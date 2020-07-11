TruthPoint

Create New Account
2:59
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
The Lion of Judah Has Overcome! Kingdom Silver Shekel
166 views • 04/01/2023

https://tsiyon.org/kingdom-silver-shekel/

In Revelation 5, we see the Lion of Judah has overcome. What a triumphant moment! And now, the Silver Kingdom Shekel, designed and commissioned by Eliyahu ben David on behalf of Tsiyon, commemorates this very event. Eliyahu, can you tell us more about why you designed this coin?

Yes. I believe that YHWH put this on my heart because it is very timely about prophetic events for the time we are living in, and the Scriptures do require silver shekels for certain purposes. Therefore, we needed to have one, so now we do.


Is this Shekel for any specific group of people?


These Shekels are available to anyone who wants them and so far everybody who sees this design says, "I want that."


It is a beautiful design.


Thank you.


You've mentioned spiritual value, is there any other value that is intrinsic within the Silver Kingdom Shekel?


This Silver Kingdom Shekel is made out of pure silver. Of course silver has intrinsic value.


It is like a way you can store your wealth then?


This is one use of it, and of course experts are saying that the dollar is going to drop a lot more due to the fact that we have this huge national debt and we are printing up so much money. The more money that is printed to meet the debt, the less each individual dollar is worth. And that is why gold and silver has continued to shoot up and why experts say that will continue to happen. Ultimately, the Scriptures call silver money because of its intrinsic value. In restoring the Silver Shekel what we are doing is creating something that in the event of a complete devaluation of the paper currency that you will have something with the fineness and weight of pure silver that you can then trade for items that your family needs. In the past where there has been a failure of the fiat currency, it has taken a whole wheelbarrow full of currency to buy a loaf of bread, while at the same time one pure silver coin could buy that same loaf of bread and a lot more. This is actually for economic emergency, which we believe is over the horizon.


Well that sure does sound like a solution to so many problems. If you would like to find out more visit the Tsiyon website, that's W-W-W-dot-T-S-I-Y-O-N-dot-O-R-G. Click on the picture of the Silver Kingdom Shekel on our website and it will take you right to more information about the shekel. That is W-W-W-dot-T-S-I-Y-O-N-dot-O-R-G


We really hope that this will help folks.


01:16:03
thumbnail
Yeshua's Narrow Way - Decline of the House of David
TruthPoint
13 views • 5 months ago
01:49:48
thumbnail
Yeshua's Narrow Way - Historic Davidic Leaders: The Holy and the Horrible
TruthPoint
17 views • 5 months ago
01:46:29
thumbnail
Yeshua's Narrow Way - The Davidic Covenant
TruthPoint
6 views • 5 months ago
01:30:37
thumbnail
Yeshua's Narrow Way - The Forerunner's Authority - Matthew 3
TruthPoint
18 views • 5 months ago
01:33:25
thumbnail
Yeshua's Narrow Way - The Forerunners Call - Matthew 3
TruthPoint
33 views • 5 months ago
01:27:16
thumbnail
Yeshua's Narrow Way - The Forerunner - Study of Matthew 3
TruthPoint
23 views • 7 months ago
01:31:24
thumbnail
Yeshua's Narrow Way: Messiah of the Davidic Royal Line thru Joseph Matthew 1-2
TruthPoint
24 views • 7 months ago
2:59
thumbnail
The Lion of Judah Has Overcome! Kingdom Silver Shekel
TruthPoint
166 views • 10 months ago
01:09:24
thumbnail
Amazing Evidence of Biblical Giants (Thomas Winder)
TruthPoint
13 views • a year ago
01:19:06
thumbnail
Discovering the Gates of Hell
TruthPoint
22 views • a year ago
59:17
thumbnail
Could Charles Be AntiChrist? Consider the evidence for the Royals and King Charles III
TruthPoint
269 views • a year ago
32:43
thumbnail
End of America (2022)
TruthPoint
115 views • a year ago
12:51
thumbnail
The Folly of Darwinian Thinking - Junk Science Series S1E7
TruthPoint
21 views • 2 years ago
19:08
thumbnail
Darwinian Evolution is not Really Science - Junk Science Series S1E6
TruthPoint
31 views • 2 years ago
21:05
thumbnail
Darwinian Evolution Prostitute of the Elite - Junk Science Series S1E5
TruthPoint
55 views • 2 years ago
13:37
thumbnail
Weather Modification
TruthPoint
380 views • 2 years ago
14:21
thumbnail
Darwinian Evolution is Racist - Junk Science Series S1E4
TruthPoint
42 views • 2 years ago
14:08
thumbnail
Origin of the Specious - Junk Science Series S1E3
TruthPoint
34 views • 2 years ago
02:10:27
thumbnail
The Digital Dictators and the Deep State Playing the Devils Chess Board
TruthPoint
117 views • 2 years ago
15:37
thumbnail
Science as Religion - Junk Science Series S1E2
TruthPoint
21 views • 2 years ago
10:13
thumbnail
Introducing the Junk Science Series - S1E1
TruthPoint
11 views • 2 years ago
1:17
thumbnail
Introducing: Tsiyon Fast Track
TruthPoint
10 views • 2 years ago
01:09:46
thumbnail
Did Messiah's family believe in Him?
TruthPoint
11 views • 3 years ago
01:40:53
thumbnail
Coded Message for Mankind Revealed (Part 5 of 5)
TruthPoint
23 views • 3 years ago
01:21:06
thumbnail
Signs America is Doomed
TruthPoint
43 views • 3 years ago
01:17:45
thumbnail
The One and Only Nation Written in the Stars - Part 4: Recent Signs in the Sun, Moon, and Stars
TruthPoint
46 views • 3 years ago
01:00:19
thumbnail
The One and Only Nation Written in the Stars - Part 3: The Nation of Divine Destiny Fully Revealed
TruthPoint
28 views • 3 years ago
59:54
thumbnail
The One and Only Nation Written in the Stars - Part 2: Discovering the Nation Written in the Stars
TruthPoint
28 views • 3 years ago
47:58
thumbnail
The One and Only Nation Written in the Stars - Part 1: The Creator Wrote Signs in the Stars
TruthPoint
28 views • 3 years ago
01:26:18
thumbnail
Sell your Soul: Liberty Betrayed?
TruthPoint
69 views • 3 years ago
01:25:48
thumbnail
Leaving the Big Show
TruthPoint
43 views • 3 years ago
56:36
thumbnail
Child Sex Trafficking of the Elite
TruthPoint
1492 views • 3 years ago
54:02
thumbnail
HOPE! There is Hope! Hang on tight!
TruthPoint
25 views • 3 years ago
01:28:16
thumbnail
Remnant Exodus (Video 7 of 7)
TruthPoint
14 views • 3 years ago
01:24:30
thumbnail
The Great Gentile Schism (Video 6 of 7)
TruthPoint
18 views • 3 years ago
01:10:36
thumbnail
Paul was Never Part of the Christian Church (Video 5 of 7)
TruthPoint
44 views • 3 years ago
