hMLJW5zo8DI/

Le rifain https://youtu.be/BSMUb3wCXDQ

A funny thing happened on the way to the moon https://youtu.be/rGD1PtGe8Ug

Maestro ! Quand des astronauts de la NASA Ressuscitent https://youtu.be/zsBl8IqARpM

Mark Sergent Byrd wall https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKvWWY03IAw

Flat out truth Terry R Eicher original de sp4cec00kie https://youtu.be/BFPQNud5hSU

p-brane CREPUSCULAR SUN RAYS https://youtu.be/b_ppPXChyTo

Marc Ban Les hot spot prouvent un soleil petit et local https://youtu.be/lwBOqNxOvCU

Flat Earth Flight paths debunked the globe https://youtu.be/4UF3AhSEtP8

Mike Helmick this is EXACTLY how NASA fakes https://youtu.be/V-Y6CvkEHvc

Information très vraie #nasa : une double couche d’abrutis https://www.bitchute.com/video/0pa3b8aqsjMd/

Flat Earth sous titre natuber tv Manipulation technologique https://youtu.be/56w5PAS7D9w

DITRH The international FAKE Station https://youtu.be/FkUSMoVksuU

Scrawny2brawny Top 10 Reasons Why I don’t trust nasa https://youtu.be/ThduRhb7V1A

Truth2thayouth Nasa Lies fake ISS https://youtu.be/2CpY-tG7qCs

TheTRUman Flat Earth 9 Fails https://youtu.be/G-G5UlUKKwk

Flat out Truth Terry R Eicher https://youtu.be/y06sd5l9brg

Friend of Yahweh Flat earth – curvature found https://youtu.be/hiOKcr4e3nU

Flat out Truth Terry R Eicher https://youtu.be/RTqfvndC2j4

ITV Nawac7 reup https://youtu.be/37FgfIJooSU

Jeranism https://youtu.be/374rXXxd-do

Richplanet TV www.richplanet.net

Eric Dubay The 10 Tings all flat earthers say debunked https://youtu.be/WmqE2cRFbPU

Jeranism 5 Facts about earth you didn’t learn in school

DR Kent Hovind vs Bill Nye

ITV John Doe https://www.bitchute.com/channel/itv_john_doe/

Hibbler Productions The Greatest Deception (2019 Documentary) https://youtu.be/JOqc63Pp9OA

The Gray State trailer https://youtu.be/Gy7FVXERKFE

Robert wild fox Mainstream news telling the truth https://youtu.be/seZZ3pOT7RQ

The Mark Passio Archive Order followers https://youtu.be/EMMEC4BYdos

Infomatrice dr Arruda, le covid-19 et le developpement durable https://www.brighteon.com/a2394700-1a19-4551-9972-17cd31d8d02c

Revolution liberté des consciences (fabroots) https://youtu.be/6r_HUi5ru9w

Serge Monast https://youtu.be/6X7KHfxZU2Y

Electromagnetic generator – prototype for 10 kw https://youtu.be/EmdKVecQhXs

Randy Hillier Questions: What’s going on ??? https://youtu.be/AzWLlfwfD4Y

Zen Garcia FE court case finnaly done after plaintiff tries to sue three times
https://youtu.be/w41El5gNV5w

Eric Dubay 200 proofs earth is not a spinning ball https://youtu.be/qEaHjPF47_E

Eleonore poppy https://youtu.be/5-e6hRRKbOY

Claire Edwards https://odysee.com/@AlainRoman:8/COVID-19-et-Crimes-contre-l'humanité---Claire-Edwards-(mkv):7?r=5UwhUMreMWxpekQFPSkiEe89kvdV3hMV

@CryptoFranco https://odysee.com/@CryptoFranco:f/Journaleux-Verreux:a?r=5UwhUMreMWxpekQFPSkiEe89kvdV3hMV
pour télécharger le video
https://yadi.sk/i/Zhk2Udzu6A9VrA
l'image JYCROISPAS
https://yadi.sk/i/s70bfxLumjO8Ig
Merci a tout ceux qui ont fait les videos
