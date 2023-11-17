TK's Meme Music Videos

Hello friend!





Have you ever seen a ‘Polkadot Cadaver’?





Poor emotional creatures. Where do I belong? All the Godless noise makes me feel like a dog without water. So why do you not just eat my tongue? Catch me if you can before I eat the ripe fruit for the wicked. Of which will kill those damned shapeshifting reptilian overlords. Just like the ghost of Mrs. Gore will do to you if you do not watch my meme music video titled, "It Echoes Through the Hellscape".





The video touches base on sensitive topics and is NSFW. If you wish to read the memes within the video, your full attention will be required. If not, you can still enjoy listening to the music contained therein.





Interested in supporting ‘Polkadot Cadaver’?

Check out their bandcamp and website:





polkadotcadaver.bandcamp.com

razortowrist.com





I sincerely thank you for your time and wish you the best of days.

Please take care by following the way of Algiz. ᛉ

Protect yourself by self-educating while you still can.





Periculum in mora.

www.thelastmutineers.com





Resonat per hellscape© 2023 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

