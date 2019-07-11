Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
The Rogue Banshee
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
7:23
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
The Beginner's Guide to the top 5 AR15 Upgrades
329 views • 02/24/2023

Looking to upgrade your AR15 rifle, but not sure where to start? You've come to the right place! In this beginner's guide, we'll cover the top 5 AR15 upgrades that every shooter should consider.


I am a Chief Instructor at Freedom Crew University and I will walk you through each upgrade, explaining the benefits and considerations for each one. Whether you're a novice or an experienced shooter, you'll learn valuable tips and tricks for customizing your AR15 to suit your needs.


Here are the top 5 AR15 upgrades we'll cover:


Trigger: Upgrading your trigger can improve your shooting experience by reducing trigger pull weight, improving reset, and providing a crisper break.


Optics: A high-quality optic can significantly improve your accuracy and speed, making it easier to hit your targets.


Handguard: A more ergonomic and comfortable handguard can make a big difference in your shooting experience, especially if you're spending a lot of time at the range.


Muzzle Device: A muzzle device such as a compensator or brake can help reduce recoil and muzzle rise, making it easier to shoot accurately and quickly.


Stock: Upgrading your stock can improve your comfort and control, while also giving your rifle a more personalized look.


I will provide detailed explanations and recommendations for each of these upgrades, so you can make informed decisions about which ones are right for you.


Whether you're a competitive shooter, a law enforcement officer, or a casual gun enthusiast, this beginner's guide to the top 5 AR15 upgrades is the perfect place to start. Subscribe now and never miss a new video!


Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4dhK-y9O2n8bYFAQAg4Zw/join


#teambanch @The Rogue Banshee


*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee

♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3

♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo

♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee


Video Index:

00:00 Intro

00:25 AR-15 Trigger upgrades

01:40 Scopes and Red Dots on AR15

02:56 Free Float Forends on AR15

03:51 Muzzle Devices on AR15

05:37 Stock options for AR15

07:11 Final thoughts on AR15 Upgrades for beginners

-------

Social Media

Website

https://www.trb.fyi


Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee


Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee

-------


-------

Gear that I run


Computer

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3


Studio

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC


Camera and Mic

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL


My 3d Printer setup

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53

-------


-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------


The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.


Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
01:16:11
thumbnail
Crafting the Art of Firearms Content in Social Media
The Rogue Banshee
7 views • a month ago
4:52
thumbnail
The Night Before Build Day
The Rogue Banshee
25 views • a month ago
3:15
thumbnail
Hi Point 1095 10mm Carbine Review: Power and Reliability?
The Rogue Banshee
69 views • 2 months ago
5:23
thumbnail
One Year with the Savior Equipment Specialist Range Bag: My Honest Opinion
The Rogue Banshee
28 views • 2 months ago
4:26
thumbnail
🔍 Hi-Point JXP10 Handgun Review | Budget-Friendly 10mm Powerhouse! 🎯
The Rogue Banshee
38 views • 2 months ago
7:11
thumbnail
Unlocking the Secret of AR-15 Flexibility, Maintenance and Cleaning
The Rogue Banshee
66 views • 2 months ago
01:15:49
thumbnail
Strike Industries: Unleashing the Power of Customized Firearms!
The Rogue Banshee
6 views • 2 months ago
01:11:28
thumbnail
Unleash the Potential: Sig P320 Upgrades & 10mm Conversions
The Rogue Banshee
33 views • 2 months ago
01:11:07
thumbnail
Unwrapping the Perfect AR15 Enthusiast Gifts with Bowden Tactical
The Rogue Banshee
11 views • 2 months ago
01:14:03
thumbnail
Lone Wolf Arms: The Dusk, Dawn, and Glock Upgrades!
The Rogue Banshee
34 views • 3 months ago
01:26:00
thumbnail
The Ultimate Gunsmith Arsenal: Real Avid 2023 New Tools for Experts and DIYers 🛠️
The Rogue Banshee
52 views • 3 months ago
01:12:35
thumbnail
FALCO Holsters - Crafting Excellence With Custom Holsters for Everyday Carry (EDC)
The Rogue Banshee
13 views • 3 months ago
13:49
thumbnail
Gun Restoration Winchester 94 Rifle Fire Damage ASMR
The Rogue Banshee
21 views • 3 months ago
3:30
thumbnail
Enhancing Precision: Gideon Alpha Red Dot Sight Review on Sig P320
The Rogue Banshee
15 views • 3 months ago
01:52:55
thumbnail
🔒 Secure, Comfortable, and Ready: Your EDC Holster Selection Blueprint! 🛡️
The Rogue Banshee
28 views • 3 months ago
01:12:49
thumbnail
The Man Behind The Online Ammo Buying Revolution at Ammo Squared
The Rogue Banshee
59 views • 4 months ago
01:11:03
thumbnail
Long Range Shooting Guide for Beginners: Expert Tips from Northwest Guns
The Rogue Banshee
34 views • 4 months ago
01:22:16
thumbnail
Unlocking DIY Gunsmithing Freedom With Marine Gun Builder
The Rogue Banshee
66 views • 4 months ago
4:00
thumbnail
Lone Wolf Dawn 365: Filling the Gaps in Your P365 Experience?
The Rogue Banshee
19 views • 4 months ago
2:15
thumbnail
The AR Builder Board: Your Ultimate AR15 Building Tool!
The Rogue Banshee
55 views • 4 months ago
01:19:37
thumbnail
AR Building Unleashed: Novice to Expert with the AR Builder Board
The Rogue Banshee
177 views • 4 months ago
56:03
thumbnail
Demystifying Social Gun Control: What Does It Mean for You?
The Rogue Banshee
58 views • 5 months ago
01:15:11
thumbnail
Inclusivity in Arms: Why 2A Matters for Everyone
The Rogue Banshee
25 views • 5 months ago
01:12:34
thumbnail
2A Influence Online: Unleashing Your Voice on YouTube
The Rogue Banshee
4 views • 5 months ago
01:13:56
thumbnail
Empowering 2A Voices: A Conversation with Mike Kreitzer
The Rogue Banshee
5 views • 5 months ago
01:30:26
thumbnail
Crimson Trace Optics: Target Locked, Loaded, and Laser-Precise!
The Rogue Banshee
21 views • 5 months ago
5:11
thumbnail
Real Avid Vise Add-Ons: Elevate Work with Smart Fit Gun Sleeves
The Rogue Banshee
15 views • 5 months ago
01:13:22
thumbnail
Unleashing Accuracy: Pristine Actions is redefining the Remington 700 action
The Rogue Banshee
8 views • 6 months ago
01:10:17
thumbnail
Fix It Sticks: The Portable Tool Kit for All Your Range Needs
The Rogue Banshee
182 views • 6 months ago
01:25:47
thumbnail
Unlocking Shooting Success: Are You Holding Your Pistol Correctly?
The Rogue Banshee
62 views • 6 months ago
3:04
thumbnail
Infinity Target: The Ultimate Reusable Competition Target
The Rogue Banshee
38 views • 6 months ago
01:06:54
thumbnail
Throom Targets Are Changing the Way We Shoot
The Rogue Banshee
32 views • 6 months ago
01:10:53
thumbnail
She Fires Talks About Staying Safe in Any Situation
The Rogue Banshee
35 views • 6 months ago
4:16
thumbnail
Falco Holsters Level 2 Retention Leather OWB Holster: The Perfect Holster for EDC
The Rogue Banshee
51 views • 7 months ago
01:15:17
thumbnail
WOOX: Transform Your Rifle with a New Stock
The Rogue Banshee
12 views • 7 months ago
6:02
thumbnail
The Real Avid Master Gun Workstation: A Must-Have for Any Gun Owner
The Rogue Banshee
64 views • 7 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket