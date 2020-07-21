The Hidden Truth

This is my legacy to the family. When i am gone these thoughts may help them to proceed with each of their own journeys in a balanced and pragmatic way especially now when so much of life is tainted with censorship, tyranny and oppression from the state as well as the media. By focusing of ethical ideas as well as high levels of morality we can rise above all that is going on and be more confident moving forward.

I have always tried my best to observe the ideas in this video and failed much of the time with some however the goal is to something each day where you can say "THAT was a good day"