Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
SOMTVCheckmark Icon
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
Support This Content Creator
4:46
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Sons of Erin - These People Are... (PROMO VIDEO)
37 views • 09/14/2023

Composed and performed by: Jordan "Jo Bradley" Schultz [Guitars, Bass, Vocals, Synth] Graham "G. Wood" Hefti [Drums]

Mixed and mastered by: Graham "G. Wood" Hefti [G. Wood Audio]

Music video produced by: Graham "G. Wood" Hefti, Jordan "Jo Bradley" Schultz, and Jeremy Weitermann


Download The Single...

https://sonsoferin.bandcamp.com/album/these-people-are

Get Swag...

https://souledoutmedia.creator-spring.com/?

Learn More...

https://www.souledout.tv/sons-of-erin

( C ) SOULED OUT LLC -- All Rights Reserved

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
3:32
thumbnail
Brittney Mitchell - Soldier (PROMO VIDEO)
SOMTV
15 views • a month ago
4:46
thumbnail
Sons of Erin - These People Are... (PROMO VIDEO)
SOMTV
37 views • 5 months ago
3:53
thumbnail
The Path Will Reveal Itself
SOMTV
31 views • 5 months ago
16:46
thumbnail
Scorched Earth
SOMTV
30 views • 5 months ago
8:25
thumbnail
Fun Times With Sleep Paralysis
SOMTV
56 views • 5 months ago
16:04
thumbnail
The Events of 9/11 Activated Countless Patriots
SOMTV
21 views • 5 months ago
16:10
thumbnail
Pandora Does Not Go Back In The Box
SOMTV
17 views • 5 months ago
10:50
thumbnail
The War on Children
SOMTV
13 views • 5 months ago
12:47
thumbnail
Creating Your Own Purpose in Life
SOMTV
12 views • 5 months ago
14:06
thumbnail
Called to Nashville
SOMTV
12 views • 5 months ago
8:11
thumbnail
Plan 'A' Versus Plan 'B'
SOMTV
7 views • 5 months ago
02:08:05
thumbnail
An Exclusive Conversation w/ Rick Martin, Lt. Scott Bennett, & Lt. Col. Sandy Miarecki
SOMTV
45 views • 9 months ago
4:51
thumbnail
SOULED OUT PODCAST // Season 10 // Episode 6 w/ Uncle TJ [Trailer]
SOMTV
26 views • 9 months ago
3:53
thumbnail
SOULED OUT PODCAST // Season 10 // Episode 5 w/ Nick White [Trailer]
SOMTV
8 views • 10 months ago
3:45
thumbnail
SOULED OUT PODCAST // Season 10 // Episode 4 w/ Danny Schmitz [Trailer]
SOMTV
3 views • a year ago
14:11
thumbnail
Bill Cooper Paid the Ultimate Price in the Name of Truth
SOMTV
58 views • a year ago
11:54
thumbnail
Satanism's Full Frontal Assault on Humanity
SOMTV
63 views • a year ago
11:59
thumbnail
Are We Witnessing a Separation of Timelines?
SOMTV
11 views • a year ago
15:49
thumbnail
Experiencing the Plandemic as a Nashville Musician
SOMTV
4 views • a year ago
12:16
thumbnail
Original Music VS the Corporate Music Machine
SOMTV
6 views • a year ago
9:55
thumbnail
Urban Explorations and a UFO Sighting
SOMTV
3 views • a year ago
14:36
thumbnail
A Dark Agenda Born of a Twisted World View
SOMTV
63 views • a year ago
10:42
thumbnail
Through the Lens of the Mind
SOMTV
4 views • a year ago
8:10
thumbnail
Not Until We Rout Out the Corruption
SOMTV
10 views • a year ago
4:32
thumbnail
SOULED OUT PODCAST // Season 10 // Episode 3 w/ Sean Danielsen [Trailer]
SOMTV
0 view • a year ago
3:19
thumbnail
SOULED OUT PODCAST // Season 10 // Episode 2 w/ Lyle Wagner [Trailer]
SOMTV
0 view • a year ago
3:04
thumbnail
SOULED OUT PODCAST // Season 10 Premiere w/ David Whitehead [Trailer]
SOMTV
2 views • a year ago
28:38
thumbnail
Seriously, WTF? // Musphelheim // Hot Honey // Straight Pepper Mash
SOMTV
63 views • a year ago
15:20
thumbnail
Green Monster // Niflheim
SOMTV
97 views • a year ago
10:20
thumbnail
Tropicultimate // Midgard
SOMTV
32 views • a year ago
5:54
thumbnail
That Sweet Heat // Jotunheim
SOMTV
6 views • a year ago
03:05:19
thumbnail
Souled Out Podcast // Season 9 Finale w/ Corey Blair
SOMTV
48 views • a year ago
01:02:49
thumbnail
"Let's All Rise to the Brethren Code"
SOMTV
37 views • a year ago
3:05
thumbnail
Brittney Mitchell -- This is Yours (PROMO VIDEO)
SOMTV
31 views • a year ago
01:18:16
thumbnail
Jonathan Wichmann Tells All: The Raw Truth About Politics in Wisconsin [Part 3]
SOMTV
6 views • a year ago
41:39
thumbnail
Jonathan Wichmann Tells All: The Raw Truth About Politics in Wisconsin [Part 2]
SOMTV
18 views • a year ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket