Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
10:15
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
POLICE OUTNUMBERED! Prepare as Mobs Getting Worse!
366 views • 04/25/2023

Suzie Etc. is a freelance research investigative journalist reporter Vlogger and can be found on the following social media websites:Rumble- https://rumble.com/c/c-946003

BitChute- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3XyN4ijBCuBZ/

Brighteon- https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzieetc

RoxyTube- https://www.roxytube.com/@SuzieEtc


NEW Channels!!

Truth Social- https://truthsocial.com/@SuzieEtc

*TELEGRAM- https://t.me/SuzieEtcIntel *(for all the important info that can't be uploaded to the other video platforms. Like photos, gifs, graphics, pdf, doc and other files) and also CHAT! My newest Channel, will be adding super cool perks like drawings, giveaways, and maybe raffles, once the Channel grows to a sufficient amount of subscribers to support it. :)


For those of you asking for a donation link... Bless You!! Bless You All!!

I havent gotten any set up as of yet, however support and Love gifts can go to Paypal.

Paypal address is [email protected] Thank You and God Bless You!


Suzie Etc

P.O. Box 294

Elmira, CA 95625


ABOUT

I am a freelance research investigative journalist Vlogger. I gather all of the latest Patriot news from only REAL News sources. I never use any MSM trash in my video. I have all of the Awakening news you will need, and I gather news from the most reliable Patriot sites and other news sources that are known to only use the real news and not the lies that are being spread across the net.


If you have a reliable Patriot news site/source, please contact me to get it added to my network.

All news sources and articles are sourced from other sources and I try my best to make sure that they are as factual as possible. If you find any story on my sites that you can provide proof that they may not be factual, please contact me.


FAIR USE

Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants me to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
50:42
thumbnail
DECLASSIFIED! Military Court Filing Shows CIA Was Behind 9 11 Attacks — Richard Gage Interview
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
254 views • 9 months ago
14:13
thumbnail
Hillary Rodent Clinton Is Back From The Dead'' Dean Ryan & Jim Fetzer Ph.D.
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
360 views • 9 months ago
10:31
thumbnail
She was just filming the storm when ALL of a SUDDEN......
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
1932 views • 9 months ago
9:18
thumbnail
POLITICIANS RUNNING SCARED! - Watch Tyrants RUN From Questions - Fear The Public!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
97 views • 9 months ago
5:13
thumbnail
USGS Very Nervous—It's Coming & It Can't Be Stopped--New ‘Seafloor Seep’ Off Coast!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
269 views • 9 months ago
10:15
thumbnail
POLICE OUTNUMBERED! Prepare as Mobs Getting Worse!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
366 views • 10 months ago
5:22
thumbnail
VERY SCARY!! AI bot lays out plans to destroy humanity!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
189 views • 10 months ago
10:57
thumbnail
Watch Carefully- The Most Censored Video on YouTube!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
1482 views • 10 months ago
12:58
thumbnail
Lake Mead Just Announced a Terrifying New Discovery!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
1418 views • 10 months ago
13:03
thumbnail
AI Taking Over? 🤬 What You Need to Know Before It's Too Late‼️
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
139 views • 10 months ago
29:34
thumbnail
BURNED ALIVE 20,000 HEAD OF CATTLE! Beef Prices Skyrocketing!!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
192 views • 10 months ago
10:33
thumbnail
Watch Within the Next 24 hrs - They Keep Trying To Delete This!!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
1305 views • 10 months ago
10:42
thumbnail
Shocking! What On Earth Is Happening In Our Hospitals?!!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
369 views • 10 months ago
23:34
thumbnail
Myocarditis - mRNA COVID Vaccines - A Doctor Explains
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
215 views • 10 months ago
9:33
thumbnail
Tactical Robot Dogs RELEASED‼️ Yes,This Really Happened!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
229 views • 10 months ago
21:45
thumbnail
CERN Scientists Announced Something Weird Is Going On After They Turned On The Large Hadron Collider
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
1957 views • 10 months ago
6:19
thumbnail
A Spike in Mysterious Deaths!! Why are Young People Suddenly Dropping Dead Worldwide?
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
280 views • 10 months ago
12:15
thumbnail
MAJOR Update On The False Flag Alien Invasion Deception!! (Rapture Of The Church)
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
193 views • 10 months ago
7:59
thumbnail
ELON MUSK is NOT Who We Think He is!!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
1480 views • 10 months ago
4:28
thumbnail
Is mRNA Entering our Food Supply?
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
320 views • 10 months ago
14:44
thumbnail
CONFIRMED Cattle and Pork WILL BE INFECTED!!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
1573 views • 10 months ago
16:47
thumbnail
Meat Contaminated With NANOTECH! mRNA Tech Found In Grocery Store Meat POISONING Nation!!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
377 views • 10 months ago
11:24
thumbnail
The Stunning Secret Behind The Shooting At The Christian School in Nashville
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
295 views • 10 months ago
3:43
thumbnail
⚠️COVID Is A Military Grade Psyop! When will everybody admit the whole Covid-19 pandemic!??
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
393 views • 10 months ago
6:51
thumbnail
Portland's Meltdown- A Progressive Experiment That 'Has Gone Colossally Bad'
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
279 views • 10 months ago
1:31
thumbnail
Is Madonna Still Human? Mike Adams and Dean Ryan
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
1209 views • 10 months ago
41:13
thumbnail
MASSIVE FIRE & HAZARDOUS SMOKE PLUME "shelter in place immediately" - 18,000 DEAD CATTLE IN TEXAS!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
164 views • 10 months ago
8:03
thumbnail
Weaponized Gene Therapy Will Invade Every Food You Buy... It Will Be Used To Target Pure Bloods!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
335 views • 10 months ago
28:35
thumbnail
WHO- Anti-Vaxxers Are TERRORISTS! Governments Want You To REPORT "Conspiracy Theorists" To Police!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
240 views • 10 months ago
01:57:26
thumbnail
World Death Organization
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
111 views • 10 months ago
01:59:45
thumbnail
Aliens are Demons ( Fallen Angels)~ The coming Great Deception!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
167 views • 10 months ago
01:02:51
thumbnail
NEW Documentary~ UFO Endgame To Disclosure! Whistle Blowers UFO ~ UAPs, Dr. Greer D.C. Event!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
186 views • 10 months ago
6:08
thumbnail
Quitting Health Care! 300,000 Fled the Medical Field, Now Many More Are Planning Their Escape!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
157 views • 10 months ago
14:21
thumbnail
END GAME! THEY ARE GOING TO KILL THESE STUPID PEOPLE ONE WAY OR THE OTHER!!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
216 views • 10 months ago
47:59
thumbnail
Everyone Must Know This Before it is Deleted! ~ Creator of mRNA Vaccine ~
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
1324 views • 10 months ago
22:52
thumbnail
Project Blue Beam Explained
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
399 views • 10 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket