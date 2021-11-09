Create New Account
01:17:55
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
"THE PSALM 83 WAR & EXODUS" - A PROPHECY OF BIBLICAL WAR TO "ISRAEL"
358 views • 01/11/2024

#PSALM83 #WAR #EXODUS WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


02:48:05
thumbnail
"THE INIQUITY OF THE AMORITES" - SCATTERING FROM BABYLON 🇺🇸 (DIASPORA, CIVIL WAR & SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦)
The Master's Voice Prophecy
116 views • 13 days ago
42:26
thumbnail
"THE INIQUITY OF THE AMORITES IS FULL" - PRAYER CALL JAN. 28, 2024
The Master's Voice Prophecy
70 views • 13 days ago
01:11:20
thumbnail
"THE COMING JUDGEMENT OF SLAVERY TO THE UNITED STATES" - (VIDEO #1 COVERING JUNE 2019 - JUNE 2021)
The Master's Voice Prophecy
77 views • 13 days ago
02:41:56
thumbnail
"TD JAKES: THE FINAL WORD OF THE LORD" (PROPHECY AS WITNESSES OF THE LORD)
The Master's Voice Prophecy
95 views • 13 days ago
34:19
thumbnail
"WARNINGS OF YAH, PT 2": MANDELA EFFECT, DIMENSIONS, TIME SHIFTS & MORE
The Master's Voice Prophecy
430 views • 19 days ago
01:31:40
thumbnail
"WARNINGS OF YAH, PT 1": DECEPTION, DANGEROUS TIMES, CURSE OF BABYLON, 'MANDELA EFFECT' & MORE
The Master's Voice Prophecy
305 views • 20 days ago
02:04:40
thumbnail
"THE DESTRUCTION OF GOG & MAGOG" - ISRAEL REGATHERED & THE FALL OF VLADIMIR PUTIN
The Master's Voice Prophecy
260 views • 20 days ago
01:15:05
thumbnail
"ISRAEL IS A NATION" - THE COMING OF AN ENSIGN & REGATHERING OF THE PEOPLE OF THE BOOK
The Master's Voice Prophecy
357 views • a month ago
11:39
thumbnail
"PSALM 83- A READING"
The Master's Voice Prophecy
207 views • a month ago
01:17:55
thumbnail
"THE PSALM 83 WAR & EXODUS" - A PROPHECY OF BIBLICAL WAR TO "ISRAEL"
The Master's Voice Prophecy
358 views • a month ago
02:49:54
thumbnail
"THE CORRUPT CHURCH EXPOSED" PT 1 (CHOOSE THIS DAY WHO YOU WILL SERVE)
The Master's Voice Prophecy
273 views • a month ago
01:02:04
thumbnail
January 8, 2024
The Master's Voice Prophecy
452 views • a month ago
7:50
thumbnail
"A NEW CHURCH WILL EMERGE FROM PERSECUTION" - THE BOOK OF ACTS IS COMING (OCT 9, 2022)
The Master's Voice Prophecy
296 views • a month ago
01:01:53
thumbnail
"YEHUDIM WILL FALL" - A PROPHECY OF YAH'S JUDGEMENT BY REVELATION 2:9
The Master's Voice Prophecy
373 views • a month ago
33:54
thumbnail
[RE-UPLOAD] "THE FILTHY CUP OF BABYLON" HEAR THE SIN OF AMERICA (PART ONE)
The Master's Voice Prophecy
181 views • a month ago
01:11:14
thumbnail
"EMERGENCY POWERS" - A BRUTAL RISE OF POWER IN AMERICA 🇺🇸
The Master's Voice Prophecy
364 views • 2 months ago
42:50
thumbnail
2025: "THE DESCENT INTO MADNESS, A YEAR WHEN THE WHEELS FALL OFF"
The Master's Voice Prophecy
671 views • 2 months ago
43:52
thumbnail
MY CHURCH, WHY DO YOU LOVE PEDOPHILES!! (PRAYER CALL, NOV 11, 2022) TD JAKES, JAMAL BRYANT & THE MURDEROUS BLACK SABBATH OF AMERICA
The Master's Voice Prophecy
410 views • 2 months ago
02:00:03
thumbnail
"THE CAPTAINS OF ENTERPRISE" - FL@T EARTH, THE LAW OF YAH, ARABIAN NIGHTS & THE NATURE OF BEASTS
The Master's Voice Prophecy
508 views • 2 months ago
01:04:05
thumbnail
"THE LAND OF IRON LAWS" - BARACK OBAMA'S COMING DICTATORSHIP
The Master's Voice Prophecy
397 views • 2 months ago
32:30
thumbnail
"OPEN THE SCROLLS, YOU DO NOT HAVE TIME LEFT" (READ DANIEL 12)
The Master's Voice Prophecy
263 views • 2 months ago
01:13:59
thumbnail
"UFOS & ALIENS: SKIES PT 2" - ABOUT THE HEAVENS, ALIENS & A COMING INVASION
The Master's Voice Prophecy
365 views • 2 months ago
01:26:10
thumbnail
"SYNTHETICS" - PROPHECY OF ENGINEERED "PEOPLE", DEMONOLOGY & CLONES
The Master's Voice Prophecy
600 views • 2 months ago
45:39
thumbnail
"THE RUSSIAN OCCUPATION" - LIFE AFTER RUSSIA/ CHINA INVASION
The Master's Voice Prophecy
353 views • 2 months ago
41:32
thumbnail
"THE NATIONS" - PROPHECY OF AN END-TIMES WAR COALITION AGAINST THE USA
The Master's Voice Prophecy
297 views • 2 months ago
01:08:53
thumbnail
"TSUNAMI IN THE HARBOR" - THE COMING JUDGEMENT OF NEW YORK CITY & AMERICA
The Master's Voice Prophecy
778 views • 2 months ago
35:25
thumbnail
"A FLOOD IS COMING" - PREPARE FOR THE CRASH & THE N=W W🌎RLD ORD=R [REPENT!!]
The Master's Voice Prophecy
447 views • 2 months ago
01:43:42
thumbnail
"THE CONSERVATIVE: A PUBLIC SHOWING" - SCANDALS & EXPOSÉS ARE COMING TO THE REPUBLICAN PARTY
The Master's Voice Prophecy
223 views • 2 months ago
01:44:31
thumbnail
"LOOK TO THE PAST" - ANCIENT EGYPT, NEPHILIM SEED & HYBRIDS WALKING AMONG US
The Master's Voice Prophecy
433 views • 2 months ago
01:22:31
thumbnail
"CHINA IS READY" - NANCY PELOSI, GOD'S JUSTICE, & CHINA AS AN EMBEDDED NATION
The Master's Voice Prophecy
327 views • 3 months ago
01:32:56
thumbnail
THE JUSTICE OF YAH VS A CORRUPT END TIMES CHURCH (Part 1 of "CHINA IS READY")
The Master's Voice Prophecy
379 views • 3 months ago
16:19
thumbnail
"EMPTY" - ANOTHER TYPE OF RULER WILL COME - AUGUST 17, 2019
The Master's Voice Prophecy
382 views • 3 months ago
47:54
thumbnail
"NO MORE HEALTHCARE" - MEDICAL INSURANCE & HMOs WILL BE CANCELLED
The Master's Voice Prophecy
462 views • 3 months ago
01:20:03
thumbnail
"SOS" - THE DISTRESS CALL OF MYSTERY BABYLON
The Master's Voice Prophecy
417 views • 3 months ago
57:50
thumbnail
"DISASTERS INCOMING" - PROPHECY OF INTENSE NATURAL EVENTS, FEMA & CORRUPTION
The Master's Voice Prophecy
852 views • 3 months ago
01:56:27
thumbnail
"BUILD MY HOUSE" - (TEACHING) DIRECTIVES TO THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST
The Master's Voice Prophecy
347 views • 3 months ago

