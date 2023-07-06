Create New Account
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
The COVID Deception 2.0 Update Part 1 of 3
33 views • 09/07/2023

The COVID-19 deception is coming back around again. The people who pushed this scam on us the first time have not been brought to justice. The perpetrators have not been removed from power, they seem to have gotten away with this genocidal crime. The courts have proven themselves corrupt or a complete fraud. The police have proven they will obey any orders, no matter how tyrannical. The hospitals have become murder machines, we know it, they know we know, but they will not stop. They see no reason to stop, so why not double down on this deadly scam?


Satanism, The Climate Change Cult and The Deadly Vax Program are all aspects of the same group. All three programs devalue humans, aim to reduce the world population and will remove God given freedom of choice, from us, using lies, deception and force.

We have to withdraw consent. We have to adamantly refuse to participate in the COVID-19 theatre that provides us with no benefit and all harm.

Peaceful noncompliance is our way out, but if we miss this window, of being 'loud and clear', visible, and peaceful. History has shown us, this will become violent and bloody, furthermore we will be the targets. The unspeakable will happen to us or we will be forced to do the unspeakable first.

“Rebellion to tyrants, is obedience to God” – Benjamin Franklin.

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
59:36
thumbnail
SCGP - listener Question - Why did so many Christians take the Shot? Ep 2 of 3
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
73 views • 3 months ago
59:36
thumbnail
SCGP - Listener Questions - Why did so many Christians take the shot? Ep 1 of 3
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
68 views • 3 months ago
01:07:29
thumbnail
SCGP - Listener Questions - Infallibility of the Bible
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
3 views • 3 months ago
56:06
thumbnail
SCGP - Listener Questions - Biblical Cosmology
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
13 views • 3 months ago
59:37
thumbnail
SCGP Special - Peaceful Noncompliance EP 1 of 3
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
11 views • 5 months ago
56:44
thumbnail
SCGP Special - Peaceful Noncompliance EP 2 of 3
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
3 views • 5 months ago
56:55
thumbnail
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 16
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
9 views • 5 months ago
54:20
thumbnail
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 15
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
9 views • 5 months ago
50:38
thumbnail
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 14
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
6 views • 5 months ago
56:46
thumbnail
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 13
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
8 views • 5 months ago
55:37
thumbnail
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 12
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
8 views • 5 months ago
57:43
thumbnail
The COVID Deception 2.0 Update Part 3 of 3
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
21 views • 5 months ago
56:44
thumbnail
The COVID Deception 2.0 Update Part 2 of 3
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
16 views • 5 months ago
56:36
thumbnail
The COVID Deception 2.0 Update Part 1 of 3
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
33 views • 5 months ago
01:06:29
thumbnail
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 11
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
5 views • 5 months ago
59:27
thumbnail
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 10
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
2 views • 5 months ago
59:27
thumbnail
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 9
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
4 views • 5 months ago
55:46
thumbnail
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 8
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
10 views • 6 months ago
51:58
thumbnail
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 7
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
12 views • 6 months ago
47:42
thumbnail
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 6
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
5 views • 6 months ago
56:01
thumbnail
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 5
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
4 views • 6 months ago
48:14
thumbnail
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 4
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
7 views • 6 months ago
45:22
thumbnail
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 3
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
10 views • 7 months ago
43:04
thumbnail
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 2
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
4 views • 7 months ago
43:05
thumbnail
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast Episode 1
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
22 views • 7 months ago

