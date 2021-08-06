Create New Account
10:29
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
A Trader Interview Series: 1. Be The Best Trader You Can Be, The Secrets To Fulfilling That (1 Of 32)
14 views • 01/18/2023

Disclaimer:
Our videos provide material for informational and entertainment purposes only
Trading is risky.
Before trading or investing, you should be aware of the risks involved, and take appropriate risk mitigation steps as necessary. Check multiple sources for information prior to investing or trading.
No liability for losses as a result of your actions on any information or perceived information from these videos, will be accepted.


5:07
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 32. The next stock market crash (32 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
2 views • a year ago
3:08
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 31. Your most memorable events in trading (31 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
3:57
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 30. Some of your macro calls (30 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
1:23
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 29. What's enough - annual returns from trading (29 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
4:02
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 28. Your views on the oil crash of 2014-15 (28 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
1 view • a year ago
3:29
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 27. Your opinion on technical analysis indicators (27 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
6:54
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 26. Trading at market open (26 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
6:50
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 25. Sentiment to markets (25 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
3:17
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 24. How often do you trade(24 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
5:58
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 23. One trade that had the most profound effect on you (23 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
4:24
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 22. How many trading strategies do you use (22 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
3:01
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 21. Short-term vs long-term trading (21 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
1:56
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 20. Company docs accounts - most important areas (20 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
5:05
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 19. 90% lose - become the 10% (19 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
3:47
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 18. Does stock price imply future performance (18 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
1 view • a year ago
4:18
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 17. The Story of Fat Phil (17 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
5:48
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 16. Trend changes and market direction (16 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
7:20
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 15.What role does trade management play in your trading (15 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
6:02
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 14. How do you trade (14 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
3 views • a year ago
2:06
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 13.Are the markets easier or harder to predict today (13 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
2 views • a year ago
6:21
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 12.What is the Hunt Volatility Funnel (12 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
9:06
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 11.What is Trend Following (11 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
3 views • a year ago
6:49
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 10.Are Indicators and Charts important to you (10 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
10:12
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 9.What timeframe do you use? (9 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
7 views • a year ago
7:40
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 8.Trading Time Frames, Conditions and Frequency (8 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
0 view • a year ago
2:58
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 7. What are the best markets for beginners to trade (7 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
3 views • a year ago
7:03
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 6. Is it a good idea to make money solely from trading (6 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
1 view • a year ago
5:29
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 5. Is the Market a Casino (5 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
1 view • a year ago
7:19
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 4. Technical Analysis Why It Works And Limitations (4 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
5 views • a year ago
3:34
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 3. What Markets Do You Trade (3 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
1 view • a year ago
13:07
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 2. Why The Market Sniper (2 of 32)
TheMarketSniper
6 views • a year ago
10:29
thumbnail
A Trader Interview Series: 1. Be The Best Trader You Can Be, The Secrets To Fulfilling That (1 Of 32)
TheMarketSniper
14 views • a year ago

