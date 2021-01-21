Create New Account
13:37
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
How Preferred pronouns got me fired from Amazon..... how do I bring legal action to remove this policy from the workplace
22 views • 06/17/2023

I was recently terminated from Amazon for refusing to abide by the Amazon workplace policy that forces employee to refer to confused people by their "preferred pronouns"??? What does that even mean? I have been on the sidelines watching the world get woke..... now that it's hit me directly, the battle has begun! Maybe I should have been in the battle for truth and freedom for a while.... guess it's not too late.... please help me with any information on how to properly go about having Amazon and all workplaces be restricted from implementation of these woke agenda policies. 


[email protected]

https://givesendgo.com/wrongpronounsAtAmazon

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
8:42
thumbnail
God's Kingdom is Our Purpose..... Walkin' and Talkin' Across America! Come walk with me!
Threelittlebirdz
6 views • 4 months ago
8:06
thumbnail
Ultra MAGA Red Pill Ken let's the People on the Streets of NYC hear ho he feels about America and Trump
Threelittlebirdz
67 views • 5 months ago
3:23
thumbnail
Letter to the LGBTQ AGENDA Community
Threelittlebirdz
34 views • 7 months ago
2:53
thumbnail
Letter to the Gay Man
Threelittlebirdz
33 views • 7 months ago
10:02
thumbnail
God, Guns and Guts Made America, what are We the People going to do to preserve it!
Threelittlebirdz
8 views • 7 months ago
16:04
thumbnail
God's Army is being built, pick your battles, full armor on, preferred pronouns suck
Threelittlebirdz
43 views • 7 months ago
19:45
thumbnail
Effects of the Rainbow and Alphabet Thieves on my life as a father
Threelittlebirdz
13 views • 7 months ago
25:03
thumbnail
Rainbow and Alphabet thieves need to be stopped
Threelittlebirdz
5 views • 7 months ago
2:24
thumbnail
Amazon sucks....geoengineering sucks. ......wtf.......Look to the sky! God Bless us all!
Threelittlebirdz
14 views • 8 months ago
