Shmus Views

Jews and Hell
143 views • 11/08/2022

In this video Shmu details the origins of the concept of hell from pre-history until today. How the idea began and evolved over thousands of years.


REFERENCES Used for this video presentation:

The Tanakh — Written Scripture The Talmud & Midrash - The Oral Scripture and Traditions Jewish Views of the Afterlife - by Simcha Paull Raphael

Dante's Divine Comedy

City of God - by St. Augustine

Oriental Mythology,The Masks of God - by Joseph Campbell

The Language of Judaism - by Simon Glustrom The Book of Jewish Wisdom,

The Talmud of the Well Considered Life - Jacob Neuser & Naom M.M. Neuser

The Zohar

