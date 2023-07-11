TruthForHealth.org

Create New Account
01:30:28
PRO SE Legal Symposium
59 views • 07/11/2023

Moderators: Dr. Vliet and Attorney Warner Mendenhall, Esq.


I. PRO SE Litigation: Holding Government Accountable presented by Brian Ames, who has sued and won cases as high as the Supreme Court – without an attorney!


II. PRO SE Litigation: Pilot Suit Against Major Airline and Pilots Union


Presented by Capt. Bahig Saliba, whose Pro Se case is now before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals
COME JOIN US! BE INSPIRED BY and LEARN FROM WHAT THESE COURAGEOUS INDIVIDUALS HAVE ACCOMPLISHED WITHOUT HAVING AN ATTORNEY!

54:34
Dr. Vliet & Todd Callender - SGT Report Interview - BEND THE KNEE, SLAVE
303 views • a month ago
16:48
Dr. Vliet & Ann Vandersteel - 01.10.24 - NATTOKINASE – IS IT BEING USED SAFELY?
112 views • a month ago
52:31
Faith Over Fear - 1.9.24 - Becoming Your Own Physician - KNOW YOUR NUMBERS, GET TESTED
174 views • a month ago
39:48
Marburg Pandemic Declaration & Disease Via Biden’s Open Border & Unscreened Illegal Invaders Pt 1
197 views • a month ago
01:03:59
Marburg Pandemic Declaration & Disease Via Biden’s Open Border & Unscreened Illegal Invaders Pt 2
1265 views • a month ago
32:50
Croation Parlimentary Hearing: The Weaponization of Public Health
29 views • 2 months ago
01:27:35
Faith Over Fear - 12.05.23 - Turbo Cancer & Bee Venom
98 views • 2 months ago
50:46
Ask Dr. Vliet: Your Action Plan for Health & Resilience
99 views • 6 months ago
01:30:28
PRO SE Legal Symposium
59 views • 7 months ago

