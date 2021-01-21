Threelittlebirdz

I was recently terminated from Amazon for refusing to abide by the Amazon workplace policy that forces employee to refer to confused people by their "preferred pronouns"??? What does that even mean? I have been on the sidelines watching the world get woke..... now that it's hit me directly, the battle has begun! Maybe I should have been in the battle for truth and freedom for a while.... guess it's not too late.... please help me with any information on how to properly go about having Amazon and all workplaces be restricted from implementation of these woke agenda policies.





[email protected]

https://givesendgo.com/wrongpronounsAtAmazon