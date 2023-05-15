Create New Account
Devil Barbie
07/27/2023

The first teaser trailer of the PG-13 film Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, reference the film 2001: A Space Oddysee by Stanley Kubrick and Arthur C. Clarke.


To the uninitiated and profane, such a teaser would indeed seem peculiar, but to those whose eyes are not wide shut, this trailer is the perfect encapsulation of the nature of this feature film.


Shownotes: https://theonerds.net/barbie-movie-devil/


See what's trending on TheoNerds: https://theonerds.net/trending-theology-nerds/

