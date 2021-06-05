Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Local Prepper
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
9:14
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
STOP WASTING MONEY ON BERKEYS
13747 views • 10/18/2022

If you can afford a Berkey system, you can afford this. These filters are half the price of Black Berkey filters, do the same job and I can prove it. Please Hit the LIKE and SUBSCRIBE BUTTONS as well as the NOTIFICATION BELL. Feel Free to Check out my Amazon Influencer Page and Follow Me on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Thanks for watching.


🌊 The Water Machine - USE CODE "LOCALPREPPER" TO SAVE 15%:
https://thewatermachine.com/discount/localprepper


🦅 Support the Page:
https://www.patreon.com/localprepper


👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net


👉 Trusted Products:
- JASE Medical - https://jasemedical.com/?rfsn=6448865.89447cb
- Jackery Portable Power - https://www.jackery.com/?aff=1009
- MIRA Safety - https://alnk.to/hhvVdFp
- EMP Shield - https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=localprepper
- Armed American Supply - https://alnk.to/gzQVu8p
- Pecron Outdoor Power - https://www.pecron.com/#ref=46


👉 My Store:
Gear seen in videos - https://www.amazon.com/shop/localprepper


👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417


❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some inks are affiliate links.

#water filter #berkey #prepper #shtf #survival #foodshortage #prepardness #homestead ​ #economiccollapse #offgrid ​ #doomsday ​ #wrol ​ #collapse ​ #doomsdaypreppers #economy

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
6:25
thumbnail
Prepping Is Not All Doom & Gloom - Survival Prepper
Local Prepper
60 views • 9 days ago
8:04
thumbnail
The World Economic Forum Prepares to Stop Trump from Undoing Everything
Local Prepper
152 views • 10 days ago
7:45
thumbnail
Global Tax - The World Economic Forum's Plan to Fund the UN
Local Prepper
78 views • 12 days ago
6:45
thumbnail
DAVOS - Digital ID | The World Economic Forum Plans to Control Everything About You
Local Prepper
73 views • 13 days ago
7:46
thumbnail
Pagan Rituals, Queen Of the Forest and all things DAVOS Freaky
Local Prepper
407 views • 14 days ago
11:18
thumbnail
Civil War Has Begun - Survival Prepper
Local Prepper
162 views • 16 days ago
28:43
thumbnail
Setting up your SHTF radio - Survival Prepper
Local Prepper
317 views • 23 days ago
6:18
thumbnail
THE TIME IS NOW! - Survival Prepper
Local Prepper
114 views • a month ago
10:44
thumbnail
Your Government Hates You! - Survival Prepper
Local Prepper
151 views • a month ago
8:31
thumbnail
Baofeng's UV-5G GMRS Radio (FCC LEGAL) - Survival Prepper
Local Prepper
185 views • a month ago
3:29
thumbnail
PLEASE WATCH BEFORE THIS IS DELETED - SURVIVAL PREPPER INFO
Local Prepper
1840 views • a month ago
8:31
thumbnail
The Truck Tourniquet - Survival Prepper
Local Prepper
98 views • a month ago
8:09
thumbnail
2024 Predictions - Survival Prepper
Local Prepper
199 views • a month ago
9:13
thumbnail
Secret prepper medical hack for bug out bag survival
Local Prepper
95 views • 2 months ago
29:05
thumbnail
They want to control you! - SURVIVAL PREPPER INFO
Local Prepper
121 views • 2 months ago
9:58
thumbnail
Simple Hand Held Radio! - SURVIVAL PREPPER INFO
Local Prepper
171 views • 2 months ago
13:25
thumbnail
Get Home Bag (Update)
Local Prepper
123 views • 2 months ago
11:55
thumbnail
My Get Home Bag 2023 | Survival Prepper
Local Prepper
74 views • 3 months ago
10:56
thumbnail
Prepper Survival Food Challenge - Day 1 - Breakfast
Local Prepper
48 views • 6 months ago
1:32
thumbnail
Are we done with this?
Local Prepper
59 views • 6 months ago
2:58
thumbnail
The countdown to WWIII: US aircraft brought out of mothballs
Local Prepper
174 views • 8 months ago
12:37
thumbnail
Top rated electric mini chainsaws
Local Prepper
123 views • 8 months ago
8:28
thumbnail
It's not what you think it is
Local Prepper
436 views • 9 months ago
11:03
thumbnail
The Best Water Filter There Is For Your Home
Local Prepper
364 views • 9 months ago
19:19
thumbnail
Long Term Water Storage For Emergencies
Local Prepper
272 views • 9 months ago
0:54
thumbnail
RUNNING OUT!
Local Prepper
290 views • 9 months ago
12:43
thumbnail
The US Central Bank Digital Currency Will Fail
Local Prepper
116 views • 10 months ago
10:30
thumbnail
Unlock the Power of Home Made Medicine - Here's How!
Local Prepper
1064 views • 10 months ago
18:00
thumbnail
Uncovering the SECRET to the BEST Survival Bug Out Bag - Ep.0
Local Prepper
125 views • 10 months ago
0:49
thumbnail
IMPORTANT ST.PATRICK'S DAY MESSAGE
Local Prepper
60 views • a year ago
5:13
thumbnail
THYE ALMOST GOT AWAY WITH IT!
Local Prepper
106 views • a year ago
13:43
thumbnail
HE TRIED TO WARN US
Local Prepper
126 views • a year ago
2:00
thumbnail
GET YOUR MONEY OUT OF THE BANK - MAYBE
Local Prepper
199 views • a year ago
0:30
thumbnail
THE RUSSIANS MADE ME DO IT
Local Prepper
68 views • a year ago
1:42
thumbnail
You cant win if you don't play!
Local Prepper
6 views • a year ago
0:58
thumbnail
I HOPE YOU'RE READY
Local Prepper
200 views • a year ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket