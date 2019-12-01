Create New Account
Blood Wars, Dragons and Reptilians: Who Wants to Reign in Hell？
151 views • 08/16/2023

Source: Lalita Karoli "Blood Wars, Who wants to reign in hell?" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9k1KEq-fsuA

[email protected]

https://vimeo.com/837551763

Her Vimeo account is "galactic astrology"


Angeliki S. Anagnostou-Kalogera "Can You Stand The Truth? The Chronicle of Man's Imprisonment: Last Call!"

https://tinyurl.com/4z2bca4b


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

22:31
thumbnail
Slavery in Secret Space: Soul-Shards stuffed into Clone Bodies. Soul Swapping the hopelessly Forgotten
Sergeant Schultz
66 views • 11 days ago
25:44
thumbnail
Magic of the Cauldron and Seasonal Signs: Groundhog Day and the Super Bowl
Sergeant Schultz
50 views • 13 days ago
28:02
thumbnail
Astrology is a Soul Trap Program: The Archons are the 7 Planets. And you are Bound to Flesh
Sergeant Schultz
98 views • 15 days ago
36:01
thumbnail
All the Constellations Overlap Each Other: Getting Sidetracked with Sidereal
Sergeant Schultz
30 views • 17 days ago
34:28
thumbnail
Our Captured Soul on Prison Planet Earth: Loosh Harvesting and Life Force Siphoning
Sergeant Schultz
134 views • 20 days ago
15:31
thumbnail
Highlights from the Bog: the Archeology of Cannibalism. Bodies uncovered
Sergeant Schultz
78 views • 25 days ago
33:28
thumbnail
Exploring the Matrix: the Demiurge, Organic Portals and True Essence Souls in our Realm
Sergeant Schultz
105 views • a month ago
25:33
thumbnail
DMT and QHHT Encounters with Mantis Beings: Is Earth being Farmed by Insectoid Aliens?
Sergeant Schultz
172 views • a month ago
41:19
thumbnail
2024: The Year of the Dragon. What Lies ahead according to Astrological Forecast
Sergeant Schultz
97 views • a month ago
32:49
thumbnail
Soul Pods, Immersion Pods and Stasis Chambers: How we are Projected from another Dimension to Earth
Sergeant Schultz
93 views • a month ago
21:09
thumbnail
Introduction to the Bog: This is a Closed System. There is nothing to learn here
Sergeant Schultz
63 views • a month ago
33:08
thumbnail
QHHT Session Reveals: the Reptilian Reincarnation Matrix. From Angel to a Cyborg in a Hamster Wheel
Sergeant Schultz
97 views • a month ago
51:53
thumbnail
War of the Flickering Light: the Manipulation of our DNA thru Artificial Light from Computer Screens
Sergeant Schultz
161 views • a month ago
43:24
thumbnail
Soul Snatchers and the Astral Realm: The Collins Elite, Aliens and the Afterlife
Sergeant Schultz
111 views • a month ago
24:11
thumbnail
Invaded, Enslaved and Forced to Incarnate on Earth by Reptilians: Intergalactic Wars and Soul-Traps
Sergeant Schultz
177 views • 2 months ago
02:08:16
thumbnail
Astral Spiders: Etheric Loosh Suckers, unseen Chains to 3D, and the Scouts of Metatron
Sergeant Schultz
82 views • 2 months ago
52:06
thumbnail
School or trap? Free yourself from the Reincarnation Trap and Choose your own Soul Path
Sergeant Schultz
65 views • 2 months ago
35:11
thumbnail
The Artificial Monkey Mind Matrix: Carlos Castaneda, the Flyers and the Ego Hive Mind
Sergeant Schultz
107 views • 2 months ago
49:35
thumbnail
The Octopus, Marine Spirits + Trauma Energy: a Shamanic Journey to the Hidden God of Loosh + Mind Control
Sergeant Schultz
86 views • 2 months ago
42:56
thumbnail
Souls are mk-ultraed into the Compounds of a Human Body: Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
Sergeant Schultz
91 views • 2 months ago
56:33
thumbnail
Where is the Soul in this Matrix Tesseract? First remove the Artificial Cube around us
Sergeant Schultz
104 views • 2 months ago
01:31:39
thumbnail
Tricked into Incarnating on Earth in good Faith: the Soul-Trap Theory from a Shamanic Perspective
Sergeant Schultz
114 views • 3 months ago
41:38
thumbnail
Synthetic Synchronicity: the Future is Immor(t)al Cyborgs. This is your last Chance to get out
Sergeant Schultz
107 views • 3 months ago
01:14:11
thumbnail
The Reincarnation Experience: a fake Life Review and a Visit to Hell. Insights from the Higher Self
Sergeant Schultz
80 views • 3 months ago
44:08
thumbnail
Implant Stations at the End of the Tunnel and a Galactic Black Market for Human Souls
Sergeant Schultz
221 views • 3 months ago
9:57
thumbnail
Don't Fall for the False-Light Trap: Our Soul is Chained to a Loosh Garden of Illusions
Sergeant Schultz
134 views • 3 months ago
32:53
thumbnail
Part of Humanity is Decending to Hell: Rave Babies of 2027. Welcome to the Future
Sergeant Schultz
115 views • 3 months ago
12:50
thumbnail
A Distress-Call from Earth a long Time ago: We were Lured here "to Help" Mother Gaia
Sergeant Schultz
110 views • 3 months ago
47:12
thumbnail
The Machine, the Octopus Trauma Energy and AI Spiders: How a Healer perceives the Matrix Construct
Sergeant Schultz
89 views • 3 months ago
14:27
thumbnail
Spirit Guides and the Computer Room: Processing the Soul before Birth. "My Guide is a Computer"
Sergeant Schultz
94 views • 3 months ago
15:16
thumbnail
A Fake White Light Surrounds the Earth: This is a Computer Generated Simulation
Sergeant Schultz
120 views • 3 months ago
55:18
thumbnail
Behold a Pale Horse: The Key to the Underworld. "Do not fear the Second Death"
Sergeant Schultz
102 views • 4 months ago
24:04
thumbnail
Are Aliens controlling our Reincarnation Cycle? Dark ETs are Harvesting Human Souls for Food
Sergeant Schultz
91 views • 4 months ago
33:06
thumbnail
Exploring Matrix-Dreams: Session Reveals Machine Elves as Overseers and the Soul Stuck In A Soul-Pod
Sergeant Schultz
79 views • 4 months ago
12:31
thumbnail
"He figured it out": During an NDE he Resisted the False Light and Was Sent to the Astral Plane Maze
Sergeant Schultz
218 views • 4 months ago
10:35
thumbnail
Forced Incarnation: Kept in Immersion Pods and Forced to Incarnate on Soul-Farm Earth
Sergeant Schultz
173 views • 4 months ago

