Stand Up for Truth

26:25
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
This explains How the jabbed have changed...
682 views • 11/30/2023

Dr. Michael Nehls, distinguished author of The Indoctrinated Brain, talks with Naomi and describes his research and findings on the effects of mRNA on cognitive function, including damage to autobiographical memory and how people`s personalities are being diminished. It appears that this would also make it easier for the main-stream-media to indoctrinate thinking patterns and instill new thought narratives. Programming individuals for control. This is destroying humanity, we can see already how it has affected the people we know, how they are changing and how it is nearly impossible to get them to question anything. This video explains what we see happening right before our eyes.

1:25
thumbnail
USA and Iran playing a role...
20 views • 10 days ago
9:11
thumbnail
Shadow government arrests Fuellmich...
325 views • 11 days ago
1:38
thumbnail
This is not a `leader`...
112 views • 11 days ago
02:16:44
thumbnail
How the Crime succeeded...
39 views • 21 days ago
02:14:38
thumbnail
Del Bigtree talks with Dr. Nehls.
64 views • 23 days ago
01:20:00
thumbnail
What the jab has done.... Part 2.
277 views • 23 days ago
01:12:03
thumbnail
What the jab has done....
207 views • 24 days ago
12:23
thumbnail
MSM doesn`t want you to remember this...
288 views • 24 days ago
13:40
thumbnail
The staged Ukraine Russia war...
35 views • a month ago
01:53:10
thumbnail
How Zionism evolved...
92 views • a month ago
31:45
thumbnail
Israel is a masonic creation...
115 views • a month ago
16:26
thumbnail
Comes from the Ministry of Truth...
91 views • a month ago
19:10
thumbnail
All government leaders follow the script...
111 views • a month ago
6:48
thumbnail
The Jesuit-USA controls the entire world...
91 views • a month ago
34:45
thumbnail
The New System...
61 views • a month ago
30:15
thumbnail
You Are Being Groomed...
143 views • a month ago
34:10
thumbnail
Manipulation of your Behavioural Reponses...
387 views • 2 months ago
55:14
thumbnail
What are Humans becoming...
97 views • 2 months ago
01:11:33
thumbnail
They are deleting our memories....
629 views • 2 months ago
01:28:11
thumbnail
Chaos by design...
76 views • 2 months ago
44:32
thumbnail
This is the world they are building...
45 views • 2 months ago
01:56:07
thumbnail
Masks do way more harm than good...
52 views • 2 months ago
17:16
thumbnail
Face Masks –An assault on Humanity...
59 views • 2 months ago
01:08:21
thumbnail
Died Suddenly...
174 views • 2 months ago
37:06
thumbnail
Liz Gunn NZ Whistleblower !!!
229 views • 2 months ago
01:15:41
thumbnail
Now we know the real reason for masks, jabs and main stream media...
530 views • 2 months ago
8:30
thumbnail
Michael Nehls: Summary of his important arguments (English)
117 views • 2 months ago
7:13
thumbnail
This is how it works...
233 views • 2 months ago
26:25
thumbnail
This explains How the jabbed have changed...
682 views • 2 months ago
01:38:08
thumbnail
This explains the rush to jab the world...
4096 views • 2 months ago
55:43
thumbnail
Remember the Inquisition...
48 views • 2 months ago
25:47
thumbnail
Norman Finkelstein exposes israeli lies...
42 views • 3 months ago
53:12
thumbnail
How we got here...
11 views • 3 months ago
7:25
thumbnail
Will you bow down...?
31 views • 3 months ago
24:05
thumbnail
This is what they`ve done...
200 views • 3 months ago
57:42
thumbnail
BATTLE FOR HUMANITY ...
247 views • 3 months ago

