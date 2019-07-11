Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
The Underdog
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
13:54
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
What does the EMA leak show?
75893 views • 01/31/2021
This video, and it's contents, are published on the grounds of public interest and public safety. The contents disclosed were the minimum necessary to back-up my claims. As neither Pfizer nor the European Medicines Agency will confirm the leaked information, their veracity is unknown, however, in my opinion, the concerns raised warrant further investigation and do appear to be valid. I have published this data as I believe public lives to be at risk, and as no other media nor government outlet nor scientific body has already done so, I feel it falls to me to disclose the truth.


[Post-edit: It's worth noting the BMJ verified the leaked documents here: https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n627, where the EMA was forced to admit individual emails were indeed authentic and had to badmouth the leak by claiming taking screenshots, aggregating data and adding 'additional titles' to filenames to describe them was somehow 'partially doctor[ing]' the data. Any sensible individual can recognise the absurdity and straw-clutching the EMA are engaging in here; essentially their complaint is the data isn't arranged how they'd like.]

I did pre-emptively reach out to Brighteon with the hope of discussing what would constitute acceptable information to include, but Brighteon ignored me, so my own best judgement was used instead.

Copyrighted works, such as media articles, used in this video are used under fair use, specifically education (such as evidence for claims), review (for commentary) and as an overall transformative work to add context.

The parts of the video's copyright I own are hereby released under Creative Commons Zero, and/or whichever Creative Commons licence the user wishes to use that is compatible with the original Creative Commons licences used by the various video and music excerpts used.

Individuals may freely re-distribute and quote this video for whatever purposes. Credit is not required, but greatly appreciated. A name or a simple linkback will suffice.
Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
15:49
thumbnail
P R O P A G A N D A . E X E
The Underdog
7 views • a year ago
3:52
thumbnail
CDC VAERS Death Count Anomalies
The Underdog
115 views • a year ago
7:31
thumbnail
Refuting Health Agencies
The Underdog
300 views • a year ago
0:08
thumbnail
Moon Timelapse Video
The Underdog
157 views • 2 years ago
3:32
thumbnail
Sped Up Digital Mountain Art. Am I the 'next Bob Ross'? You decide!
The Underdog
35 views • 2 years ago
2:12
thumbnail
UK's Link Liability Bill Is Pure Insanity
The Underdog
60 views • 2 years ago
16:56
thumbnail
Minecraft Infinity Chicken Generator & Rapid Fire Dispenser
The Underdog
12 views • 2 years ago
1:00
thumbnail
Members are QUITTING in droves after FAILING to SECURE website #FIXTHEXPLOIT #BEANIEGATE
The Underdog
132 views • 2 years ago
9:16
thumbnail
Debate Tactics & Pseudo Ganon Speedrun
The Underdog
34 views • 2 years ago
2:39
thumbnail
#FixTheExploit #BeanieGate Timcast BREAKS law, FAILS to notify users of data BREACH
The Underdog
139 views • 2 years ago
3:00
thumbnail
BROKEN WEBSITE EXPOSES USERS SPARKING CIVIL WAR
The Underdog
69 views • 2 years ago
1:08
thumbnail
PRIVACY-HATING WEBSITE CLEARS LOGS, FORGETS ONE RANDOM DUDE
The Underdog
36 views • 2 years ago
0:55
thumbnail
PRIVACY-HATING WEBSITE EXPOSES ITSELF, PRELUDE TO CIVIL WAR
The Underdog
160 views • 2 years ago
13:48
thumbnail
Quicktake: Brexit Deal Backdoors
The Underdog
10 views • 3 years ago
1:39
thumbnail
Quicktake: How to Reduce Noise in Audio using Audacity
The Underdog
53 views • 3 years ago
28:25
thumbnail
Quicktake: BMJ's RNA instability report
The Underdog
65 views • 3 years ago
0:41
thumbnail
Quicktake: Fat Pigeon
The Underdog
74 views • 3 years ago
12:43
thumbnail
Quicktake: Brighteon Suggestions
The Underdog
61 views • 3 years ago
8:11
thumbnail
Scottish Independence Series: History Of The Union
The Underdog
63 views • 3 years ago
13:54
thumbnail
What does the EMA leak show?
The Underdog
75893 views • 3 years ago
58:51
thumbnail
A Rebuttal to John Campbell - "First Peer Reviewed Vaccine Evidence"
The Underdog
97 views • 3 years ago
38:22
thumbnail
A Rebuttal to "Dr" John Campbell's Video on SARS-CoV-2 vaccines
The Underdog
92 views • 3 years ago
10:48
thumbnail
A Rebuttal to Vaccines, Part 2
The Underdog
42 views • 3 years ago
16:59
thumbnail
A Rebuttal to Vaccines
The Underdog
163 views • 3 years ago
3:01
thumbnail
The Farm
The Underdog
141 views • 4 years ago
3:32
thumbnail
Digital Art with Luigi Boccherini's Minuet
The Underdog
26 views • 5 years ago
4:31
thumbnail
What is Rights Laundering?
The Underdog
69 views • 5 years ago
9:43
thumbnail
How UKIP can win elections
The Underdog
90 views • 5 years ago
5:16
thumbnail
Breath of the Wild's Horrifying Secret?
The Underdog
27 views • 5 years ago
24:59
thumbnail
Let's Play: Open Source Games
The Underdog
32 views • 5 years ago
14:52
thumbnail
Google reCAPTCHA and it's distain of privacy users
The Underdog
15 views • 5 years ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket