01:21:11
thumbnail
The New Human: Transhumanism, Disease X & the Intra-Body Network w/ Kent Lewiss
206 views • 02/01/2024

Are you ready for human 2.0? Kent Lewiss returns to the program to discuss his latest report on transhumanism and what the crazy lunatics at the WHO, DARPA and the WEF want for humanity. He goes through his research and explains what is coming if we do not stop it. Eugenist. Yuval Harrari, said in 2018 that we have at most 15 years before humans will lose their free will. Are you ready to help stop this? You can download the report presented today at https://SarahWestall.com - search using the title of this episode to find the report. Follow Kent Lewiss on X at https://twitter.com/clarkzkent


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

01:21:11
thumbnail
The New Human: Transhumanism, Disease X & the Intra-Body Network w/ Kent Lewiss
Sarah Westall
206 views • 9 days ago
01:56:50
thumbnail
Polluting our Skies, our Bodies and our Minds w Reinette Senum
Sarah Westall
257 views • 11 days ago
01:22:58
thumbnail
Stranger than Fiction The Inverted Ritual Behind COVID w Stephen Crimi
Sarah Westall
121 views • 14 days ago
01:35:51
thumbnail
The Great Taking – How they Plan on Taking ALL of Your Assets w David Webb
Sarah Westall
94 views • 16 days ago
01:01:25
thumbnail
The Science behind Psychic Abilities plus Hunter Biden’s Agenda w/ Sharry Edwards
Sarah Westall
132 views • 18 days ago
51:06
thumbnail
Secretary Becerra “Vaccines are Killing People of Color... at Twice the Rate of Whites” - Ron Owens
Sarah Westall
261 views • 21 days ago
58:31
thumbnail
Defund the International Criminal Court & Create a New Nuremberg Court for Humanity
Sarah Westall
22 views • 23 days ago
01:05:16
thumbnail
FDA Blocks Real Solutions & Protects Failed Medicine w/ Dr. Dean
Sarah Westall
670 views • 25 days ago
49:05
thumbnail
Obama’s Movie, Trilateral Commission Declares 2023 Year One of the NWO w/ Alexandra Bruce
Sarah Westall
437 views • a month ago
35:14
thumbnail
Excess Deaths coming in 2024 w Ed Dowd
Sarah Westall
393 views • a month ago
58:40
thumbnail
Communism: The Most Powerful System of Control Ever Created
Sarah Westall
42 views • a month ago
01:19:12
thumbnail
Did the Office of Military Settlements Pay Off the National Debt?
Sarah Westall
162 views • a month ago
02:02:55
thumbnail
United Nations, UNESCO, Global Tyranny – Sarah Westall on Dan Happel’s Show
Sarah Westall
1033 views • a month ago
01:12:15
thumbnail
Neurowarfare The Brain is the Battlefield – 2023 False Flags Conference
Sarah Westall
78 views • a month ago
01:01:02
thumbnail
Cycles of Humanity - End of the Kali Yuga Making Sense of our Time w Ian Ferguson
Sarah Westall
121 views • a month ago
47:01
thumbnail
Side Effects and Lawsuits will take down the mRNA Producers w SG Dr. Ladapo
Sarah Westall
143 views • a month ago
01:12:48
thumbnail
New 10 Commandments Created to Form One World Religion w Alex Newman
Sarah Westall
84 views • 2 months ago
01:19:54
thumbnail
Prosecuting Judges: Blackmail, Bribery, Money Laundering, Racketeering w/ John Thaler
Sarah Westall
38 views • 2 months ago
01:11:55
thumbnail
Hollywood & Government: Corruption & Conspiracies w/ Hollywood Insider Thomas Althouse
Sarah Westall
46 views • 2 months ago
01:06:53
thumbnail
The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs & other Conspiracies w/ Matthew Ehret
Sarah Westall
75 views • 2 months ago
01:01:52
thumbnail
MIT declares Economic Collapse is Imminent w/ Martin Armstrong
Sarah Westall
493 views • 2 months ago
01:05:46
thumbnail
Military & Intelligence Sources Warn Americans w Dave Hodges
Sarah Westall
1688 views • 2 months ago
01:02:22
thumbnail
What's Out There?? NASA Manipulates Feeds & the Dangers of AI w/ Dani Arnold
Sarah Westall
158 views • 2 months ago
01:24:12
thumbnail
The Grand Plan for Gaza w/ Max Igan
Sarah Westall
245 views • 2 months ago
01:06:27
thumbnail
Children are Born Creative Geniuses: Negative Effects of “Schooling” w/ Chad Stewart
Sarah Westall
19 views • 2 months ago
01:08:34
thumbnail
WHO & Gates Unleash Millions of Mosquitos in 12 Unsuspecting Countries
Sarah Westall
105 views • 2 months ago
54:39
thumbnail
Pt 2: Clif High Returns: Aliens, Antarctica, the Big Event and even more Chaos is coming (1of2)
Sarah Westall
234 views • 3 months ago
01:00:49
thumbnail
Clif High Returns: Aliens, Antarctica, the Big Event and even more Chaos is coming
Sarah Westall
306 views • 3 months ago
01:14:17
thumbnail
CIA Cabal Controls the Narrative via Hollywood & the MSM - Hollywood Insider Scotty Saks
Sarah Westall
74 views • 3 months ago
01:23:03
thumbnail
FBI Targets Veterans & Grandmas while Ignoring Real Criminals w/ FBI NSA Whistleblower Nate Cain
Sarah Westall
28 views • 3 months ago
01:22:53
thumbnail
The Bigger Agenda Behind the Gaza Massacre w/ Todd Callender
Sarah Westall
309 views • 3 months ago
01:18:41
thumbnail
More Amazing Trial Results: Incredible Healing Powers of Quantum Energy w/ Ian & Philipp
Sarah Westall
91 views • 3 months ago
50:09
thumbnail
World Exclusive: New Sacred Geometry Discovery w/ Charlie Ziese
Sarah Westall
101 views • 3 months ago
01:18:32
thumbnail
Incoming Famine, Food as a Weapon of War w/ Marjory Wildcraft
Sarah Westall
54 views • 3 months ago
01:12:43
thumbnail
Sidestepping all Laws in Space, Space Wars and “Full Spectrum Dominance” w/ Corey Lynn
Sarah Westall
55 views • 3 months ago
56:37
thumbnail
Attacks Imminent - 80K U.S. Enemies Ready in Sleeper Cells w/ JJ Carrell
Sarah Westall
156 views • 3 months ago

