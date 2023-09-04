Create New Account
Swedish Skies
Swedish Gov said No to Gates blocking the Sun. Think he listened?
216 views • 09/04/2023

Or did they change their minds?

I see this now every morning. Last year we had sunshine, our food crops grew and the skies were relatively "normal". This year? We get *this*. Anyone trying to tell me this is normal, don't bother. It isn't.

First come the chemtrails, then the corrugated skies, then wall to wall grey which lasts all day and often brings toxic rain. I suspect within that rain there are growth retardants, as few people who didn't grow under cover managed to get decent crops this year. Every vegetable I tried to grow outdoors grew stunted (or not at all) and gave exceptionally poor harvests.

The people around me never look up from their smartphones. I wish they would. More than that, I wish younger people (I'm old) would acknowledge that no, these are not and never have been "normal clouds".

Observe them. Watch the chemtrails join up, create this mess then watch your beautiful blue skies cloud over, become uniformly grey, then get under cover because that rain isn't healthy for man, beast or plant.

Is *anyone* in Sweden fighting this? If so, please let me know.

0:50
thumbnail
The Weight Of Snow
Swedish Skies
58 views • 3 months ago
1:38
thumbnail
Winter In Jamtland
Swedish Skies
41 views • 3 months ago
0:53
thumbnail
Winter Isn't Coming. It's here.
Swedish Skies
99 views • 3 months ago
0:12
thumbnail
"Snakes" over Sweden. 10/10/23
Swedish Skies
27 views • 4 months ago
0:36
thumbnail
ONE chemtrail over Jamtland. ONE hour later the sun is gone.
Swedish Skies
171 views • 4 months ago
0:32
thumbnail
15 min after ONE chemtrail. Here's the result.
Swedish Skies
140 views • 4 months ago
0:20
thumbnail
Swedish Skies 27/09/23 Synthetic "Clouds"
Swedish Skies
71 views • 5 months ago
0:17
thumbnail
SwedishSkies 23/09/23. Jamtland, aren't you sick of this?
Swedish Skies
47 views • 5 months ago
0:44
thumbnail
Swedish Skies 22/09/23. How to tell they're fake "clouds".
Swedish Skies
172 views • 5 months ago
0:28
thumbnail
Sweden, 20.09.23. After a night of spraying, take a quick look at my food crops (Barley)
Swedish Skies
371 views • 5 months ago
0:57
thumbnail
Sweden, 20.09.23. After a night of spraying, take a quick look at my food crops
Swedish Skies
66 views • 5 months ago
0:39
thumbnail
Swedish Skies, 20.09.23 Spot the telltale ridges/waves.
Swedish Skies
45 views • 5 months ago
0:20
thumbnail
Swedish Skies, Overnight Weather Manipulation, 19/09/2023, Result on grain crop.
Swedish Skies
119 views • 5 months ago
0:26
thumbnail
Swedish Skies, Overnight Weather Manipulation, 19/09/2023
Swedish Skies
12 views • 5 months ago
0:48
thumbnail
What's killing off Sweden's Conifers?
Swedish Skies
157 views • 5 months ago
0:40
thumbnail
Swedish Skies Sunday 17/09/23 12.40pm
Swedish Skies
52 views • 5 months ago
0:51
thumbnail
Swedish Sunday, 15 minutes after. Video Two.
Swedish Skies
76 views • 5 months ago
0:26
thumbnail
Swedish Sunday, 15 minutes before. Video One.
Swedish Skies
47 views • 5 months ago
0:23
thumbnail
People of Jamtland, Sweden..do you believe...
Swedish Skies
36 views • 5 months ago
1:11
thumbnail
Jamtland, Sweden..once the sun is Dimmed.
Swedish Skies
60 views • 5 months ago
0:57
thumbnail
Jamtland, Sweden...spot your sun.
Swedish Skies
112 views • 5 months ago
0:17
thumbnail
Östersund, Stop Staring At Your Smartphones And Look UP!
Swedish Skies
78 views • 5 months ago
0:06
thumbnail
Östersund, 5G is NOT to give you faster broadband.
Swedish Skies
59 views • 5 months ago
0:06
thumbnail
Östersund, Sweden...you are being sprayed daily. Look up!
Swedish Skies
53 views • 5 months ago
0:20
thumbnail
Östersund, Sweden, Look up from your smartphones!
Swedish Skies
37 views • 5 months ago
