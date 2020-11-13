Create New Account
nutritionbyeric
9:38
Breathing Methods for Calm and Focus
22 views • 11/01/2023

Have you thought of the different ways you can breath? Through the nose, the mouth, holding the breath, relaxing your shoulders, and other variables to change your breath, in order to change you state, from stress to calm. 

Thank you for watching. 

Learn biofeedback scanning with https://nutritionbyeric.com/spooky

Get gold and silver https://nutritionbyeric.com/mme/

Find more at https://nutritionbyeric.com

Say hi on the many social media and other platforms:

Instagram ► https://instagram.com/nutritionbyeric

Twitter ► https://twitter.com/nutritionbyeric

Facebook ► https://facebook.com/nutritionbyeric

Website ► https://nutritionbyeric.com

Telegram ► https://t.me/nutritionyeric

Minds ► https://www.minds.com/nutritionbyeric

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this video is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or another qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have seen or heard in this video.

The content presented in this video reflects personal opinions and experiences in the field of health and wellness. It is important to remember that everyone's health and wellness journey is unique, and what works for one person may not work for another.

Any health-related products or recommendations mentioned in this video are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. It is essential to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new health or wellness regimen, including the use of supplements, dietary changes, or exercise programs.

Video creator is not a licensed medical professional, and the information shared in this video should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. It is crucial to consult with a qualified healthcare provider for personalized guidance based on your individual health needs and circumstances.

By watching this video, you acknowledge and agree to the above disclaimer. You are responsible for your health decisions, and you should always prioritize your safety and well-being.

