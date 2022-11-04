Create New Account
The INNATE one
58:58
Karmic archaeology in practice – Trude’s journey with the INNATE method – A testimonial
6 views • 11/14/2023

Trude did a 16 session treatment course with Ole Blente and the INNATE method. Ole met with her after the course finished, and they talked about her experience with the method.

This video is Trude’s personal story. She answers some of the questions you might have if you are considering doing a treatment course.

The INNATE method is a unique healing method that has telepathy and karmic archaeology as some of the tools to heal trauma. We go to the past, be it this life or previous lives, and heal what went wrong. Then we take this knowledge with us into this life and this now, and become conscious so we can get the most out of our life.

Read more on www.innate.one

3:23
#31 A breach of contract — Trauma is a thing of the past — Conceptional trauma
The INNATE one
8 views • 2 months ago
5:43
#30 Conception deception — Trauma is a thing of the past — A crucial point in life
The INNATE one
8 views • 2 months ago
7:33
#29 The missing link — Trauma is a thing of the past — How I landed on this path
The INNATE one
11 views • 2 months ago
5:28
#28 Implement the INNATE method ASAP — Trauma is a thing of the past — Special cautions
The INNATE one
33 views • 3 months ago
3:17
#27 Re-make your list today! — Trauma is a thing of the past — Choosing priority
The INNATE one
32 views • 3 months ago
0:25
Bruce Lee teaches conflict solving 101
The INNATE one
110 views • 3 months ago
2:11
#26 Embarrassing a rhino — Trauma is a thing of the past — Chronic disease
The INNATE one
42 views • 3 months ago
3:11
#25 Moderna’s operating system and other fun stuff — Trauma is a thing of the past — Irreversible damages
The INNATE one
36 views • 4 months ago
2:38
#24 External factors — Trauma is a thing of the past — Environment may cause you health problems
The INNATE one
37 views • 4 months ago
4:24
#23 It's all 'bout the money — Trauma is a thing of the past — Health insurance plan
The INNATE one
52 views • 4 months ago
4:44
#22 The last of the abouts — Trauma is a thing of the past – Texts, numbers and pictures
The INNATE one
26 views • 4 months ago
1:37
#21 Popes and politics — Trauma is a thing of the past – About religion
The INNATE one
9 views • 5 months ago
3:43
#20 How we CANNOT talk to our subconscious — Trauma is a thing of the past – About words and language
The INNATE one
25 views • 5 months ago
2:03
#19 You won't get a diagnosis here — Trauma is a thing of the past - Science or fiction
The INNATE one
50 views • 6 months ago
0:44
Talk therapy might be nice but TELEPATHY gets things done - The INNATE method
The INNATE one
17 views • 6 months ago
1:49
Traumas from birth healed with telepathy - The INNATE method
The INNATE one
13 views • 6 months ago
57:08
Veronica healing trauma with the INNATE method - Part 2 - A testimonial
The INNATE one
35 views • 6 months ago
1:43
Are they lying to us or are they plain studip? - Chronic diseases and the stress theory - The INNATE one's short explenation
The INNATE one
25 views • 7 months ago
3:37
Pay attention - a testimonal
The INNATE one
57 views • 7 months ago
10:32
How the NATO attack on Russia is linked to China
The INNATE one
83 views • 7 months ago
8:43
NATO attack on Russia after "Air Defender" on June 23?
The INNATE one
66 views • 8 months ago
6:32
War in Ukraine - is sending in F16s a step towards NATO victory?
The INNATE one
18 views • 8 months ago
01:03:29
Veronica healing trauma with the INNATE method - A testimonial
The INNATE one
42 views • 8 months ago
16:03
Orcas destroying sailboats have a message for us!
The INNATE one
100 views • 8 months ago
2:54
#18 The vet is here! — Trauma is a thing of the past - Transformation rather than translocation
The INNATE one
26 views • 9 months ago
6:04
#17 You're fine! says the doctor — Trauma is a thing of the past - The garden parable
The INNATE one
17 views • 9 months ago
3:53
#16 It's you! — Trauma is a thing of the past - The all knowing Universe
The INNATE one
12 views • 9 months ago
8:01
#15 Distractive rituals — Trauma is a thing of the past - Assistive supplies
The INNATE one
39 views • 10 months ago
14:20
The world's population is threathened -The INNATE one
The INNATE one
61 views • a year ago
51:13
The INNATE method - Q&A and healing the world one drop at the time
The INNATE one
5 views • a year ago
8:14
Telepathic exercise - connecting to your higher self
The INNATE one
47 views • a year ago
13:40
It's never too late to panic - Telepathic trauma healing explained
The INNATE one
4 views • a year ago
5:09
Telepathic exercise - Solve the unsolvable conflict
The INNATE one
4 views • a year ago
15:32
Out of the backwater - unsolvable conflicts
The INNATE one
4 views • a year ago
12:03
Telepathic exercise - Solving everyday conflicts without getting traumatized
The INNATE one
5 views • a year ago
'Trauma is a thing of the past' by Ole Blente
4:13
#1 Looking for tools in the wrong toolbox? — Trauma is a thing of the past - Why this book
15 views • a year ago
8:31
#2 What is the INNATE method all about? — Trauma is a thing of the past - About the INNATE method
18 views • a year ago
7:51
#3 An overview of the content of this book — Trauma is a thing of the past - How to read this book
13 views • a year ago
2:37
#4 Don't be selfish — Trauma is a thing of the past - Take care of yourself first
8 views • a year ago
6:25
#5 Where is your attention? — Trauma is a thing of the past - Dusty fairy tales
7 views • a year ago
2:08
#6 Let's connect! — Trauma is a thing of the past - Community
7 views • a year ago
Exercises on telepathic trauma healing
0:25
8:14
5:09
12:03
8:28
Telepathic exercise - Heal automated triggers
55 views • a year ago
3:27
Exercise - Heal the world's death moment
31 views • a year ago

