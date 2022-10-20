-- LIVE Video Pages --
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/trutherbotJOKER
Twitch
https://m.twitch.tv/trutherbotjoker
https://twitter.com/truther8otJOKER
Odyssey
https://odysee.com/@trutherbotJOKER:f
Kick
https://kick.com/trutherbotJOKER
AfreecaTV
https://bj.afreecatv.com/trutherbotjk
DLiveTV
https://dlive.tv/trutherbotJOKER2
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzpYvFu12Js8/
Tik Tok
tiktok.com/@trutherbotjoker
GoyimTV
https://goyimtv.com/channel/3913207358/trutherbotJK
DailyMotion
https://www.dailymotion.com/trutherbotJOKER
Donations
https://cash.app/$trutherbotJOKER
-- Music --
TrutherbotJOKER.bandcamp.com
Soundcloud
Soundcloud.com/trutherbotjoker
-- Social Media's --
Gab
https://gab.com/trutherbotJ0KER
https://www.instagram.com/trutherbotjoker/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551933904084
Telegram
https://t.me/trutherb0tJOKER
Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/trutherbotjoker
Locals
https://locals.com/member/trutherbotJOKER
Minds
https://www.minds.com/trutherstar/