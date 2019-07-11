Create New Account
To Survive Transhumanism and protect your SOUL you must remember this! (Recorded 2017 and Reposted 2019)
64 views • 03/09/2019

It is essential that you remember that your body is not "you" if you want to avoid the Transhumanism Soul trap.

Why do the Transhumanist Luciferians seek to alter your body, and especially your DNA?

In this video I hope to explain that your unique DNA allows your unique Soul to be "downloaded" from the heavenly dimension into your body in this lower earthly dimension.

Think of this video as being both a guide and a warning.It was made back in 2017 for my 'Here to Talk' channel.

This channel has been created simply to "stake claim" to the Brand Name I have used since 2014 accross multiple platforms - that of "Thought UnCubed".

