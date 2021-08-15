The Inquisitive American

Excerpt of Loy Brunson shedding amazing light on the case before the U.S. Supreme Court including a surprising detail that no one seems to be talking about.
We are in a time of prophetic fulfillment that will get the World's attention.
The Trumpet is about to sound.
Praise the Lord.
Source: HisGlory.me
Supreme Court Docket - https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-380/243739/20221027152243533_20221027-152110-95757954-00007015.pdf
