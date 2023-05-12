Create New Account
TEOTWAWKI Life
KIM CLEMENT ║2027 Vision He describes a beautiful time better than has ever been. It sounds like it is after we have been 'changed' and given our younger bodies with younger and older voices blended.
146 views • 06/02/2023

Kim Clement Prophecy for 2027 on Feb 2, 2013. What he describes is a beautiful time better than has ever been and it is soon to come. It sounds like it is after we have been 'changed' and given our younger bodies with younger and older voices blended.

After a long battle with cancer, he died on November 23rd, 2016 at the age of 60. You can see other videos and support his ministry that his family runs at House of Destiny
Email them at [email protected]
Every donation helps keep the legacy of Kim Clement and the work he did continuing.
Give to them with PayPal: http://bit.ly/3p6tqMX
If you would like to donate to them and help, please click the link - https://tithe.ly/give?c=266164

For your convenience, you may also call or mail your donation. House of Destiny PO Box 470529 Tulsa, OK 74147-0529 866-546-4366. And they request that you specify that it’s for Kim Clement Prophetic Rewind

01:06:19
thumbnail
FULL LIVE SPEECH - 45th President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks in Clinton Township, MI – 9-27-2023 during the second GOP debate (wherever that was) between the wannabees.
TEOTWAWKI Life
59 views • 4 months ago
48:34
thumbnail
Do You Want the Front Line Low Down on What is REALLY Going on in the Russia-Ukraine War? Ex-US Marine, ex-Florida Deputy Sheriff John Mark Dougan Reports From Russia Jul 25, 2023
TEOTWAWKI Life
151 views • 5 months ago
37:18
thumbnail
Tucker Carlson -Debate Night with Donald J Trump 8-23-23 (Closed Captioning)
TEOTWAWKI Life
103 views • 6 months ago
13:43
thumbnail
Three Huge Planets and a Manufactured Sun Very Close to Earth in Our Sky - Prepare for tsunamis and more all over the world. All are expected to drown on coastlines. Move to higher ground.
TEOTWAWKI Life
1796 views • 7 months ago
1:55
thumbnail
Are You TOO White? Do you Know Anyone Who is TOO White? There is Help for You!
TEOTWAWKI Life
48 views • 7 months ago
1:36
thumbnail
Frantic Escape From a Wild Man!
TEOTWAWKI Life
62 views • 7 months ago
7:30
thumbnail
NEW VAX DAMAGE TREATMENT Your Gut Health Before and After the COVID~19 Vaccine - Is it Better, the Same, or Worse?
TEOTWAWKI Life
136 views • 7 months ago
5:01
thumbnail
Are You Safe? -Be on the Lookout to Prevent Problems
TEOTWAWKI Life
67 views • 7 months ago
9:59
thumbnail
Large Celestial Bodies Close By Disrupting Earth
TEOTWAWKI Life
1041 views • 7 months ago
3:13
thumbnail
America Has an $83 Trillion Lien on it.
TEOTWAWKI Life
1217 views • 7 months ago
13:20
thumbnail
Journalists Spy and Lie to save Jobs ~ Intelligence Agencies World Wide Force Journalists to Spy and Lie. Udo ulfkotte died three years after this expose'.
TEOTWAWKI Life
45 views • 7 months ago
3:54
thumbnail
Want Evil Gone From Earth? Here's How..
TEOTWAWKI Life
69 views • 7 months ago
3:11
thumbnail
Spoil the Enemy. Imagine if all who have the spiritual authority to remove evil spirits do this all over America and the world how quickly we could have peace on Earth.
TEOTWAWKI Life
24 views • 7 months ago
1:36
thumbnail
Held Hostage - Freed! Seeing the Sky for the First Time
TEOTWAWKI Life
129 views • 7 months ago
1:10
thumbnail
Do You Know to Have this if the Banks Close - I haven't heard anyone mention this yet.
TEOTWAWKI Life
2518 views • 7 months ago
1:10
thumbnail
President Trump Reveals Q's Identity
TEOTWAWKI Life
1326 views • 7 months ago
4:41
thumbnail
Former Raytheon Contractor Reveals Dark Programs at Antarctic Base Funded by US Govt.
TEOTWAWKI Life
978 views • 8 months ago
1:01
thumbnail
Illegal Alien Grabs Little Girl in Attempted Kidnaping
TEOTWAWKI Life
276 views • 8 months ago
3:35
thumbnail
Massive Military Movements being Reported in Multiple States across America. Why all this sudden military activity on American soil? Here is a non-war explanation
TEOTWAWKI Life
604 views • 8 months ago
2:36
thumbnail
Short Introduction to Mike From Around the World, govt insider with newly declassified information - full video link below
TEOTWAWKI Life
211 views • 8 months ago
21:05
thumbnail
Indications are that the magnetic poles, already split into 4 magnetic poles, are going to flip for the first time in 780,000 Years
TEOTWAWKI Life
827 views • 8 months ago
01:04:52
thumbnail
MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - GOVT INSIDER HAS NEWLY DECLASSIFIED INFORMATION
TEOTWAWKI Life
183 views • 8 months ago
0:36
thumbnail
Millions of crickets engulf Nevada town - Is this the warning that when locust did that, an ocean would burst forth from underground and flood Nevada?
TEOTWAWKI Life
70 views • 8 months ago
11:17
thumbnail
No one Needs to Learn Mandarin - Seven Reasons China is Not a Threat to Taking Over the World
TEOTWAWKI Life
61 views • 8 months ago
8:43
thumbnail
How Good Are You at Bartering? Can you change your gold and silver into stuff?
TEOTWAWKI Life
255 views • 8 months ago
17:29
thumbnail
How They are Connected - DEATH, 5G, The Vax, A.I
TEOTWAWKI Life
645 views • 8 months ago
4:40
thumbnail
Seven Funny yet Practical Rules for what to do when you shoot a Space Alien
TEOTWAWKI Life
107 views • 8 months ago
29:34
thumbnail
The 2nd Declaration of Independence Reportedly Signed by Donald J. Trump on July 4, 2020
TEOTWAWKI Life
116 views • 8 months ago
11:06
thumbnail
Real Joe, 2008 VP Debate - Fake Joe, 2012 VP Debate and now
TEOTWAWKI Life
180 views • 8 months ago
32:52
thumbnail
The 2020 Election for the US Presidency was a Military Sting Operation
TEOTWAWKI Life
247 views • 8 months ago
1:36
thumbnail
BIden actually confesses not only was the 2020 election fraudulent, but the elections for Obama were as well! - From His Mouth to Your Ears
TEOTWAWKI Life
560 views • 8 months ago
3:12
thumbnail
81 Million Votes My Ass
TEOTWAWKI Life
245 views • 8 months ago
4:10
thumbnail
Heart Monitor Flat lines, But Dead Baby Comes Back to Life
TEOTWAWKI Life
27 views • 8 months ago
0:21
thumbnail
Escape a Rear Choke in Seconds - Outside the Box Surprise Ending
TEOTWAWKI Life
184 views • 8 months ago
16:22
thumbnail
Dangerously Close, Massive Planets Traveling in Pairs
TEOTWAWKI Life
120 views • 8 months ago
3:44
thumbnail
mRNA are in Non-GMO Meats and Veggies
TEOTWAWKI Life
1161 views • 8 months ago

