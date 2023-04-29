The Truth Expedition

Today's show consists of two interviews. First, Mark talks with attorney Karen Mueller about the recent decision handed down by the WI supreme court on a case she was presenting. Karen is the lead attorney for the Amos Center for Justice. https://www.amoscenterforjustice.org/



Next, Mark has a conversation with Scott Schara. Scott is the father of Grace Schara, who was, in my opinion, murdered by hospital protocols. Grace's care was full of negligence and misconduct, which I believe led to her death. There is much more to this tragic story! Grace did not need to die! Scott is suing the hospital and several doctors in a 'first of its kind', landmark lawsuit. You can follow the case and sign up to participate in coming 'calls to action' at https://www.graceschara.com/

You can find out more about the story at https://ouramazinggrace.net/home

Show sponsor: RNC Store Get your Laetrile, apricot seeds, or the book 'World Without Cancer' at https://rncstore.com/ Use TRUTHEXPEDITION at checkout to get your 10% discount.